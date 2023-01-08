January 08, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST

Joshimath crisis | Border Management Secretary, NDMA members to visit Uttarakhand

The Prime Minister’s Office held a high-level meeting on the Joshimath crisis on January 8, amid alarm in the Uttarakhand region due to sinking of land and cracks in houses at several places. After the meeting officials said, central agencies and experts assisting the State government will prepare short-, medium- and long-term plans. They added that one NDRF and four SDRF teams are in Joshimath now. The Border Management Secretary and NDMA members will visit the State on Monday to assess situation, they said. P.K. Mishra, the principal secretary to the Prime Minister, held the review meeting with the Cabinet Secretary, other senior officials of the central government and members of the National Disaster Management Authority, an official statement said.

Joshimath declared landslide-subsidence zone; plea in Delhi HC to constitute probe committee, rehab residents

A petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking a direction to the Centre to constitute a committee headed by a retired judge to look into the issue of sinking of Joshimath in Uttarakhand and rehabilitate the affected families. Highlighting the woes of over 3000 people of Joshimath, the plea said cracks have developed in at least 570 houses due to continued land subsidence. Petitioner and advocate Rohit Dandriyal claimed the construction activities done by the ministries of Road Transport and Highways and Power, New and Renewable Energy, in the town of Joshimath in past years have worked as a catalyst in the present scenario and “violated” the fundament rights of the residents there.

Government crackdown on terror: two more groups banned, four individuals declared terrorists

Continuing its crackdown on terrorism sponsored from across the border, the Centre banned two proxy organisations of the dreaded Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad and declared four individuals terrorists in last four days. The action against the terror groups and terrorists came amidst the repeated assertions by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah that the central government has adopted a zero tolerance policy towards terrorism.

Urinating incident | Air India’s response should have been much swifter: Tata Sons chairman

Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran on January 8 said the urinating incident on November 26 aboard an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi has been a “matter of personal anguish to him and his colleagues at Air India”. “Air India’s response should have been much swifter. We fell short of addressing this situation the way it should have been,” the Tata Sons chairman said in a statement. “The Tata Group and Air India stand by the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew with full conviction. We will review and repair every process to prevent or address any incidents of such unruly nature,” the statement added.

Himachal Pradesh Cabinet expanded with seven Ministers

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on January 8 expanded his Cabinet by inducting seven MLAs as ministers, besides six legislators were appointed as Chief Parliamentary Secretaries. The Ministers took the oath of office and secrecy at a swearing-in ceremony held in Shimla. The Ministers who have found a place in the Cabinet include — Dhani Ram Shandil, Chander Kumar, Harshwardhan Chauhan, Jagat Singh Negi, Rohit Thakur, Anirudh Singh, and Vikramaditya Singh, son of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

Kathua gangrape-murder case | Chargesheet filed against juvenile declared adult by Supreme Court

Shubam Sangra, declared an adult by the Supreme Court, is formally chargesheeted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s crime branch in a case related to the sensational gangrape and murder case of an eight-year-old in Kathua in 2018. Though the trial is expected to start in neighbouring Punjab’s Pathankot, as ordered by the Supreme Court in 2018, the crime branch submitted its charge sheet under various sections including those related to murder, rape, kidnapping and wrongful confinement before chief judicial magistrate in Kathua.

Samajwadi Party leader held for making ‘indecent’ remarks on social media

A Samajwadi Party office bearer was arrested in Lucknow on January 8 for allegedly making indecent and derogatory remarks on social media, police said. Angry over Manish Jagan Agarwal’s arrest, scores of Samajwadi Party workers gathered outside the Uttar Pradesh Police headquarters, demanding his immediate release. SP leader and former Leader of Opposition in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council Sunil Lathar told PTI that Mr. Agarwal is associated with the party’s social media cell.

Sharad Pawar pitches for MVA allies to contest Maharashtra Assembly and Lok Sabha polls together

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on January 8 pitched for contesting the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly and the Lok Sabha polls together with the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena and Congress. Talking to reporters, he claimed that despite a split in the Shiv Sena, the majority of the “hardcore” Shiv Sainiks who work on the ground stand behind Uddhav Thackeray. Mr. Pawar said MLAs and MPs may have aligned with the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena after the split, but when polls take place, they will also know what the views of people are.

‘Fake’ Indian COVID-19 medicines flood China’s black market amid surge in cases

Chinese health experts are warning that fake versions of Indian generic medicines are flooding the black market in China as a record surge of COVID-19 cases fuels demand for antivirals, particularly Pfizer’s Paxlovid and Indian generic versions. With Paxlovid in short supply and highly regulated in government clinics, sales of Indian generic versions have ballooned through Chinese e-commerce platforms in the wake of the ending of the “zero-COVID” policy on December 7.

‘Still open’ to ceasefire agreement with Pakistan government, says TTP chief

The chief of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has said that his group is “still open” to a ceasefire agreement with the Pakistan government, according to media reports. In November last year, the TTP called off an indefinite ceasefire agreed with the government in June 2022 and ordered its militants to carry out attacks on the security forces. The TTP, which is believed to have close links to al-Qaeda, has threatened to target top leaders of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s PML-N and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s PPP if the ruling coalition continued to implement strict measures against the militants. While there has been no evidence of the fake versions causing harm so far, experts are concerned as they are ineffective against the virus and could end up resulting in patients not seeking treatment.

India surpasses Japan to become 3rd largest auto market globally

India eclipsed Japan in auto sales last year, according to the latest industry data, making it the third-largest auto market for the first time, Nikkei Asia reported on Friday. India’s sales of new vehicles totalled at least 4.25 million units, based on preliminary results, topping the 4.2 million sold in Japan. New vehicles delivered in India totalled 4.13 million between January and November 2022, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. Adding December’s sales volume reported on Sunday by Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, brings the total to roughly 4.25 million units.

Djokovic shrugs off injury scare, wins Adelaide title

Novak Djokovic showed no signs of an injury that might derail his Australian Open campaign when he beat unseeded American Sebastian Korda 6-7 (8), 7-6 (3), 6-4 Sunday to win the Adelaide International. Djokovic worried Open organizers when he said after his semifinal in Adelaide against Daniil Medvedev that he had been troubled by a tight hamstring. He said the injury eased as the match progressed. If there had been any lingering issue, it likely would have been exposed in Sunday’s marathon final that stretched over more than three hours and finished with Djokovic claiming his 92nd career singles title.

Sabalenka wins women’s final at Adelaide International

Second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka claimed her 11th WTA Tour singles title but her first in almost two years when she overcame qualifier Linda Noskova 6-2 7-6 (4) in the women’s final at the Adelaide International. In doing so she ended an extraordinary run by the 18-year-old Noskova who beat third-seeded Daria Kasatkina and former Australian Open champion Viktoria Asarenka in the main draw on the way to her first final. Sabalenka didn’t drop a set all week and seemed set for another comfortable win when she took out the first set on Sunday. But Noskova was much more competitive in the second, holding serve and putting pressure on Sabalenka’s serve, especially with her powerful backhand returns.

Aus vs SA third Test, Day 5 | South Africa hang on to draw against Australia

Australia started the day needing 14 wickets for an unlikely victory and a South African series clean sweep but could only muster six as the Proteas batting finally showed some grit to force a draw in the third test at at Sydney Cricket Ground. At stumps South Africa was 106-2 in its second innings having lost Dean Elgar again cheaply to complete a miserable series for the skipper and Heinrich Klaasen was the only wicket to fall in the final session. Josh Hazlewood took five wickets over the two South Africa innings in his return to the team after missing three tests with injury, while Pat Cummins bowled with menace throughout the final day to claim four wickets.