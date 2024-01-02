January 02, 2024 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST

At least five dead after coast guard aircraft collides into passenger plane at Japan’s Haneda airport

A passenger plane collided with a Japanese coast guard aircraft and burst into flames on the runway of Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on January 2, officials said. NHK TV reported that all occupants of Japan Airlines flight JAL-516, believed to total 379 people, got out safely before the plane was entirely engulfed in flames. The Japanese coast guard said the pilot of its plane had escaped. NHK reported that the five other crewmembers had been found dead. Local TV video showed a large eruption of fire and smoke from the side of the Japan Airlines plane as it taxied on a runway. The area around the wing then caught fire. Footage an hour later showed the plane fully on fire.

Truck drivers across States protest Centre’s new law on hit-and-run cases

Drivers of commercial vehicles, including trucks and tankers, stopped work across several States on January 1 to protest against the provision in the new penal law on hit-and-run law road accident cases. The Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, which will replace the Indian Penal Code, has a provision that attracts punishment of up to 10 years for drivers who cause a serious road accident by negligent driving and run away without informing the police or any official from the administration.

Plea in Supreme Court seeks ‘independent, transparent’ system to appoint CEC, ECs

A writ petition has been filed in the Supreme Court to injunct the implementation of a new law governing the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners. Gopal Singh, whose petition was filed by advocate-on-record Sanjeev Malhotra and drawn by advocate Anjale Patel, asked the court to implement an “independent and transparent system of selection, constituting a neutral and independent selection committee for appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners (CEC and ECs)”.

Supreme Court says break-up of Bihar caste survey data ought to ‘normally’ be made available in public domain

Supreme Court judge, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, on January 2 said break-up of Bihar caste survey data should normally be made available in the public domain to aid those who want to challenge inferences and policies kick-started by the State government on the basis of the information. Appearing before the Bench headed by Justice Khanna, senior advocate Raju Ramachandran, who represents the petitioner side led by the NGO Ek Soch Ek Prayas, said the Bihar government had already gone ahead and increased reservation from 50% to 70% in the State.

PM Modi inaugurates new projects in Tamil Nadu, lays stone for new initiatives worth over ₹20,000 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 2 dedicated to the nation completed projects and laid foundation stone for new ones, totally worth ₹20,140 crore. In his address, the Prime Minister referred to recent rains, floods in December 2023 in the State and the consequent losses and said he was deeply moved by the condition of affected families. “The Central Government stands with people of Tamil Nadu in this time of crisis. We are providing every possible support to the State Government.” The PM laid foundation stone, inaugurated and dedicated to the nation 20 projects related to air and seaports, railway, highway, petroleum and natural gas, atomic energy and higher education in Tamil Nadu. In a visit to the Lakshadweep islands on the day, that over the past 10 years of his government, numerous developmental projects have been completed and expressed optimism about the newly introduced ice plant at Agatti, emphasising that it would pave the way for enhanced seafood processing possibilities on the island.

ED conducts fresh searches in money laundering case against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

The ED undertook fresh searches at various premises in New Delhi as part of a money laundering probe against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan linked to alleged irregularities in the recruitment of staff for the Delhi Waqf Board, official sources said. The raids are being carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said. About four-five premises are being covered by the ED officials, they said.

Karti Chidambaram appears before ED in Chinese visa money laundering case

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram appeared before the ED on January 2 for a fresh round of questioning in a money laundering case linked to issuance of visas to some Chinese nationals in 2011, official sources said. The 52-year-old legislator from Sivaganga Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu was questioned in this case on December 23 last year and the central agency recorded his statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Secularism has become pejorative for those now in power: Sonia Gandhi

Describing secularism as a foundational pillar of India’s democracy, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said the word secular is being used as a “pejorative” by those now in power, resulting in increased polarisation in the society. “They say they are committed to ‘democracy’, but at the same time, they weaken the safeguards meant to ensure its smooth working. The train tracks meant to guide our nation to harmony are being damaged and the results are already being seen in the increased polarisation in society,” Ms. Gandhi wrote in a signed article for Manorama Yearbook 2024.

Amnesty International condemns Nobel laureate Yunus’s conviction by Bangladesh court

Amnesty International has condemned the conviction of Bangladesh’s Nobel laureate economist Muhammad Yunus by a Dhaka labour court, calling it “emblematic of the beleaguered state of human rights” in the country where critics are “bulldozed” into submission. The 83-year-old economist was on January 1 sentenced to six months in jail by a court for violating the labour laws, which was termed as “politically motivated” by his supporters ahead of the January 7 general elections. He sought bail after the ruling, which he was granted immediately for a month in exchange for a Taka 5,000 bond.

Pakistan likely to get $700 million from IMF as next tranche of bailout this month: Report

Cash-strapped Pakistan is expected to get $700 million as the next tranche of the bailout from the IMF as the Executive Board of the global lender meets on January 11, according to a media report on January 2. The board of the Washington-based International Monetary Fund is set to deliberate and potentially grant final approval for the disbursement of the next $700 million tranche for Pakistan under the existing $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA), the Dawn newspaper reported.

Israel-Palestine conflict | More strikes on Gaza after Israel warns war will last through 2024

Shelling and missile strikes rocked the length of the Gaza Strip overnight into January 2, after Israel’s army warned its war against the territory’s Hamas rulers will last through 2024. Nearly three months of conflict have claimed almost 22,000 lives in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry, and devastated much of the besieged territory. Despite relentless global demands for a ceasefire, military spokesman Daniel Hagari said on January 1 the army was preparing for “prolonged fighting” expected to last “throughout this year”.

Brisbane International | Rafael Nadal roars back with ‘emotional and important’ win over Thiem

Rafael Nadal won his first match back from a year-long injury layoff when he defeated former U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem at the Brisbane International on January 2, calling it an “emotional and important day”. The 22-time Grand Slam winner looked in superb touch with a clinical 7-5, 6-1 victory over the Austrian in front of a full house at Pat Rafter Arena. The 37-year-old Spaniard has not played singles since a second-round loss at the Australian Open last year, undergoing two rounds of hip surgery.