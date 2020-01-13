Top news of the day: Retail inflation jumps to 7.35 per cent, Musharraf's death sentence annulled, and more

Retail inflation jumped sharply to 7.35% in December 2019, surpassing the RBI’s comfort level, mainly due to high food prices, a government data showed on Monday.

The Lahore High Court on January 13 annulled the death sentence handed to former military ruler Pervez Musharraf, ruling that the special court which had found him guilty of treason last year was unconstitutional, a government prosecutor told AFP.

A nine-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad A. Bobde on Monday said its objective was not to review the Sabarimala women entry case but examine “larger issues” of law like the prohibition of women from entering mosques and temples to genital mutilation among Dawoodi Bohras and the banning of Parsi women who married inter-faith from entering the fire temple.

India captain Virat Kohli on Monday asserted that India are ready to play a day/night Test in Australia later this year, giving, in his trademark manner, a counter to Tim Paine’s cheeky dig at him. Kohli was asked about it on the eve of the three-match ODI series opener against Australia.

The Supreme Court on Monday said its decision to demolish four high-end luxury apartment complexes at Maradu municipality in Kochi for violating coastal regulation zone notifications was a “painful duty”.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi along with (L-R) D. Raja, Sitaram Yechury, Rahul Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Sharad Pawar, A.K. Antony and Ghulam Nabi Azad during the Opposition Party Meeting at the Parliament Annexe in New Delhi on Monday. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday presided over a meeting of Opposition leaders to formulate a common strategy to take carry forward the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) and the violence against students in different campuses.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will visit New Delhi early February and meet his counterpart Narendra Modi, according to official sources.

The adoption of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), which excludes citizenship for Muslim migrants who had illegally entered India from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh before December 2014, is fuelling anxiety in China.

With some faculty members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) planning an academic boycott as a protest against Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar, the administration has issued an advisory to all teachers asking them to resume classes in the interest of the student community. It warned that a failure to do so violated their service contracts.

Maharashtra School Education Minister and senior Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad on Monday issued showcause notices to private schools which have been found holding classes on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).