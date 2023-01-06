January 06, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST

Economy expects to grow at 7% in 2022-23, says government data

India’s real GDP is expected to grow 7% in 2022-23, compared to 8.7% in 2021-22, as per the First Advance Estimates of GDP from the National Statistical Office. The estimate is arrived by using limited data, and serves as an essential input to the Union Budget formulation exercise. The Gross Value Added in the economy is expected to rise 6.7% this year, compared to 8.1% in 2021-22, with trade, hotels, transport, communication and services related to Broadcasting recording the highest GVA expansion of 13.7%.

Delhi Mayoral elections postponed after clashes erupt between AAP and BJP

The Mayoral elections at the first House meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have been postponed after clashes erupted between AAP and BJP councillors. A senior MCD official said that a new date will be announced but the timeline remains unclear. Chaos ensued during the first meeting as AAP councillors and MLAs raised slogans and entered the Well when Mr. Sharma began the process of administering oaths to the 10 aldermen.

Supreme Court transfers to itself all pleas pending before different High Courts on recognition of same-sex marriages

The Supreme Court on January 6 clubbed and transferred to itself all pleas pending before different High Courts with regard to legal recognition to same-sex marriages. It also asked the Centre to file its reply to pleas on same-sex marriage by February 15, while directing all petitions to be listed by March. A bench of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices P.S. Narasimha and J.B. Pardiwala asked the counsel for the Centre to ensure that no petitioner is left out and details of all the petitions be incorporated in the compilations to be made. The counsels for multiple petitioners told the bench that they want the top court to transfer all the cases to itself for an authoritative pronouncement on the issue and Centre can file its response before the top court.

Government will adhere to timelines on judicial appointments: AG tells Supreme Court

Attorney General of India K. Venkaramani informed the Supreme Court on January 6 that the government will adhere to timelines fixed by the court to process recommendations for judicial appointments. The government’s statement seems to be a step down from its earlier view that it was not a “post office” to clear Collegium recommendations. The court had remarked in an earlier hearing that the government, miffed by the striking down of the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) law in a judgment in October 2015, was deliberately delaying appointments and remaining incommunicado on Collegium recommendations. Recent months had weathered harsh words from Law Minister Kiren Rijiju about the Collegium system of judicial appointments.

India deploys platoon of women peacekeepers in United Nations mission in South Sudan

India, among the largest troop-contributing countries to United Nations peacekeeping, is deploying a platoon of women peacekeepers in South Sudan’s Abyei, the country’s largest single unit of female Blue Helmets in a U.N. mission since 2007. The move heralded India’s intent of increasing significantly the number of women in peacekeeping contingents. The Indian contingent, comprising two officers and 25 other ranks, will form part of an engagement platoon and specialise in community outreach and will be performing extensive security-related tasks as well. “Their presence will be especially welcome in Abyei, where a recent spurt in violence has triggered a spate of challenging humanitarian concerns for women and children in the conflict zone,” it added.

Mehrauli murder | Delhi court extends Aftab Ameen Poonawala’s judicial custody by 4 days

A court in New Delhi on January 6 extended the judicial custody of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner and dismembering her body, by four days. Poonawala was produced before the court through video conference.

Air India ‘urinating’ incident victim says crew made her confront, negotiate with perpetrator

The woman who complained about a male co-passenger urinating on her during an Air India flight in November had informed the crew that she did not want to see his face and was “stunned” when the offender was brought before her and “started crying and profusely apologising”. According to the Delhi Police’s FIR against the accused, he also begged her to not lodge a complaint, saying he was a family man and did not wish his wife and child to be affected by the incident. The victim alleged that despite her unwillingness, she was forced to confront the accused and negotiate with him, further disorienting her, according to the FIR registered on Wednesday based on the victim’s complaint to Air India.

Senior J&K leaders from Ghulam Nabi Azad’s party rejoin Congress

Seventeen former leaders of Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Democratic Azad Party (DAP), including former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Tara Chand and former Pradesh Congress Committee chief Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed rejoined the Congress on January 6. All the leaders had joined DAP after Mr. Azad had quit the Congress in August last year and had floated his own regional outfit a month later, on September 26. Two more DAP leaders, who were not present at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters, would also be formally returning to their old party.

Strikes in east Ukraine despite Vladimir Putin’s ceasefire order

Artillery exchanges pounded war-scarred cities in eastern Ukraine on January 6, despite Russian leader Vladimir Putin unilaterally ordering his forces to stop attacking for 36 hours. The brief ceasefire declared by Putin earlier this week was supposed to begin at 0900 GMT Friday and would have been the first full pause since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Pakistan central bank’s foreign exchange reserves hit eight-year low

Pakistan central bank’s foreign exchange reserves plummeted to an eight-year low of over $5.5 billion amidst fear of default, according to a media report on January 6. The forex reserves have dwindled despite efforts by the government to shore up its economy. According to a report by the Dawn newspaper, the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) reserves hit an eight-year low of $5.576 billion during the week ended December 30, 2022.

Myanmar military holds election talks with ethnic rebels

Myanmar’s junta is holding talks with three ethnic rebel groups on staging elections in areas they control, a rebel spokesman said Friday, as the military prepares for polls the US has said will be a “sham.” The Southeast Asian country has about 20 ethnic rebel armies that have fought each other and the military for decades over autonomy and control of the drugs trade and natural resources in its borderlands.

RBI to issue green bonds in two tranches of ₹8,000 cr. each

The RBI on January 6, 2023 said that maiden Sovereign Green Bonds would be issued in two tranches of ₹8,000 crore each on January 25 and February 9. The proceeds will be deployed in public sector projects which help in reducing the carbon intensity of the economy, Reserve Bank of India said in a statement. As announced in the Union Budget 2022-23, Government of India, as part of its overall market borrowings, will be issuing Sovereign Green Bonds, for mobilising resources for green infrastructure.

FA Cup 2022/23 | What is the history, third-round schedule, and prize money of the world’s oldest national football cup competition?

The FA Cup is the oldest national football competition ever, having first started in the year 1871. It has gone on to become a major competition in England wherein the clubs from lower and higher divisions compete, ranging from the lowest league in England, to level nine, the Premier League. The Emirates FA Cup hosts more than 700 football clubs, and the semi-finals and final is traditionally played in the country’s Wembley stadium.