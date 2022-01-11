Top news of the day: Minister quits Yogi Adityanath Cabinet, joins SP; Tata group to replace Vivo as IPL title sponsors, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The five-time MLA and incumbent legislator from Padrauna in Purvanchal’s Kushinagar district held the Labour, Employment and Coordination portfolio in the Yogi Adityanath Cabinet.

U.P. Assembly polls | BSP chief Mayawati not to contest

Party general secretary S. C. Misra said he will also not contest the State elections, which will be held in seven phases starting from February 10.

Vivo had a ₹2,200-crore deal for title sponsorship rights from 2018-2022 but after the 2020 Galwan Valley military faceoff between the Indian and Chinese Army soldiers, the brand took a break for a year with Dream11 replacing it.

Om Birla also asserted that the “situation is under control” and all steps are being taken to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Top court says panel already in place to look into safety aspect.

A senior official privy to the probe declined to disclose the contents of the provisional report that was prepared after the five-member SIT examined more than 60 witnesses and also interrogated members of an elite force of the Army said to have carried out the botched operation on December 4.

Tek Fog app row | Editors Guild demands Supreme Court probe

The Guild also urged the Government to take steps to dismantle this “misogynistic and abusive digital ecosystem”.

U.N. Ambassador T.S. Tirumurti said the Security Council has recognised terrorism as one of the biggest challenges facing humanity.

Anyang, a city of 5.5 million population in the country’s central Henan Province, is the third city to go under the lockdown after the tourist centre Xian and Tianjin port city, where a cluster of Omicron cases was detected in the last few days, denting China’s zero coronavirus case policy.

Over the years, scientists have turned from primates to pigs, tinkering with their genes.

Move as per scheme offered by DoT for settlement of dues.

Move follows re-engagement of two governments via U.S.-India Trade Policy Forum.

The issuance of Letter of Intent means the two teams are formally part of the IPL, allowing them to pick players ahead of the auction on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

South Africa vs India, 3rd Test | India 75/2 at lunch on day one

Virat Kohli, back to lead the side after missing the second Test, opted to bat on a pitch with decent amount of grass and clouds hovering over the spectacular Newlands ground. The India skipper (15 batting) and Cheteshwar Pujara (26 batting) were out in the middle when lunch was taken.