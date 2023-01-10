January 10, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST

Supreme Court to hear plea on Joshimath sinking on January 16

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a petition concerning the Joshimath “land-sinking” incident in Uttarakhand on January 16. A bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said democratic institutions are taking care of the situation on the ground.

After Joshimath, cracks appear in houses in Uttarakhand’s Karnprayag

Cracks appeared at around 50 houses and various minor landslides have taken place at Bahuguna Nagar of Karnprayag. The local municipality has requested Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's government for help.

Mother, son die in accident at Namma Metro construction site in Bengaluru

Two persons have died in an accident at a construction site of Namma Metro in Bengaluru. According to the police, a woman and her child, who were on a scooter, died in a hospital and while her husband and another child are being treated for injuries.

Government panel to decide on Covovax as a heterologous booster dose for adults

The Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) is scheduled to meet on January 11.

Constitution Bench to hear Shiv Sena factional dispute on February 14

The preliminary issue flagged in the case is whether the case need to be referred to a seven-judge Bench. On August 23, 2022, a three-judge Bench of the court referred the dispute to a Constitution Bench of five judges.

Bomb threat | Flight from Moscow arrives in Goa 15 hours after emergency landing in Jamnagar

The flight, carrying all the passengers and crew members, took off from the Jamnagar airport at around 1.20 p.m. on Tuesday, more than 15 hours after it made the emergency landing there.

Go First plane takes off without taking 55 passengers at Bengaluru airport; DGCA issues show cause notice

A Delhi-bound Go First plane on January 9 reportedly left the city airport without taking more than 50 passengers, who were waiting in a shuttle bus for boarding. Aviation watchdog DGCA on Tuesday issued a show cause notice to the airline for the incident.

National leaders of Congress, Left parties criticise actions of Tamil Nadu Governor

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said the Governor’s actions were a “brazen violation of Constitutional norms”, while Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D. Raja said “the post of the Governor must be abolished to end the interference of the Union government’.

A. Raja appears before Chennai special court in disproportionate assets case

The Central Bureau of Investigation registered a disproportionate assets case against the former Minister and 16 others, including his family members and associates, on August 18, 2015.

Chanda Kochhar, husband released from jail

Chanda Kochhar walked out of the Byculla women’s prison in Mumbai, while her husband was released from the Arthur Road jail.

Nepal PM ‘Prachanda’ wins vote of confidence

The 68-year-old CPN-Maoist Centre leader was sworn in as the Prime Minister for the third time on December 26, 2022 after he dramatically walked out of the pre-poll alliance led by the Nepali Congress and joined hands with Opposition leader K.P. Sharma Oli.

Piyush Goyal discusses investment opportunities, bilateral trade relations with U.S. executives, industry leaders in New York

Following a meeting with smart and sustainable buildings solutions provider Johnson Controls Chairman and CEO George Oliver, Goyal tweeted that he “exchanged views on enhancing company’s role in decarbonisation & developing sustainable buildings in India.” They also discussed developing security products through Research and Development, the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence.

IND vs SL ODI series 2023 | Virat Kohli plays sheet anchor role with his 87-ball 113

Making full use of two dropped chances, Virat Kohli smashed his 45th ODI hundred that propelled India to an imposing 373 for seven against Sri Lanka in the series-opener in Guwahati.