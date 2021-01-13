Top news of the day: Centre approves procurement of 83 Light Combat Aircraft worth ₹48,000 crore; national polio immunisation programme deferred, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The Cabinet Committee on Security which met on Wednesday approved the procurement of 83 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) MK-1A for the Indian Air Force (IAF). The aircraft will be manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

The country will launch its COVID-19 vaccination drive from January 16.

The Ministry also said that the COVID-19 vaccination drive scheduled to kick-start from January 16 is a massive country-wide exercise and will use the principles of people’s participation (Jan Bhagidari) and utilise the experience of elections (booth strategy) and the Universal Immunization Program (UIP).

The provision for mandatory publication of notice, derived through “simplistic reading” of the particular law, “would invade in the fundamental rights of liberty and privacy, including within its sphere freedom to choose for marriage without interference from state and non-state actors, of the persons concerned,” the court said in a judgement delivered on January 12.

A three-judge Bench led by Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman said the plea had to be considered by a Constitution Bench because the original verdict, striking down Section 497 (adultery) of the Indian Penal Code, was pronounced by a five-judge Bench in September 2018.

While this will fill all the seven vacancies in the Cabinet, one minister will be dropped to keep one slot vacant. Excise Minister H. Nagesh will be dropped and he was being convinced to resign, Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa said.

“The Central Advisory Board for Archaeology (CABA) granted permission for the projects on January 5. This is the first time the State will have more than 10 excavation projects by different agencies, including the State Archaeology Department and various universities,” said T. Udayachandran, principal secretary and commissioner of the department.

“The Congress has always abused patriots... termed them as 'saffron terrorists'. Nothing is more vile than this and I don’t want to say anything more on the issue,” Ms. Thakur told reporters in Ujjain when asked about Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s remark terming Godse as the "first terrorist".

The 10-page document outlines objectives and strategies with regard to China, North Korea, India and other countries in the Indo-Pacific region.

The House tried first to push Vice-President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to intervene, passing a resolution on January 12 night calling on them to invoke the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to remove Donald Trump from office. Mr. Pence made it clear he would not do so, saying in a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, that it was “time to unite our country as we prepare to inaugurate President-elect Joe Biden”.

Between January 6 and 10, the messaging service recorded 1.5 million new downloads in India.

The ‘Prime Video Mobile Edition’ is a single user plan with SD quality streaming, available at an introductory price of ₹89. All Airtel customers on bundled pre-paid packs can avail a 30-day free trial by simply signing up to Amazon from Airtel Thanks app using their mobile number.

U.S.- Sino tensions ratcheted up in recent days as outgoing President Donald Trump's administration pushed through a ban on Americans investing in 35 firms it considers to be linked to China's military.

Aus vs Ind | Injury-ravaged Indian team trains in Brisbane

Ruled out of the last Test with an abdominal strain, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah still accompanied the visiting team for its training session.