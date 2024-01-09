January 09, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh kick starts U.K. tour with visit to Gandhi memorial

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh kick-started his U.K. tour with a visit to Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at Tavistock Square in central London on January 9. Mr. Singh’s visit comes after a gap of 22 years, with the last one by an Indian defence minister to the UK dating back to January 2002. Accompanied by Indian High Commissioner to the U.K. Vikram Doraiswami and members of his delegation, Singh paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation at the memorial which dates back to the 20th century. He then made his way to Whitehall to inspect a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Horse Guards Parade before a bilateral meeting with his U.K. counterpart, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps.

France gets its youngest-ever Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal, as Macron shakes up government

Gabriel Attal was named on January 9 as France’s youngest-ever Prime Minister, as President Emmanuel Macron seeks a fresh start for the rest of his term amid growing political pressure from the far right. Mr. Macron’s office announced the appointment in a statement. Mr. Attal, 34, rose to prominence as the government spokesman and education minister. He is France’s first openly gay Prime Minister. Mr. Macron — who was France’s youngest-ever President when he came to power in 2017— is to work with Mr. Attal to name a new government in the coming days, though some key ministers are expected to continue in their posts.

Court allows NewsClick HR head Amit Chakravarty to turn approver in UAPA case

A Delhi court has allowed NewsClick’s Human Resources department chief Amit Chakravarty to turn an approver in the case lodged against the news portal under anti-terror law UAPA over allegations that it received money to spread pro-China propaganda, court sources said on January 9. Special Judge Hardeep Kaur pardoned Chakravarty, arrested in the case, on an application he moved recently seeking the court’s permission to turn an approver, a move that could spell trouble for NewsClick’s Editor-in-Chief and founder Prabir Purkayastha.

PM Modi inaugurates Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show in Gandhinagar

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show 2024 is an exhibition spread across 2 lakh square metres in multiple halls at the Helipad Ground Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar. A total of 20 countries are participating in the show, which was inaugurated ahead of the tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. The summit will also be inaugurated by the PM.

Bengaluru start-up CEO allegedly murders 4-year-old son in Goa, arrested while fleeing to Karnataka with body in bag

A 39-year-old chief executive officer of a start-up company allegedly killed her four-year-old son in Goa, and then travelled with the body to neighbouring Karnataka, a police official said on January 9. Goa police arrested the accused, Suchana Seth, at Chitradurga in Karnataka on January 8, he said, adding the motive behind the killing is not known.

Present situation in Manipur could have been avoided, says CM Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on January 9 said that the present situation in the State could have been avoided had there been no problem of narcotics and illegal immigrants. Mr. Singh said that he will resign if the government measures against the use of drugs and its campaigns against the influx of unauthorised immigrants to contain the situation in the State are found to be unconstitutional.

ED searches Shiv Sena-UBT MLA Ravindra Waikar in money-laundering case

“The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 9 raided the premises of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Ravindra Waikar and some of his linked entities in a money-laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in construction of a luxury hotel in Jogeshwari area of the city,” official sources said. “About seven locations in Mumbai are being searched by the agency,” they said.

Acting Director of ED reaches Kolkata in wake of attacks on agency teams

In-charge ED Director Rahul Navin will review the probe into the alleged public distribution and paddy procurement scam and discuss security concerns of the local ED establishment in the backdrop of the attacks on the search teams of the central probe agency in West Bengal, official sources said on January 9. Mr. Navin visited the agency’s office at CGO complex in Salt Lake area just before noon for a meeting with his officials. The director was provided an armed escort of the CRPF.

Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan dies at 55

Music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan, who was undergoing treatment at a Kolkata-based hospital for prostate cancer, died at a Kolkata hospital on January 9, officials said. The classical singer was 55. He is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter. “We tried our best but failed. He passed away at around 3:45 p.m.,” an official of the private hospital where Khan was admitted said.

2023 was world’s hottest year on record, EU scientists confirm

Last year was the planet’s hottest on record by a substantial margin and likely the world’s warmest in the last 1,00,000 years, the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said on January 9. Scientists had widely expected the milestone after climate records were repeatedly broken. Since June, every month has been the world’s hottest on record compared with the corresponding month in previous years. “This has been a very exceptional year, climate-wise... in a league of its own, even when compared to other very warm years,” C3S Director Carlo Buontempo said.

U.S. moon landing attempt seems doomed after fuel leak

The first U.S. moon landing attempt in more than 50 years appeared to be doomed after a private company’s spacecraft developed a “critical” fuel leak just hours after the launch on January 8. Pittsburgh-based Astrobotic Technology managed to orient its lander toward the sun so the solar panel could collect sunlight and charge its battery, as a special team assessed the status of what was termed “a failure in the propulsion system.” It soon became apparent, however, that there was “a critical loss of fuel,” further dimming hope for what had been a planned moon landing on February 23.

Imran Khan arrested in connection with attack on Pakistan Army headquarters last year

Jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan was on January 9 arrested in a case related to the attack on the Pakistan Army headquarters in Rawalpindi on May 9, 2023, soon after his release warrant was issued in the cipher case. An anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi had summoned Mr. Khan, who is already behind bars in cipher and graft cases, over the issue on January 9. However, Mr. Khan attended the court’s proceedings via video link as he could not be produced in the court by Adiala jail authorities owing to security concerns.

U.S. says Bangladesh elections not free or fair; UN also voices concern over violence, irregularities

A day after Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s party emerged victorious at the polls, the U.S. and United Nations (UN) voiced concern over violence and reports of irregularities on the day of elections, with Washington noting that the polls were not free or fair and regretted that not all parties participated in the ballot. The U.S. State Department, in a press statement on January 9, said that Washington remains concerned by the arrests of thousands of political Opposition members and by reports of irregularities on elections day in Bangladesh.

Voters begin casting ballots in Bhutan, where an economic crisis looms large

Voters in Bhutan, a landlocked country in the eastern Himalayan mountain range with a population of around 8,00,000 people, began casting their ballots on January 9 to elect a new Parliament, hoping the politicians make good on their promises to fix the nation’s economic crisis. Some voters are expected to trek in freezing temperatures to reach the polls to elect a set of 47 Parliamentarians who will form the next government. Results are likely to be announced later in the night.

South Korea parliament passes Bill banning dog meat trade

South Korea’s parliament on January 9 passed a Bill banning breeding, slaughtering and selling dogs for their meat, a traditional practice that activists have long called an embarrassment for the country. The National Assembly passed the Bill by a 208-0 vote. It will come into effect after a three-year grace period and after it receives final approval from President Yoon Suk-yeol. Breeding, selling and slaughtering dogs for their meat will be punishable by up to three years in prison or 30 million won ($23,000) in fines.

ICC rates Newlands pitch as unsatisfactory after shortest-ever Test in history

The International Cricket Council on January 9 rated the Newlands pitch for the second Test between India and South Africa as “unsatisfactory” after it ended inside five sessions. India defeated the hosts by seven wickets in the match, which turned out to be the shortest-ever in the history of Test cricket. The victory allowed India to draw the two-match series 1-1. The decision was made under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process. Only 642 balls could be bowled in the match.

