Top news of the day: J&K Police to test slain militant’s DNA for Pulwama attack links; FCRA registration of 6,000 NGOs ends, and more

A DNA test will be conducted of one of the three militants killed in the Anantnag encounter as his picture resembles that of the last surviving ultra involved in the 2019 Pulwama suicide attack in which 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar has said.

Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Tarigami say they are under house arrest.

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) registration of nearly 6,000 Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) has ceased from January 1 as either the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) refused to renew their application or they did not apply for one. The prominent names include Oxfam India Trust, Indian Youth Centres Trust, Jamia Millia Islamia, Tuberculosis Association of India, among others.

Vaishno Devi stampede | Survivors blame ‘mismanagement’, shrine board refutes charge

A sudden rush of devotees at the Vaishno Devi shrine here to mark the beginning of the New Year triggered the stampede that resulted in the death of 12 people, some of the survivors said, blaming “mismanagement” for the tragedy.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, a financial benefit of ₹6,000 per year is provided to the eligible farmer families, payable in three equal installments of ₹2,000. The money is transferred directly to the bank account of the beneficiaries.

The first regiment of the missile system is being deployed in such a way that it can cover parts of the border with China in the northern sector as well as the frontier with Pakistan.

“On the occasion of New Year, registration is being started on COWIN portal for immunization of children against #COVID19 in the age group of 15 to 18 years from today. I request the family members to register the eligible children for vaccination. #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine,” Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

Another batch of 5,00,000 doses would be sent in the coming weeks.

This practice of exchanging lists has continued since January 1, 1992.

Sri Lanka had foreign reserves of just $1.58 billion at the end of November, down from $7.5 billion when President Gotabaya Rajapaksa took office in 2019.

“Our departed father was a crusader in the struggle for freedom, for justice, for equality and for peace, not just in South Africa, the country of his birth, but around the world,” President Cyril Ramaphosa said, delivering the main eulogy at the service in St George’s Cathedral, Cape Town, where for years Tutu preached against racial injustice.

December is the sixth month in a row when revenue from goods sold and services rendered stood at over ₹1 lakh crore.

The company’s domestic sales slipped 13% to 1,30,869 units last month as against 1,50,288 units in December 2020, it added.

It won’t be surprising if the Chetan Sharma-led selection panel felt inspired by Pat Cummins’ recent elevation as Australia’s captain while making this choice, a very interesting one considering that two proven IPL captains — Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant — were in the mix to become K.L. Rahul’s deputy for the bilateral series against South Africa.