January 10, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST

Shiv Sena split | Maharashtra Speaker Nawekar declares Shinde faction as the ‘real Shiv Sena political party’

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on January 10, held that the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction was the real Shiv Sena political party when rival factions emerged in 2022. Both factions of the Shiv Sena party had filed cross-petitions seeking disqualification of each other’s MLAs following a split in the party. In June 2022, Mr. Shinde and several MLAs had rebelled against then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, leading to a split in the Sena and fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which also comprised the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress.

Congress chief Kharge, senior leaders Sonia, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury decline invitation to attend Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and the party’s leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have “politely declined” the invitation to attend the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya on January 22. In a statement, the party spokesperson Jairam Ramesh cited the temple being made a “political project” by the Bharatiya Janata Party and the RSS, as a reason behind turning down the invitation.

Manipur Government denies permission to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra rally

The Manipur Government on January 10 denied permission to Congress to begin its Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, from Palace Ground in Imphal. The Yatra, to be led by party leader Rahul Gandhi, was set to commence from Imphal on January 14 and culminate on March 20 in Mumbai. However sources from Congress said that the Manipur government has given permission for the flag off at Palace Ground but not for the rally.

India-Maldives row | Our Government must make tougher stand to repair relation with India, says Maldives Opposition leader

Amid the ongoing row between India and the Maldives, Opposition leader and the Chairperson of the Maldivian Democratic Party, Fayyaz Ismail, has called for the government to take a “tougher stand” , saying that the racist comments against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were just isolated individual opinions. On being asked if the ongoing spat between the two countries is going to have an impact on the India-Maldives ties, as well the revenue that Indian tourists have generated for the island nation over the years, the Maldivian leader said that it was much more than economics or revenue.

Suchana Seth | ‘Bengaluru CEO planned son’s murder, empty cough syrup bottles found in her room’: police

The Goa Police have found two empty bottles of cough syrup in a room where the CEO of a start-up allegedly killed her four-year-old son, indicating she might have given a heavy dose of the medicine to him and that it was pre-planned murder, an official said on January 10. The four-year-old was cremated in Bengaluru on January 10. The child’s father Venkat Raman performed the last rites.

No information yet about surrender of Bilkis Bano case convicts: Dahod SP

No information has been received yet about the surrender of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case after the Supreme Court quashed the Gujarat Government’s decision to grant them remission, but a police force remains deployed in the area where they live to maintain peace, a senior official said on January 9. The convicts, however, are “not incommunicado” and some of them are visiting relatives, said Dahod Superintendent of Police Balram Meena.

Supreme Court report exposes severe gaps in accessibility for people with disabilities at courts across India

More than half of the District Court complexes in the country do not have ramps, only 25.2% have availability of wheelchairs, and just 5.1% have tactile paving to assist persons with visual impairments in navigating the court building, said a recent report by the Centre for Research and Planning of the Supreme Court. The first-of-its-kind report, released on December 15, sheds light on the glaring inadequacies in the infrastructure of District Courts across India, raising serious concerns about the impediments faced by people with disabilities in accessing justice.

World looks at India as global growth engine: PM Modi at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 10 said India has emerged as a new ray of hope amid many uncertainties being faced globally, and the world looks at it as an important pillar of stability, a trusted friend and an engine of growth in the global economy. He also said that in the rapidly changing world order, India is moving forward as ‘vishwa mitra’ (friend of the world). Speaking at the inauguration of the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, which saw participation of State heads and CEOs of top private companies, Mr. Modi said all major rating agencies are of the opinion that India will be among the three largest economies of the world in the next few years.

Supreme Court upholds Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s acquittal in murder case

The Supreme Court has upheld an order of the Allahabad High Court that dismissed an appeal filed by the Uttar Pradesh Government in 2004 against Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s acquittal in a murder case. The case pertains to the killing of Prabhat Gupta in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh in 2000. A Supreme Court Bench of Justices Bela M. Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal said it was not inclined to interfere with the concurrent findings of facts recorded by the Lucknow Bench of the High Court and the trial court.

Raphael Thattil is new Major Archbishop of Syro-Malabar Church

Raphael Thattil, bishop of Shamshabad in Telangana, has been elected Major Archbishop by the synod of bishops of the Syro-Malabar Church in place of former Major Archbishop and Cardinal George Alencherry who stepped down in early December 2023. The announcement of the election was made by bishop Mathew Moolakkattt at a press conference at the Church headquarters at Mount St. Thomas near Kochi.

Bhutan’s Tshering Tobgay to become PM for second time

Bhutanese voters have elected Tshering Tobgay to become Prime Minister for a second time after his party won nearly two-thirds of seats, the election commission said in results released on January 10. The election was dominated by serious economic challenges that have called into question the Himalayan kingdom’s long-standing policy of prioritising “Gross National Happiness” over growth.

Maldives ruling coalition deployed anti-India sentiments during 2023 presidential polls: EU report

The ruling coalition of the Progressive Party of Maldives and the People’s National Congress deployed anti-India sentiments and attempted to spread disinformation around this theme during the 2023 presidential elections, according to a report issued by the European Union. The European Election Observation Mission to Maldives published its final report on January 9 on the two rounds of election that took place on September 9 and 30 last year.

Blinken seeks Palestinian governance reform for post-war Gaza as deadly Israeli strikes continue

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on January 10 to seek governance reforms as part of U.S. efforts to rally the region behind post-war plans for Gaza that also include concrete steps toward a Palestinian state. Mr. Blinken says he has secured commitments from multiple countries in the region to assist with rebuilding and governing Gaza after Israel’s war against Hamas, and that wider Israeli-Arab normalization is still possible, but only if there is “a pathway to a Palestinian state.”

Vishnu Vinod makes a strong statement on his return

Soon after lunch on the second day of the Kerala-Uttar Pradesh Ranji Trophy match at the S.D. College ground, the host suffered its all too familiar top order collapse and was tottering at 32 for three. Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Saurabh Kumar were bowling in fine rhythm and giving nightmares to Kerala batters. Kuldeep had just breached the defence of Kerala’s most accomplished batter Rohan Prem and was teasing Sachin Baby with his guile when Vishnu Vinod walked in.