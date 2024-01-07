January 07, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST

Maldives government distances itself from ‘derogatory remarks’ against PM Modi by Minister

The Maldivian government on January 7 distanced itself from a Minister’s “derogatory remarks” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media and said these opinions are “personal and do not represent the views of the Government” after opposition leaders slammed the “appalling language” used by the senior official. In a statement on January 7, the Maldivian Foreign Ministry said they were aware of the “derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals”.

‘Appalling language’: Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed condemns ‘derogatory remarks’ by Mariyam Shiuna

Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed condemned the derogatory remarks made by the Maldives Minister and urged President Mohamed Muizzu to distance the government from the comments. He said that India is “instrumental” in Maldives’ security and prosperity and asked Mr. Muizzu to give assurance to New Delhi that the comments don’t reflect government policy. “What appalling language by Maldives Government official @shiuna_m towards the leader of a key ally, that is instrumental for Maldives’ security and prosperity. @MMuizzu gov must distance itself from these comments and give clear assurance to India they do not reflect gov policy,” Mr. Nasheed posted on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajnath Singh to visit U.K., the first by a Defence Minister in 22 years

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will embark on a two-day visit to the U.K. on January 8 to rejuvenate strategic and security ties between the two countries, including possible collaboration to jointly develop fighter jets and other military platforms. The Defence Ministry, announcing the visit, said Mr. Singh and his British counterpart Grant Shapps are expected to discuss a wide range of issues in the spheres of defence, security and industrial cooperation. He is also expected to call on British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Foreign Minister David Cameron.

Tamil Nadu releases Semiconductor policy in Global Investors Meet

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin launched the Tamil Nadu Semiconductor and Advanced Electronics policy during the two-day Global Investors Meet, commencing on January 7 in Chennai. Mr. Stalin said the Global Investors Meet 2024 was hosted for attracting investments, creating jobs and showcasing strengths of the State. He said that the State played a key role in the country’s development and that is why he has set the target of $1 trillion economy by 2030.

Mizoram will continue to assist refugees from Myanmar: CM Lalduhoma

Aizawl Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has said his government would continue to assist refugees from Myanmar and internally displaced people from Manipur, with support from the Centre. Mr. Lalduhoma made the comments at a press conference in Aizawl on January 6 upon his return from Delhi. “Even though the Centre can’t accord refugee status to the Myanmar nationals, it is ready to collaborate with us in providing relief to them. People from Manipur, who fled their homes due to ethnic violence, will also be looked after with the help of the central government,” he said.

ED assault case | Bengal Governor asks authorities to arrest TMC leader, probe his links with terrorists

Expressing concern that TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh, the prime accused in the case of assault on ED officials, may have “crossed the border”, West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose has instructed authorities to arrest him immediately and investigate his alleged connections with terrorists. His remarks that Mr. Sheikh has links with terrorists drew sharp criticism from the ruling TMC on January 7.

In a first, IAF C-130 with Garud commandos makes night landing at Kargil ALG

In a first, an Indian Air Force (IAF) C-130 Super Hercules tactical transport aircraft made a night landing at the Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) in Kargil close to the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan along with a team of Garud special forces. “In a first, an IAF C-130 J aircraft recently carried out a night landing at the Kargil airstrip. Employing terrain masking enroute, the exercise also dovetailed a training mission of the Garuds,” the IAF said in a post on social media platform ‘X’.

Congress suspends Rajasthan ex-MLA booked in rape case

The Rajasthan Congress has suspended former MLA Mewaram Jain from the party, days after a rape case was filed against him and eight others. State Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra issued an order revoking Jain’s primary membership of the party. A woman filed a case in December 2023, accusing nine people including Jain and RPS officer Anand Singh Rajpurohit, of raping and molesting her adolescent daughter two years ago.

Bangladesh counts votes after election without Opposition

Bangladesh election officials began counting votes on January 7 after polls guaranteed to give a fifth term in office to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina closed, following a boycott led by an Opposition party she branded a “terrorist organisation”. Ms. Hasina has presided over breakneck economic growth in a country once beset by grinding poverty, but her government has been accused of rampant human rights abuses and a ruthless opposition crackdown. Her party faced almost no effective rivals in the seats it contested, but it avoided fielding candidates in a few constituencies, an apparent effort to avoid the legislature being branded a one-party institution.

Over 100 evacuate Russia’s Belgorod while soldiers celebrate Orthodox Christmas on the front line

More than 100 residents of the Russian border city of Belgorod have evacuated to an area further from the Ukrainian border, local officials said. “On behalf of the regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, we met the first Belgorod residents who decided to move to the safest place. More than 100 people were placed in our temporary accommodation centers,” Andrey Chesnokov, head of the Stary Oskol district, some 115km from Belgorod, wrote on Telegram.

China sanctions five U.S. defence companies in response to U.S. sanctions and arms sales to Taiwan

China announced sanctions on January 7 on five American defence-related companies in response to U.S. arms sales to Taiwan and U.S sanctions on Chinese companies and individuals. The sanctions will freeze any property the companies have in China and prohibit organizations and individuals in China from doing business with them, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement posted online.

Nadal to skip Australian Open due to muscle injury

Rafael Nadal will miss the Australian Open after the Spaniard suffered a small muscle tear during his comeback from a long injury layoff at the Brisbane International last week, the 22-times Grand Slam champion said on January 7. Nadal made his long-awaited comeback in Brisbane after spending almost a year on the sidelines with a hip flexor injury sustained during his second round defeat to Mackenzie McDonald in last year’s Australian Open.

Brisbane tennis championship | Confident Rybakina demolishes Sabalenka to claim title

Elena Rybakina will head to the Australian Open full of confidence after demolishing world number two Aryna Sabalenka in the Brisbane International final on January 7. The Russian-born Kazakh won the first eight games in a row on her way to a 6-0, 6-3 win in just 73 minutes over the Australian Open champion in a repeat of the 2023 Melbourne Park final.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.