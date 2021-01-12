Top news of the day: Farmers to continue stir despite Supreme Court stay on farm laws; government stores receive over 54 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Farmers’ protest | Supreme Court suspends implementation of three farm laws

The court formed an expert committee to hear the apprehensions raised by farmers against the laws. The committee is composed of Bhupinder Singh Mann, agriculture economist Ashok Gulati, Dr. Pramod Kumar Joshi (former director, National Academy of Agricultural Research Management) and Anil Ghanwat from Shetkari Sangathan. The committee will report back to the court.

Farmers’ protest | Won’t appear before ‘pro-government’ panel appointed by Supreme Court, say farmer unions

“The members of the Supreme Court-appointed committee are not dependable as they have been writing on how agri laws are pro-farmer. We will continue our agitation,” farmer leader Balbeer Singh Rajewal told a press conference at Singhu Border.

All the shots — 1.1 crore from the Serum Institute of India and 55 lakh from Bharat Biotech — will be received by January 14.

While India recorded 12,584 new cases of coronavirus in a day, the lowest in around seven months, a net decline of 5,968 cases has been registered during the same period, according to a Health Ministry update at 8 a.m. on January 12.

The Army Chief asserted that the Army was ready to hold its ground as long as it took along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh to achieve the national objectives, and noted that a collusive threat from China and Pakistan existed and India must be ready for it.

While addressing the valedictory session of the second National Youth Parliament Festival via videoconferencing, he said: “Today, days of winning election by the crutches of a surname are over. Still this malaise of dynastic politics is far from over…Political dynasty promotes self and family instead of pushing nation first. This is a major cause of social corruption in India.”

Court does not want to be cause of fatalities due to coronavirus, says Chief Justice Bobde.

Karnataka drug racket | Former Minister Jeevaraj Alva’s son Aditya arrested in Chennai

Mr. Aditya Alva had been on the run after he was named an accused in the high-profile drug case involving Kannada film actors and producers and party organisers.

The visit comes amid a resurgence of the deadly disease in several cities close to Beijing, prompting lockdowns. “Current plan is that they will fly from Singapore to Wuhan on January 14,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing in Beijing.

The Pakistan government has issued at least seven special permits to Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum and six other members of the ruling family to hunt the internationally protected bird houbara bustard during the 2020-21 hunting season, according to a media report.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s tweet encouraging users to switch to Signal has given the privacy-focussed app an extra lift.

Retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 6.93% in November.

Aus vs Ind fourth Test | BCCI intervenes after Team India denied basic facilities in Brisbane hotel

“There was no room service or house keeping facilities. The gym is very basic and not of international standards and the swimming pool can’t be accessed. This wasn’t what they were promised when they checked in,” a senior BCCI source said.