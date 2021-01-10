Top news of the day: Protesters ransack venue of Haryana CM’s pro-agri laws meeting; Cricket Australia apologises to Indian team over racial abuse, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Scores of people, most of them farmers protesting against the Centre’s farm laws, ransacked a venue at Kaimla village in Haryana’s Karnal where Chief Minister Manohar Lal was scheduled to address a farmers’ gathering (kisan mahapanchayat). The Chief Minister’s programme was about highlighting the advantages of the new farm laws.

Play was halted for a few minutes on the fourth day of the third Test after pacer Mohammed Siraj complained of abuse from a section of the crowd, leading to expulsion of some spectators and an unreserved apology from the host board.

Coronavirus | Health Ministry meets State officials on CoWIN use

The meeting was chaired by Ram Sewak Sharma, Chairman of the empowered group on Technology and Data Management to combat COVID-19 and member of the national expert group on vaccine administration of COVID-19. Participants included State principal secretaries, directors of the National Health Mission, State immunisation officers and senior officers of the Health Ministry.

Coronavirus | Education Ministry draws up plans to support students hit by pandemic

The Education Ministry has asked the States to conduct a door-to-door survey to identify out-of-school children and prepare an action plan for their enrolment as part of efforts to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially on migrants, according to officials.

The majority view held by the Constitution Bench had declared Aadhaar an ‘unparalleled’ identity proof that could not be duplicated unlike PAN, ration card, and passport.

Gaganyaan | Two flight surgeons to soon leave for Russia for training

They will be responsible for astronauts’ health before, during and after a flight and will get to train with the prospective astronauts.

Addressing an extraordinary session of the Upper House of Parliament, Mr. Oli said Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali will visit India on January 14 to discuss the dispute related to the border and several other issues.

Indonesian rescuers pulled out body parts, pieces of clothing and scraps of metal from the Java Sea early on January 10, a day after a Boeing 737-500 with 62 people onboard crashed shortly after take-off from Jakarta, officials said.

The National Employment Policy will draw a broad road map for improving job opportunities in the country, mainly by various initiatives like skill development, bringing investment in employment intensive segments and other policy interventions.

On January 10, 1985, Shastri plundered six sixes in an over by Tilak Raj while playing for Bombay in the Ranji Trophy match against Baroda.