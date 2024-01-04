January 04, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST

IND vs SA second Test | India levels series against South Africa in shortest ever Test in history

India beat South Africa by seven wickets to share the honours in the two-match series as the second Test ended inside five sessions Cape Town on January 4. India thus completed a remarkable comeback after losing the first Test in Centurion by an innings and 32 runs. Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah finished with excellent figures of 6/61 as India bowled South Africa out for 176 to set themselves a target of 79. Aiden Markram had struck a magnificent, counterattacking 106 off 103 balls before lunch.

BJP wants me arrested so I can’t campaign for LS polls: Kejriwal on ED summons

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on January 4 alleged that the BJP-led central government wanted to arrest him to stop him from campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, he accused the BJP of wanting to tarnish his image and asserted that his honesty is his “biggest asset”.

YSR Telangana party leader Sharmila joins Congress

Founder of YSR Telangana Party Y.S. Sharmila, the daughter of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and sister of A.P. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, joined the Congress here on January 4. Ms. Sharmila joined the Congress in the presence of Congress President Malikarjun Kharge, former president Rahul Gandhi and the other senior leaders. She also announced the merger of her YSR Telangana Congress with the Congress, and said she would fulfil any responsibility given to her.

Remarks against PM Modi | Supreme Court refuses to quash criminal proceedings against Congress leader Pawan Khera

The Supreme Court on January 4 dismissed a plea by Congress leader Pawan Khera challenging the Allahabad High Court’s refusal to quash criminal proceedings against him for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A Bench of Justices B. R. Gavai and Sandeep Mehta said it was not inclined to interfere with the high court order. “Sorry, we are not inclined,” the Bench said.

Pannun case | Supreme Court declines to intervene in plea by Indian national detained in Prague

The Supreme Court on January 4 refused to intervene in a plea by an Indian national, detained in Prague and accused of involvement in an alleged conspiracy to murder U.S.-based Khalistani activist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, for assistance from the government to defend his rights in the foreign court. A Bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna said the Supreme Court could not do anything in a sensitive matter involving public international law, and it was up to the government of India to decide how to deal with the issue.

Sharad Pawar faction leader Jitendra Awhad’s ‘Lord Rama was non-vegetarian’ remark sparks furore

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Jitendra Awhad’s remarks that Lord Ram was “a non-vegetarian” sparked a furore, with the ruling BJP on January 4 lodging a complaint against Mr. Awhad even as the NCP leader expressed regret for hurting sentiments. Mr. Awhad, a three-term MLA from Thane’s Mumbra-Kalwa constituency, had claimed that Lord Ram belonged to the ‘bahujans’ and was a non-vegetarian contrary to popular belief.

Congress leaders meet to discuss poll strategy, Bharat Nyay Yatra

Senior Congress leaders from across the country met, in New Delhi, on January 4 to discuss strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, seat sharing and preparations for the Rahul Gandhi-led Manipur to Maharashtra Bharat Nyay Yatra beginning from January 14. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge convened the meeting of party general secretaries, State in-charges, State unit chiefs and Congress Legislature Party leaders at the party headquarters, in New Delhi. Former party chief Rahul Gandhi was also present.

Amit Shah launches tur dal procurement portal; sets 2027 as target to become self reliant in pulses

Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on January 4 inaugurated a tur dal procurement portal through which farmers can register and sell their produce to NAFED and NCCF at a minimum support price or market price. A similar facility will be launched in future for urad and masoor farmers as well as maize farmers, he said. The Minister also transferred via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) about ₹68 lakh to 25 farmers towards payment for sale of tur via the portal.

WFI to challenge its suspension next week, calls EC meeting on January 16

A defiant Wrestling Federation of India will challenge its suspension by the Sports Ministry in court next week and has also called for an Executive Committee meeting here on January 16 to discuss the way forward. Citing violation of the National Sports Code and the WFI constitution, the government had suspended the newly-elected body on December 24, three days after the Federation conducted its election.

Mahadev betting app case | ED files fresh charge sheet in money laundering case

The ED has filed a fresh charge sheet before a special court in Raipur in a money laundering case investigation linked to alleged illegal betting and gaming through the Mahadev online book app, official sources said. The federal agency will share this second prosecution complaint (charge sheet) with authorities in Dubai to secure either the deportation or extradition of the two main promoters of the app - Ravi Uppal and Sourabh Chandrakar, they said.

Jeffrey Epstein’s unsealed court records name Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, Michael Jackson

Amid great hype, a new batch of previously secret court documents was unsealed late on January 3 related to Jeffrey Epstein, the jet-setting financier who killed himself in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges. Social media has been rife in recent weeks with posts speculating the documents amounted to a list of rich and powerful men who were Epstein’s “clients” or “co-conspirators.”

China protests to Myanmar after stray artillery shells hurt five

China has protested to Myanmar over five people injured after artillery shells lobbed during battles between its ruling junta and rebel groups strayed into a small town near their border, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on January 4. Armed conflict has surged in Myanmar’s north between the military and rebel groups since late October, spurring calls for ceasefire from neighbouring China, which has even facilitated dialogue between the two sides. “China strongly deplores the Chinese casualties caused by the conflict and has already lodged serious representations with the relevant parties,” said Wang Wenbin, the spokesperson.

New Jersey imam shot dead outside mosque, no suspect or motive identified

A New Jersey imam has died after being shot outside a Newark mosque early on January 3 morning, and authorities have yet to identify a suspect or motive for the attack, local prosecutors said. There is no indication that the shooting was a bias-motivated crime or an act of domestic terrorism based on the evidence collected so far in the investigation, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew Platkin said at an afternoon briefing.