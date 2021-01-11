Top news of the day: SC says it intends to stay farm laws; Australia and India retain top-two spots in WTC standings after Sydney Test draw, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The Supreme Court on Monday said it intended to stay the implementation of the controversial agricultural laws while proposing to form an independent committee chaired by a former Chief Justice of India to “amicably resolve” the stand-off between the protesting farmers and the Union government.

PM-KISAN payments worth ₹1,364 crore have been wrongly made to more than 20 lakh ineligible beneficiaries and income tax payer farmers, according to information provided by the Agriculture Ministry in response to an RTI request from activist Venkatesh Nayak.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the two already approved made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines are more cost-effective than any other in the world, and have been developed as per the country's needs.

Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin batted out the entire evening session on day five to eke out a memorable draw against Australia in third Test in Sydney on Monday.

Australia and India on Monday held on to their top two positions in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings following the engrossing draw in the third Test.

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma announced on Monday that they have been blessed with a baby girl. This is the couple’s first child.

Celebrated Indian-American novelist Ved Mehta, who overcame blindness and became widely known as the 20th-century writer most responsible for introducing American readers to India, has died at his home here at the age of 86.

The U.S House of Representatives plans to vote on a resolution on Monday to ask Vice- President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment, a statute by which the President — Donald Trump — can be removed on grounds of incapacitation. This comes days after Mr. Trump’s supporters attacked the Capitol building. If Mr. Pence does not invoke the statute, the House will consider impeaching Mr. Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to fellow House Democrats on Sunday evening (U.S. time).

The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldier who was apprehended last Friday in Eastern Ladakh was handed back to China on Monday morning.

The Heritage Conservation Committee on Monday gave its approval for construction of a new parliament building days after the Supreme Court asked the government to seek the same from it.

PDP youth wing president Waheed Para, who was granted bail by an NIA court Saturday, was arrested again on Monday by the Jammu and Kashmir Police over a case related to an alleged nexus involving politicians, terrorists and secessionist forces, officials said.

It has been a confusing January for WhatsApp. The platform celebrated a milestone of 1.4 billion video and audio calls on New Year’s Eve 2020, but the celebrations seemed premature given the global backlash to the platform’s updated privacy policy, which features a ‘take or leave it’ clause — if the user refuses to share data with Facebook, they will have to quit WhatsApp.