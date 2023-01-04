January 04, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST

Centre approves ₹19,744-crore National Green Hydrogen Mission

The total outlay for the mission is ₹19,744 crore, out of which the government has allocated ₹17,490 crore for the SIGHT programme, ₹1,466 crore for the upcoming pilot projects, ₹400 crore for R&D, and ₹388 crore towards other mission components.

Supreme Court stays Allahabad HC verdict to conduct local polls without OBC reservation

Supreme Court stayed Allahabad High Court’s direction that no OBC reservation will be implemented in the Uttar Pradesh local body polls until triple test conditions are fulfilled. The Supreme Court also asked the State’s Commission to complete the identification of backward classes in need of quota for political representation in urban local bodies in the State by March 31, 2023. The case raised the fundamental question whether quota for political representation in urban self-government bodies can be equated with reservation in higher education and public employment for social, educational and economic backward classes.

Supreme Court to hear plea against removal of encroachments in Haldwani on January 5

The Supreme Court will hear a plea challenging the Uttarakhand High Court’s plea directing the removal of encroachments from 29 acres of railway land in Haldwani on January 5. A Bench comprising Chief Justice D. Y. Chandrachud and Justices S. A. Nazeer and P. S. Narasimha posted the matter for hearing after advocate Prashant Bhushan mentioned the matter. Mr. Bhushan submitted that the case — of more than 5,000 houses in Haldwani being demolished — is similar to the matter scheduled to be heard on Thursday. The apex court agreed to tag the matter and posted the matter for hearing on Thursday. Earlier, some Haldwani residents had moved the top court on the issue.

Employees of three State-owned power companies go on 72-hour strike; Maharashtra government invokes MESMA

“Thousands of employees of three State-owned power companies went on a 72-hour strike on January 4 to protest against privatisation of power firms even as the government invoked the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA),” a leader from the employees’ union said. The government has asked the officials concerned to take all necessary steps to ensure normal supply of electricity in the State. Thousands of employees of the three companies were participating in the strike which started from midnight, Krushna Bhoir, general secretary of the Maharashtra State Electricity Workers’ Federation, said.

Bilkis Bano case | Justice Bela Trivedi recuses from hearing pleas against pre-mature release of 11 convicts

Supreme Court judge, Justice Bela M. Trivedi, on January 4 recused herself from hearing petitions challenging a Gujarat government decision to prematurely release 11 men sentenced to life imprisonment for gang-raping Bilkis Bano during the 2002 riots. The petitions were filed by several individuals, including CPI(M) leader Subhashini Ali, TMC leader Mahua Moitra, and others. Justice Trivedi had earlier recused from hearing a writ petition filed by Ms. Bano herself, challenging the premature release.

Sonia Gandhi admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi on January 4 for treatment of viral respiratory infection. Sonia Gandhi’s daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accompanied her to the hospital in the morning, sources said. The hospital issued a health bulletin saying, “Mrs. Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson, UPA has been admitted to our hospital today. She has been admitted in Department of Chest Medicine under the care of Dr. Arup Basu and his team. Mrs. Gandhi has been admitted for observation and treatment of a viral respiratory infection.” Sonia Gandhi has been unwell since Tuesday which is why Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra returned to Delhi after walking seven kilometres in the Bharat Jodo Yatra that entered Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday evening, sources said.

Drunk man urinates on woman co-passenger on Air India flight, banned from flying for 30 days

The incident happened on Air India’s flight AI-102 from New York to Delhi on November 26, when a heavily drunk passenger approached a woman in her 70s seated in the business class and “unzipped his pants, relieved himself, and continued to expose his private parts” to the lady. However, the airline crew failed to intervene and act against the inebriated passenger, who walked out of the the airport after the flight landed.

Delhi women’s panel chief urges people to stop questioning Kanjhawala victim’s ‘character’

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on January 4 urged people to stop questioning the morals of the Kanjhawla victim in the aftermath of claims made by her friend who was accompanying her at the time of the accident. Anjali Singh was killed after being hit and dragged by a car in outer Delhi on New Year. Her friend who was riding pillion at the time of the accident recorded her statement with Delhi Police on Tuesday. She claimed that Anjali was drunk at the time and had insisted on riding the two-wheeler. The friend, who did not wish to be named, said they had gone to meet her friends at a hotel on Saturday night. Delhi Commission For Women Chairperson Maliwal questioned why she had kept silent till the police traced her on the basis of footage from CCTV cameras.

Russia says phone use allowed Ukraine to target its troops’

Unauthorised use of cell phones by Russian soldiers led to a deadly Ukrainian rocket attack on the facility where they were stationed, according to the Russian military, as it raised the death toll from the weekend attack to 89. Gen. Lt. Sergei Sevryukov said in a statement late Tuesday that phone signals allowed Kyiv’s forces to “determine the coordinates of the location of military personnel” and launch a strike. The Russian military is taking unspecified measures to “prevent similar tragic incidents in the future,” Mr. Sevryukov said, and promised to punish officials responsible for the blunder.

Indian-origin man arrested in U.S. for deliberately driving car off cliff

A 41-year-old Indian-origin man has been arrested in the U.S. on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse after he intentionally drove a Tesla off a cliff with his wife and two children inside, according to media reports. Dharmesh A. Patel of Pasadena, California, will be booked into San Mateo County Jail after he is released from a hospital, the highway patrol said in a statement. Mr. Patel, his wife and children survived and were rescued on Monday at Devil’s Slide in San Mateo County, the California Highway Patrol said. The rescue involved firefighters who rappelled down the cliff to save the two children, a 4-year-old girl, and a 9-year-old boy. A helicopter crew rescued the two adults from the vehicle, NBC News, an American broadcast television network, said.

Twitter says it will relax ban on political advertising

Twitter says it will ease up on its 3-year-old ban on political advertising, the latest change by Elon Musk as he tries to pump up revenue after purchasing the social media platform last year. The company also tweeted that “we’re relaxing our ads policy for cause-based ads in the US.” “We also plan to expand the political advertising we permit in the coming weeks,” the company said from its Twitter Safety account. Twitter banned all political advertising in 2019, reacting to growing concern about misinformation spreading on social media.

Services surged in December, industry performance sees 11-year high: S&P Global

India’s Services sector reported a sharp growth in new business in December 2022, led by finance and insurance services, as per the S&P Global India Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) which surged to 58.5 last month from 56.4 in November 2022. A reading of 50 on the index indicates no change in business activity levels. This is the 17th month in a row that new orders grew for Services firms and the uptick was sharpest since August 2022, as per the Survey-based PMI Business Activity Index which reflected the strongest pace of overall growth in Services since mid-2022.

Rishabh Pant set to be shifted to Mumbai for treatment of his ligament injury

Star India batter Rishabh Pant will be shifted from Dehradun hospital to a Mumbai hospital where he will undergo extensive treatment for his ligament injuries in the knee and ankle, sources in the BCCI said on January 4. “Rishabh is being shifted to Mumbai for diagnosis and treatment of his ligament injuries and to decide upon the further course of action. He is expected to be under the supervision of BCCI-empanelled renowned sports orthopaedic Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala. If there is advice for surgery, a call will be taken if it will happen in the U.K. or U.S.,” a senior BCCI source said on condition of anonymity.

Aus vs SA 3rd Test | Aussies reign on gloomy Day 1, Proteas frustrated

Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja grabbed half-centuries as Australia made the best of a rainy day one to be 147 for two at stumps in the third Test against a frustrated South Africa in Sydney on January 4. Opener Khawaja was 54 not out and Steve Smith yet to face a ball when rain halted play midway through the final session at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The match is a dead rubber after Australia sealed the series with wins in Melbourne and Brisbane, but Pat Cummins’s side can book their place in the World Test Championship final with another victory.