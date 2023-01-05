January 05, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST

Supreme Court stays Uttarakhand HC directions on removal of encroachments of railway land in Haldwani

The Supreme Court said the issue has a “human angle”. Many proceedings under the Public Premises Act were instituted ex parte against the families during the COVID-19 pandemic. A balance had to be struck between Railways’ need to develop the land and the families right to live with dignity. The rights of the families on the land had to be examined. Even those who have no rights, but have been living there for years, need to be rehabilitated. “They cannot be uprooted overnight from the land... Somebody has to go into the need for rehabilitation while recognising the need of the Railways,” Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said. “And it was not right to order bringing in paramilitary forces,” Justice A.S. Oka remarked.

Kanjhawala hit-and-run case | Court sends 5 accused to police custody

A court in Delhi, on January 05, remanded in police custody for four days the five men accused of causing the death of the woman who was hit by a car and dragged a long distance in the national capital. Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal allowed the Delhi police to have the accused in their custody for four days more for interrogation instead of their prayer for a five-day remand. During the hearing, the investigating officer said their further custody was required as police needed to establish the nearly 13-km-long route the accused had taken to traverse in two hours on the fateful night when the victim woman had got entangled under the vehicle after being hit.

Parliamentary panel ‘surprised’ that govt, SC failed to arrive at consensus on MoP despite lapse of nearly 7 years

A parliamentary panel has expressed surprise that the government and the Supreme Court Collegium have failed to arrive at a consensus on the memorandum of procedure (MoP), guiding the appointment, elevation and transfer of apex court and high court judges, even after almost seven years. In a recent report, the Department-related Standing Committee on Law and Justice and Personnel said it expects the government and the judiciary to finalise the revised MoP, “which is more efficient and transparent”, in terms of a Supreme Court observation.

Man urinating on co-passenger | DGCA issues show cause notice over Air India’s ‘unprofessional conduct’

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation serves a show cause notice to Air India for the airline’s unprofessional conduct in responding to an incident where a passenger urinated over a co-traveller on November 26. Earlier in the day, Tata Group-owned Air India on January 5 told aviation sector regulator DGCA that its staff had not complained to law enforcement about the Mumbai businessman who allegedly urinated on a female passenger on a New York-Delhi flight in November as the aggrieved lady had “rescinded” an initial request for action after the two “appeared” to have sorted out the issue.

Tihar top officials accuse Satyendar Jain of intimidation, lodge complaint

Top officials of Tihar Jail have accused minister Satyendar Jain of threatening and intimidating them and complained against him to the Director-General (Prisons), PTI sources said on January 5. Mr. Jain has been in jail since he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last year in connection with a money laundering case. Purported videos of him getting massages and meeting visitors inside the jail had created a furore with the Opposition demanding his removal from Cabinet.

11 Omicron sub-variants found during testing of international travellers; all variants earlier reported in India

Eleven Omicron sub-variants were found among the 124 international travellers who tested positive for COVID-19 between December 24 and January 3 and the presence of all these variants was earlier reported in India, official sources said on January 5. They said 19,227 international travellers were tested at airports, sea ports and land ports in the said period, 124 of them were found COVID positive and put in isolation. The sources said of the 124 positive samples, the genome-sequencing results of 40 were received, of which XBB was found in 14 samples and BF 7.4.1 in one sample.

BJP govt failed to handle Jammu and Kashmir situation: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

The BJP government has failed to control the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and is now arming locals to further its agenda of creating a wedge between communities, People’s Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti said on January 5. “Arming people with weapons will only serve the BJP’s agenda of creating an atmosphere of fear, suspicion and hatred. It will pit one community against the other,” Ms. Mufti said. She was speaking to reporters in Anantnag district after paying obeisance at the grave of her father, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

Vande Bharat Express pelted with stones in Bihar, not Bengal, claims Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on January 5 claimed that the Vande Bharat Express was pelted with stones in neighbouring Bihar, and not her State. She said legal action will be taken against those media outlets that spread “fake news” that the incidents took place in West Bengal, bringing a bad name to the State. “Vande Bharat was pelted with stones in Bihar and not in West Bengal. We will take legal action against those media outlets that telecast fake news that the incident took place in West Bengal and brought a bad name to our State,” Ms. Banerjee told reporters before leaving Sagar Island.

Nepal PM ‘Prachanda’ intensifies negotiations with other parties ahead of trust vote

Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has intensified negotiations with other parties to secure the required majority votes ahead of a vote of confidence in Parliament next week. The Prachanda-led coalition government requires at least 138 votes in the 275-member House of Representatives to survive the vote of confidence. ‘Prachanda’ claims that he has the support of 169 lawmakers.

Imran Khan alleges former Army chief Bajwa wanted to get him killed

In a fresh attack on Gen (retd.) Qamar Javed Bajwa, Pakistan’s ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan has alleged that the former army chief wanted to have him murdered and impose a state of emergency in the country. Mr. Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, made the startling allegation during an interview with private Bol News channel in Lahore. Mr. Khan, 70, had been at loggerheads with Mr. Bajwa ever since his ouster from power in April by a no-confidence motion.

Beds run out at Beijing hospital as COVID-19 brings more sick people

Patients, most of them elderly, are lying on stretchers in hallways and taking oxygen while sitting in wheelchairs as COVID-19 surges in China’s capital Beijing. The Chuiyangliu hospital in the city’s east was packed with newly arrived patients on January 4. By midmorning beds had run out, even as ambulances continued to bring those in need. Hard-pressed nurses and doctors rushed to take information and triage the most urgent cases.

BSNL to start 5G services in 2024: Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

State-owned BSNL will start 5G services in 2024, Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on January 5. BSNL has shortlisted a TCS and C-DOT led consortium for rolling out 4G network, which will be upgraded to 5G in about a year of placing the order under the contract. “BSNL will start 5G services in 2024,” Mr. Vaishnaw said while speaking to reporters in Bhubaneswar. He was speaking on the sidelines of an event to launch 5G services of Jio and Airtel in Odisha. Mr. Vaishnaw along with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched the services.

Djokovic resigned to missing more U.S. tournaments over vaccination status

Novak Djokovic said “it is what it is” on Thursday as he faced the prospect of missing more tournaments in the United States over his refusal to have a coronavirus shot. The former world number one is set to miss the prestigious Indian Wells and Miami Open ATP 1000 events after U.S. authorities extended their requirement for international visitors to be vaccinated against Covid-19. “I saw it, but I don’t think it’s official yet, so when it’s official we can speak about it,” the Serbian 21-time Grand Slam winner said in Adelaide, where he is preparing for the Australian Open.

From F1 to CR7, oil-rich Saudi Arabia’s sports shopping spree

Al Nassr’s surprise capture of football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is the latest in a string of high-profile sports acquisitions by oil-rich Saudi Arabia. The conservative Gulf monarchy, often criticised over its human rights record, is attempting to burnish its image and attract foreign interest as it diversifies its economy away from oil.