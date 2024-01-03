January 03, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST

Bombs kill at least 103 at Iran commemorations for slain general Soleimani

At least 103 people were killed in Iran on January 3 as two bombs in quick succession struck a crowd commemorating slain general Qasem Soleimani on the anniversary of his killing, state media reported. The blasts stuck near the Saheb al-Zaman Mosque in Kerman, Soleimani’s southern hometown where he is buried, as supporters gathered to mark the fourth anniversary of his death in a US drone strike just outside Baghdad airport.

Supreme Court asks SEBI to probe if Hindenburg report violated law, caused harm to investors

The Supreme Court on January 3 directed the Securities and Exchange Board of India (to invoke its powers of investigation and probe if the Hindenburg report on short-selling amounted to a violation of law, causing harm to investors. A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D. Y. Chandrachud dismissed the findings of NGO Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) about alleged stock manipulation and accounting fraud against Adani Group.

Adani-Hindenburg case verdict | No ground to transfer investigation from SEBI to SIT, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on January 3 refused to transfer the investigation being carried out by market regulator SEBI into Hindenburg Research’s allegations against the Adani Group to a separate Special Investigation Team (SIT) saying that the power of the court to enter the regulatory domain of SEBI is “limited”. “SEBI has completed investigation in 20 out of 22 matters. Taking into account the assurance of the Solicitor General, we direct SEBI to complete the investigation in the other two cases preferably within three months”, a bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud ordered.

Cannot summon govt officials as a routine measure, Supreme Court tells High Courts

The Supreme Court on January 3 issued specific guidelines for High Courts to ensure that government officials are not summoned to court at the drop of a hat. The decision comes three years after the apex court orally said that judges cannot behave like “emperors”, summoning officials as a routine measure. The separation of powers between the judiciary and the executive should be maintained and good governance relies on mutual respect.

Mahua Moitra expulsion | Supreme Court seeks Lok Sabha Secretary General’s reply on TMC leader’s plea

The Supreme Court on January 3 gave three weeks to the Secretary General, Lok Sabha Secretariat, to respond to a petition filed by Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra against her expulsion as an MP from the Lower House, but did not allow her the immediate interim relief of participating in the House sessions. “That will be like virtually allowing your writ petition against the expulsion,” Justice Sanjiv Khanna, heading the Bench, addressed senior advocate A.M. Singhvi and advocate Shadan Farasat, who appeared for Ms. Moitra.

PM Modi reaches out to Muslim-dominated Lakshadweep, says it is small in size, big at heart

Reaching out to the people of the Muslim-dominated Lakshadweep, which witnessed massive protests by opposition parties against reforms introduced by his government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 3 said the archipelago is small, but its heart is large. The Prime Minister was here to inaugurate and lay the foundation for various projects worth ₹1,150 crore in the Union Territory. The development projects cover technology, energy, water resources, healthcare and education sectors.

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Kerala’s Thrissur district for women’s conference, holds roadshow

The roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi painted the Thrissur city in Kerala saffron on January 3. Bharatiya Janata Party flags, saffron balloons, ribbons, festoons and banners created a sea of saffron in the city. The Prime minister was showered with bright saffron and yellow marigold petals throughout his roadshow. The Prime Minister, who arrived from Lakshadweep after a two-day visit to the Union Territory, was in the city to address the women’s conference ‘Women’s Power with Modi’ organised by the Kerala unit of the BJP to express gratitude for passing the Women’s Reservation Bill.

ED raids Jharkhand CM’s press advisor, others in ‘illegal’ mining case

The Enforcement Directorate on January 3 raided premises of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s press advisor, officials of Sahibganj district and a former MLA as part of a money laundering probe into alleged illegal mining in the State, official sources said. About a dozen locations in the State, including in State capital Ranchi and a premise in Rajasthan, are being raided by the central agency under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, they said.

ASI urges Varanasi court not to make Gyanvapi survey report public for four more weeks

The Archeological Survey of India (ASI) on January 3 urged a Varanasi court not to make its Gyanvapi mosque complex survey report public for at least four more weeks, according to the lawyer for the Hindu side. Varanasi district court judge A.K. Vishvesh then adjourned the matter till Thursday, Hindu side counsel Madan Mohan Yadav said.

CBI files charge sheets in two inter-related Manipur violence cases

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed separate charge sheets before a Guwahati court against five accused in connection with two inter-related cases of violence in Manipur involving the kidnapping and suspected murder of two minors. The accused have been identified as Nohgin Baitekuki, Paolunmang, Smalsawn Haokip, Paominlun Haokip, and Lhingneichang.

After junior wrestlers’ protest, ad-hoc panel announces organisation of U-15, U-20 Nationals

The ad-hoc panel, managing wrestling affairs in the country, on January 3 announced organisation of U-15 and U-20 National championships within six weeks, hours after junior wrestlers held a protest at Jantar Mantar and demanded dissolution of the IOA-constituted committee. The panel “acknowledged the concerns” of the young wrestlers who have been hit hard by the year-long protests by top India grapplers.

Parliament security breach case: HC dismisses plea by accused Neelam Azad against police remand

The Delhi High Court on January 3 dismissed a petition by Neelam Azad, an accused arrested in the December 13 Parliament security breach case, seeking her release on ground that her police remand was illegal. A bench headed by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait said the petition was not maintainable. “Petitioner has already moved bail application before the trial court. Present petition is not maintainable and is dismissed accordingly,” the bench, also comprising Justice Manoj Jain said.

U.S. intel confident militant groups used al-Shifa hospital in its campaign against Israel: source

The U.S. is “confident” that Palestinian militant groups used Gaza’s largest hospital to hold “at least a few” hostages seized during their bloody October 7, 2023, attack and to house command infrastructure, an American intelligence assessment declassified on January 3, 2024, and shared by a U.S. official found. The assessment offers the firmest U.S. support for Israeli claims about the Shifa hospital complex, which was raided by Israeli forces in November in an operation decried by global humanitarian organisations and some members of President Joe Biden’s Democratic party.

Japan plane collision | Police probe possible negligence in Tokyo runway collision

Police will investigate whether a crash between an airliner and a smaller plane at a Tokyo airport may involve professional negligence, media outlets reported on January 3 as authorities began inspecting the charred wreckage and runway for clues. All 379 people miraculously escaped the Japan Airlines (JAL) Airbus A350 which erupted into flames after colliding with a De Havilland Dash-8 Coast Guard turboprop shortly after landing at Haneda on January 2 evening.

ISIS trying to establish foothold in Pakistan: Interior Ministry tells Senate

Pakistan, which is witnessing an influx of Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists in significant numbers in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s tribal districts, is also facing a threat from the Islamic State (ISIS) which is trying to establish a foothold in the country, the Ministry of Interior has said. The Ministry’s statement came as the Senate was briefed about the escalating influence and activities of the TTP following the withdrawal of the U.S. troops from Afghanistan and the inaction of the interim Afghan government led by the Taliban against the banned group.

India’s Russian oil imports drop due to pricing, not due to payment woes

New Delhi India’s oil imports from Russia fell due to unattractive pricing, and not because of payment problems, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said on January 3. “There is no payment problem...It is a pure function of the price at which our refineries will buy,” Mr. Puri told a press conference. “India’s leadership has only one requirement that the Indian consumer gets the energy at the most economical price, without disruption,” he said, adding that India buys 1.5 million barrels per day of Russian oil on an average. He said oil companies have not yet complained to him about facing any problems in settling payments for oil imports.

Ind vs SA 2nd Test | India collapse sparks hope for South Africa

India lost their last six wickets for no runs in 11 balls as wickets tumbled on the first day of the second Test against South Africa at Newlands on January 3. After bowling out South Africa for 55, India were dismissed for 153, a lead of 98 runs. India seemed set for a substantial advantage when they reached 153 for four, with the experienced Virat Kohli and KL Rahul at the crease.