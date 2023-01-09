January 09, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST

The Supreme Court on January 09 accused the Tamil Nadu government of prima facie giving “political colour” to a case concerning the “very serious” issue of religious conversions through force, deceit, and allurement, which is a concern for the entire nation. The oral observation came from a Bench of Justices M.R. Shah and C.T. Ravikumar when senior advocate P. Wilson, for Tamil Nadu, said the petitioner, advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, was a “BJP spokesperson”, “facing a case of sedition” and the case was “politically motivated”. Mr. Wilson said the issue of religious conversion was a State subject under List 2 Entry 1 of the Constitution. There were no illegal religious conversions in Tamil Nadu as alleged by the petitioner. A law on religious conversions of 2002 was subsequently repealed in Tamil Nadu.

The Supreme Court on Monday gave the Centre time till March 15 to comply with its judgment last year, upholding One Rank-One Pension (OROP) scheme for the Armed Forces after the government informed that it has already tabulated the pension for 25 lakh ex-service personnel. A Bench led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud adjourned the hearing even as Attorney General R. Venkaramani appeared for the Centre while senior advocate Huzefa Ahmedi and advocate Balaji Srinivasan represented the petitioner, Indian Ex-Servicemen Movement.

The Bombay High Court has ordered the release of ICICI Bank’s chief executive officer and managing director Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar and said that their arrest was “illegal” in the ICICI bank fraud case. A division bench of justices Revati Mohitedere and PK Chavan held the arrest was not in accordance with Section 41A (notice of appearance before police officer) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The bench ordered Ms Kochhar’s release from Byculla jail and Mr Kochhar’s release from Arthur Road Jail on a cash bond of ₹1 lakh.

In an unprecedented face-off, Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi on January 09, abruptly walked out of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly as Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, disapproved of his selective deviation from the approved text of the Governor’s customary address to the House, and moved a resolution to take on record only the transcript distributed to the members. Trouble began in the New Year’s first Assembly session, after the Governor deviated from the approved text and skipped a paragraph containing references to certain national and regional stalwarts as well as the term “Dravidian Model” of governance.

A court here on Monday sent six accused in the case involving the death of a 20-year-old woman, who had got trapped in the underside of a car and killed, to 14 days’ judicial custody. “14 days judicial custody granted,” Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal said. The prosecution said it was found during their custodial interrogation that the accused were aware of the victim’s body being dragged under the wheels.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Monday cautioned the television channels against airing disturbing footage and distressing images, stating that it was a violation of the Programme Code. The Ministry asked the TV channels not to report incidents of accidents, deaths, and violence, including crimes against women, children and elderly, in manners that grossly compromised on “good taste and decency”. The advisory has been issued after several instances of lack of discretion by television channels were noticed by the Ministry.

Brazil’s Supreme Court late on January 9 removed the governor of Brasilia from office for 90 days due to flaws in security in the capital, after thousands of backers of far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro ransacked government buildings. Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes also ordered social media platforms Facebook, Twitter and TikTok to block coup-mongering propaganda. Brazilian authorities have begun investigating the worst attack on the country’s institutions since democracy was restored four decades ago, with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva vowing to bring those responsible for the riot to justice.

“China’s new Foreign Minister Qin Gang is starting his term with a weeklong trip to five African countries,” the Foreign Ministry announced on January 9. “Qin, who until recently was Ambassador to the United States, will visit Ethiopia, Gabon, Angola, Benin and Egypt from January 9-16,” spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily media briefing. In Egypt, Qin will also meet the secretary-general of the Arab League. The new Foreign Minister is following in the footsteps of his predecessors who have for more than three decades started each year with a trip to Africa. “It shows that China attaches great importance to the traditional friendship with Africa and the development of China-Africa relations,” Wang said.

Israel’s national security minister has ordered police to ban Palestine flags from public places in the latest crackdown by the country’s new hard-line government. Itamar Ben-Gvir’s order follows a series of other punitive steps against the Palestinians since taking office late last month. “Today I directed the Israel Police to enforce the prohibition of flying any PLO flag that shows identification with a terrorist organization from the public sphere and to stop any incitement against the State of Israel,” Ben-Gvir announced on Twitter.

Iran has sentenced to death three people accused of killing three members of the security forces during the protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, the judiciary said on Jnauary 8. The Islamic republic has been rocked by civil unrest since the September 16 death of Kurdish Iranian Amini (22) following her arrest for allegedly violating Iran’s strict dress code for women. The latest sentences, which can still be appealed, bring to 17 the total number of people condemned to death in connection with the more than three months of protests.

India were left with a mixed feeling on the eve of their ODI series against Sri Lanka as on one hand they will have stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returning to the side while on the other, unfit pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will yet again miss the action. Bumrah was expected to bolster the bowling attack in the three-match series commencing here on Tuesday, but his return has been delayed further after he failed to recover completely from the stress fracture in the lower back, which has seen him miss several assignments including the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup.