Top news of the day: Minister quits Yogi Adityanath Cabinet, joins SP; Tata group to replace Vivo as IPL title sponsors, and more

Swami Prasad Maurya resigns from Yogi Adityanath Cabinet, joins SP
The five-time MLA and incumbent legislator from Padrauna in Purvanchal’s Kushinagar district held the Labour, Employment and Coordination portfolio in the Yogi Adityanath Cabinet.
U.P. Assembly polls | BSP chief Mayawati not to contest
Party general secretary S. C. Misra said he will also not contest the State elections, which will be held in seven phases starting from February 10.
Tata group to replace Vivo as IPL title sponsors
Vivo had a ₹2,200-crore deal for title sponsorship rights from 2018-2022 but after the 2020 Galwan Valley military faceoff between the Indian and Chinese Army soldiers, the brand took a break for a year with Dream11 replacing it.
Necessary arrangements being made for Budget session in view of COVID-19 situation: Lok Sabha Speaker
Om Birla also asserted that the “situation is under control” and all steps are being taken to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Not here to administer Mullaperiyar Dam, Supreme Court tells T.N., Kerala
Top court says panel already in place to look into safety aspect.
SIT submits preliminary report on Nagaland killings
A senior official privy to the probe declined to disclose the contents of the provisional report that was prepared after the five-member SIT examined more than 60 witnesses and also interrogated members of an elite force of the Army said to have carried out the botched operation on December 4.
Tek Fog app row | Editors Guild demands Supreme Court probe
The Guild also urged the Government to take steps to dismantle this “misogynistic and abusive digital ecosystem”.
Need to be careful about providing excuses for terrorist acts since there cannot be any excuse for terrorism: India
U.N. Ambassador T.S. Tirumurti said the Security Council has recognised terrorism as one of the biggest challenges facing humanity.
Anyang in China too goes into lockdown ahead of Winter Olympics as COVID-19 cases spiral
Anyang, a city of 5.5 million population in the country’s central Henan Province, is the third city to go under the lockdown after the tourist centre Xian and Tianjin port city, where a cluster of Omicron cases was detected in the last few days, denting China’s zero coronavirus case policy.
In a first, U.S. surgeons transplant pig heart into human patient
Over the years, scientists have turned from primates to pigs, tinkering with their genes.
Vodafone Idea board approves 35.8% equity allotment to Government
Move as per scheme offered by DoT for settlement of dues.
U.S. announces resumption of pork products export to India
Move follows re-engagement of two governments via U.S.-India Trade Policy Forum.
IPL | Lucknow and Ahmedabad franchises formally inducted; will get 10-14 days to pick players
The issuance of Letter of Intent means the two teams are formally part of the IPL, allowing them to pick players ahead of the auction on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.
South Africa vs India, 3rd Test | India 75/2 at lunch on day one
Virat Kohli, back to lead the side after missing the second Test, opted to bat on a pitch with decent amount of grass and clouds hovering over the spectacular Newlands ground. The India skipper (15 batting) and Cheteshwar Pujara (26 batting) were out in the middle when lunch was taken.