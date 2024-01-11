January 11, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST

Nayanthara’s Annapoorani removed from Netflix after backlash for ‘hurting Hindu sentiments’

Annapoorani, the recent Tamil film headlined by Nayanthara, has been removed from the streaming platform Netflix just weeks after its digital premiere. This comes after a police complaint was lodged against the actors, makers and the streaming platform for hurting religious sentiments of Hindus. Annapoorani, directed by Nilesh Krishnaa, tells the story of an aspiring chef from an orthodox Brahmin family, whose father, a temple priest, forbids her from joining a culinary school citing she’d have to cook meat to pass the course. The titular character questions this mindset and chooses to make her own path to the top of the culinary world. The film was released on December 1 to average reviews and later premiered on Netflix on December 29.

Trinamool adamant on conceding only two Lok Sabha seats to Congress in West Bengal, says no more seat-sharing talks needed

The Trinamool Congress is willing to concede only two seats in West Bengal for its INDIA bloc ally, the Congress, to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. Declining to participate in seat-sharing formula talks with the Congress’ National Alliance Committee, the TMC says it has already informed its ally about the “number of seats” it is willing to share and the “methodology” based on which it made the decision. A senior Trinamool MP familiar with developments in the alliance said: “We have conveyed the methodology of how it should proceed. We wish the Congress leadership to acknowledge the reality and their limitations in Bengal. We have been very patient and very gracious in spite of many statements flying around.”

Parliament’s Budget session likely between January 31 and February 9

A brief Budget session of Parliament is likely to be held between January 31 and February 9, sources said on January 11. President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of the two houses on January 31, they said. The government would present a vote-on-account or an ‘interim budget’ on February 1. The new government will present a full-fledged budget later.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh concludes U.K. visit after ‘warm meeting’ with PM Rishi Sunak

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh concluded his visit to the U.K. on January 11 after a “warm meeting” with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and interacting with members of the Indian diaspora at a community reception. Mr. Singh called on Prime Minister Sunak at 10 Downing Street in London on January 10 evening for discussions on a wide range of issues across bilateral defence and economic ties. He also gifted a Ram Darbar statue to Mr. Sunak, Britain’s first Hindu Prime Minister, during the meeting also attended by U.K. National Security Adviser Sir Tim Barrow.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti escapes unhurt in car accident in south Kashmir’s Anantnag

Former J&K Chief Minister and People’s Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on January 11 had a narrow escape when her car met with an accident in south Kashmir’s Anantnag. A party spokesman said the car met with a terrible accident enroute Anantnag on January 11.

Situation is sensitive but stable along Northern border: Army chief Pande

The Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, said on January 11 that the security situation on the northern border is stable but sensitive. The Army Chief was speaking at the Annual Press conference ahead of Army Day on January 15. “The situation on the northern border is stable but sensitive. We continue to talk to find a solution to address and balance issues between the two sides. Operational preparedness is very high, and deployment is both- robust, and balanced...” Chief of Army Staff, Manoj Pande said.

Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023 | Indore, Surat ‘cleanest cities’ in India

Indore and Surat were adjudged the ‘cleanest cities’ in the country while Navi Mumbai retained the third position in the Central Government’s annual cleanliness survey, the results of which were announced on January 11. In the category of ‘best performing States’ in ‘Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023’, Maharashtra bagged the top rank, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Indore bagged the cleanest city title for the seventh time in a row.

Society needs to be educated that man’s chromosomes decide child’s gender: Delhi High Court

Parents who give their daughters-in-law a hard time for not being able to fulfil their desire of “preserving their family tree”, need to be educated that it is their son and not his wife whose chromosomes will decide the child’s gender, the Delhi High Court has observed. The high court, which was dealing with a case of dowry death of a woman after being allegedly harassed by her husband and in-laws for bringing insufficient dowry and giving birth to two daughters, said in contemporary times, the idea of a woman’s worth being tied to material considerations contradicts the principles of equality and dignity.

Black fluid blankets Manipur rivulet, alert sounded

The Manipur Government on January 11 sounded an alert after a gooey black fluid blanketed a rivulet Jan. 10 night. Residents in the State’s Imphal Valley discovered the viscous fluid, found to be combustible, hours after four villagers went missing from a hilly jungle on the border of the Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts in the strife-torn State.

A magnitude of 6.1 earthquake jolts Afghanistan; tremors in north India

“An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck Afghanistan on January 11 with tremors rippling through parts of north India,” the National Centre for Seismology said. “The epicentre for the quake, which struck at 2.50 p.m. IST, was 241 km north northeast of Kabul,” it said.

Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, South Africa tells U.N. top court

A continent away from the war in Gaza, South Africa accused Israel of committing genocide against the Palestinians there and pleaded with the United Nations’ top court on January 11 to order an immediate halt to the country’s military operation. Israel has vehemently denied the allegations. South African lawyers said during the opening arguments that the latest Gaza war is part of a decades-long oppression of the Palestinians by Israel.

Maldives, China agree to ‘elevate’ strategic cooperation

Noting that the “strategic significance” of China-Maldives relations has become more prominent, the two countries committed to greater strategic cooperation this week, while China said it “firmly opposes” external interference in the internal affairs of the Maldives, according to a joint press communiqué. The move is among many initiatives the two countries announced, including Maldives’s participation in the Global Security Initiative, following Sri Lanka’s affirmation in October 2023. The two governments agreed to draw up an “action plan” for building a “China-Maldives Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership from 2024 to 2028.

Iran identifies alleged bomb-maker behind last week’s Islamic State twin blasts that killed dozens

Iran’s Intelligence Ministry on January 11 identified a top suspect, described as ringleader and bomb-maker, in the twin suicide bombings last week claimed by the Islamic State group as the death toll from the attack rose to at least 94, state media reported. The January 3 attack, in which two suicide bombers targeted a commemoration for an Iranian general slain in a 2020 U.S. drone strike in Iraq, was the deadliest in Iran in decades as the wider Middle East remains on edge.

U.S. court orders govt. to respond to motion filed by lawyers of Nikhil Gupta seeking material relating to charges against him

A New York Court has ordered the federal government to respond to a motion filed by lawyers of Nikhil Gupta seeking material relating to charges against him in a conspiracy to kill a Sikh separatist on American soil. “On January 4, 2024, defence counsel filed a motion to compel production of discovery, requesting that the Court enter an order directing the Government to begin providing defence counsel with discovery material. The Court hereby directs the government to file a reply to the Motion to Compel within three days of the date of this order,” U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero said in the order.

Direct tax collections cross 80% of 2023-24 target

India’s net direct tax collections touched ₹14.7 lakh crore by January 10, meeting over four-fifths of this year’s target and reflecting a growth of 19.4% over the same period of 2022-23. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on January 11 said that provisional direct tax collections continue to register ‘steady growth’ with gross collections rising 16.77% to ₹17.18 lakh crore, led by a 26.11% rise in Personal Income Tax (PIT) inflows. Corporate Income Tax or CIT collections grew at a relatively muted pace of 8.32%.

IND vs AFG first T20I | India opts to bowl against Afghanistan, no Jaiswal

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first against Afghanistan in the first T20 International in Mohali on January 11. Sanju Samson, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav and Yashashvi Jaiswal, who was finalised as one of the openers along with the captain on the eve of the first game, will miss the match due to injuries. Rohit said at the toss that Yashashvi “didn’t pull off well”.

