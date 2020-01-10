Top news of the day: Nine suspects in JNU violence identified, claim police; ED attaches Chanda Kochhar, husband’s assets worth ₹78 crore, and more

Five days after the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the Delhi Police, at a press conference on Friday, claimed that they had identified “nine suspects” for the attack by masked goons.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth ₹78 crore of former ICICI Bank's CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar and that of her husband's companies in connection with a money laundering case. The ED probe is based on an FIR registered by the CBI to probe allegations of quid pro quo in sanctioning loans to the companies of Videocon Group chief Venugopal Dhoot.

The Gujarat Legislative Assembly on Friday passed a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for securing the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The Congress opposed the resolution.

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the government to “forthwith” review any existing orders that restrict basic rights and free movement in Jammu and Kashmir.

India has deployed its aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya in the Arabian Sea at a time China and Pakistan are holding a nine-day mega naval exercise in the region, a move seen as New Delhi sending a signal to its two neighbours.

Delhi BJP on Friday announced its 15-member election committee, including party president Manoj Tiwari, for the Assembly polls to be held here on February 8.

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed a decision of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) to reinstate Cyrus Mistry as chairman of the multi-billion salt to software conglomerate Tata Sons.

Country’s second-largest IT services firm Infosys on Friday reported a 23.7% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹4,466 crore for the December quarter. The company had posted a net profit of ₹3,610 crore in the year-ago period, Infosys said in a BSE filing.

Reigning world champion P.V. Sindhu was knocked out of the Malaysia Masters Super 500 badminton tournament after losing in straight games to top seed Tai Tzu Ying here on Friday.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister (CM) Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, who appeared before the CBI special court here an hour ago on Friday, is likely to be inside the court hall at least till lunch break as formalities relating to his appearance in all the cases of quid pro quo have to be completed.

A Delhi court Friday put Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on trial for allegedly defaming Zee Media Corporation Ltd.

Researchers have discovered an Earth-sized planet that lies in its star’s habitable zone — the range of distances from a star where conditions may be just right to allow the presence of liquid water on the surface. The planet was discovered using NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS), the first Earth-sized planet that has been discovered since the satellite was launched in April 2018.