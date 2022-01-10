Top news of the day: Supreme Court panel to probe PM Modi security breach; Djokovic wins court case, Australian judge orders release from detention, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The Supreme Court on Monday said it will form a committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to conduct a time-bound and independent inquiry into the circumstances that led to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy being stuck for several minutes on a flyover in Punjab on January 5.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday tested positive for COVID-19. “I have tested positive for Corona today with mild symptoms. I am under home quarantine. I request everyone who have recently come in my contact to isolate themselves and get tested,” he said on Twitter.

The BCCI on Monday postponed the knockout games of U-19 Cooch Behar Trophy following a massive COVID-19 outbreak among the participating teams. As as many as 38 cases (32 players, 6 support staff) across eight teams were detected ahead of the knockout stage beginning in Pune on Tuesday, PTI has learnt.

Despite the surging number of COVID-19 cases in the State, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday allowed the conduct of jallikattu, bull taming events, during the Pongal festival.

Badminton ace Saina Nehwal on Monday said it was "not nice" to see actor Siddharth's unsavoury remark after she expressed concerns on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent alleged security breach and he could have used "better words" to comment on the matter.

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to urgently hear a petition seeking the arrest and trial of people who made hate speeches, inciting violence towards Muslims, at the Haridwar Dharm Sansad conclave.

An Australian judge has reinstated tennis star Novak Djokovic's visa, which was cancelled after his arrival last week because he is unvaccinated. Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly also ordered the government on January 10 to release Djokovic from Melbourne hotel quarantine within 30 minutes of his decision.

Five to 10% of the active Covid cases this time so far needed hospitalisation but the situation is dynamic and may change rapidly, the Centre said on Monday and asked States to keep a watch on cases under home isolation and in hospitals.

A court in Myanmar sentenced ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four more years in prison on Monday after finding her guilty of illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies and violating coronavirus restrictions, a legal official said. Suu Kyi was convicted last month on two other charges and given a four-year prison sentence, which was then halved by the head of the military-installed government.

The 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election had progressed to a battle of 80% vs 20%, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday, perhaps subtly hinting at the religious composition in the State where Muslims make up over 19% of the population.

Virat Kohli's talismanic presence will be a shot in the arm that India would need in their bid to win the historic first-ever away Test series against South Africa, but the hosts will also walk in with a spring in their step in the final Test starting here Tuesday.

The Ministry of External Affairs on January 7 signed an agreement with Tata Consultancy Services Limited for the second phase of the Passport Seva Programme (PSP), one of the several Mission Mode Projects (MMPs) of the Government of India. The latest agreement will facilitate the next phase of the PSP termed PSP-V2.0.

Observing that it can’t allow every person who thinks of some solution to COVID-19 to file a petition, the Supreme Court on January 10 refused to entertain a plea alleging that China is deliberately spreading the virus as a biological weapon. A Bench comprising Justices S.K. Kaul and M.M. Sundresh dismissed a plea filed by a lawyer, and said this was only a publicity move.

Sri Lanka has launched a luxury train service connecting the country’s Tamil-dominated Jaffna district to the capital city Colombo with the help of a Line of Credit offered by India, in another significant landmark in bilateral ties. The intercity rail service with all facilities was launched on Sunday for passengers travelling from Colombo’s Mount Lavinia suburb to Jaffna’s Kankesanthurai port suburb in the north, covering a distance of approximately 386 kms.