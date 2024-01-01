January 01, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST

Tsunami waves hit Japan after series of quakes

A string of strong earthquakes off the north coast of central Japan set off tsunami waves, some over a metre high, that hit the coasts of Japan and neighbouring nations. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and other agencies had recorded a major 7.5 magnitude earthquake. Waves as high as 1.2 metres struck Wajima port in Ishikawa prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. A major tsunami warning was issued for Ishikawa and lower-level tsunami warnings or advisories for the rest of the western coast of the island of Honshu.

Nobel peace laureate Muhammad Yunus convicted in Bangladesh labour law case

Nobel peace laureate Muhammad Yunus was convicted on January 1 of violating Bangladesh’s labour laws in a case decried by his supporters as politically motivated. Mr. Yunus, 83, is credited with lifting millions out of poverty with his pioneering microfinance bank but has earned the enmity of long-time Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who has accused him of “sucking blood” from the poor.

ADVERTISEMENT

ISRO successfully launches PSLV-C58 XPoSat mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) kicked off the new year with the launch of the PSLV-C58 X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat) on January 1. The PSLV, in its 60th mission, lifted off at 9.10 a.m. from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, and 22 minutes later launched the XPoSat into an eastward low inclination orbit. “On January 1, 2024 yet another successful mission of the PSLV has been accomplished. The PSLV-C58 has placed the primary satellite at the XPoSat in the desired orbit of 650 km with six-degree inclination,” ISRO Chairman S. Somnath said after the successful launch. Meanwhile, ISRO Chairman S. Somanath said that the agency has lined up a series of tests for Gaganyaan, its ambitious manned mission, this year and 2024 will be a year of “Gaganyaan readiness”.

CJI Chandrachud refuses to respond to criticism over judgements on scrapping Article 370, same-sex marriage

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on January 1 refused to fuel any further the controversy over the Supreme Court’s unanimous verdict upholding the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that bestowed special status on the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir, saying tersely the judges decide a case “according to the Constitution and the law”. In an exclusive interview with PTI, the CJI also spoke candidly about the five-judge constitution bench verdict refusing to legalise same sex marriages and said the outcome of a case is never personal to a judge.

Covid sub-variant JN.1 | INSACOG says 196 cases detected in India

A total of 196 cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been detected in the country so far, with Odisha joining the list of states that have detected the presence of the variant, according to the INSACOG’s (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium) data updated on January 1. Ten states and Union territories have so far detected the presence of the JN.1 sub-variant of the virus.

SFI leader, activists in Kerala booked for burning Governor in effigy on Payyambalam beach

The police have filed a case against Students’ Federation of India (SFI) Kerala president K. Anusree and eight other activists for burning a massive effigy of Governor Arif Mohammed Khan using petrol on the Payyambalam beach in Kannur on December 31, 2023, evening. The Kannur Town police registered a suo moto case on January 1, invoking various sections, including Section 143 (unlawful assembly), Section 147 (punishment for rioting), and Section 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible), of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

‘No confusion...,’ Supriya Sule on seat-sharing among INDIA bloc allies

Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule on January 1 ruled out any internal confusion on the over-the-seat sharing issue for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, saying that a lot of things about seat sharing were clarified in a meeting between Sonia Gandhi, Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar. This comes amid a tug-of-war between Congress and the Shiv Sena (UBT) over seat sharing. “There is no confusion internally. There was a meeting between Ms. Sonia Gandhi, Mr. Thackeray and Mr. Pawar in Delhi 15 days ago. A lot of things about seat sharing were clarified in that meeting. The information will be officially announced in the next 8-10 days,” Ms. Sule said.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik lays foundation stone of ₹6,225 crore Bhubaneswar Metro project

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on January 1 laid the foundation stone for the ₹6,225 crore Bhubaneswar Metro Rail project. Before laying the foundation stone at Ratagada Lenka Sahi near Trishulia, Mr. Patnaik held a roadshow on the 26 km route of the proposed metro project. People stood on both sides of the road and different groups performed traditional folk dance and music to welcome the Chief Minister during the roadshow.

Puri Jagannath Temple makes dress code mandatory for devotees

The administration of Shree Jagannath Temple on January 1 made dress code mandatory for devotees wishing to enter the 12th century shrine. It also put a complete ban on chewing gutkha and pan in the shrine premises and the use of plastic and polythene from New Year’s Day of 2024.An official from Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) official said devotees will be required to wear “decent clothes” to enter the shrine. Devotees wearing half pants, shorts, torn jeans, skirts and sleeveless dresses will not be allowed to enter the temple.

Outsiders can’t buy land in Uttarakhand till panel on land laws submits report

District Magistrates in Uttarakhand have been asked not to clear any proposal from outsiders to buy land in the State for the purpose of agriculture or horticulture till the submission of the report of the committee on land laws of the State. An order to this effect was issued to all District Magistrates (DMs) on December 31 on the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. It has been decided in public interest that till the submission of the report of the Land Law Committee or till further orders, the District Magistrates will not have the final say in granting permission to proposals from persons outside Uttarakhand to purchase land for the purpose of agriculture and horticulture in the State, an official release here said.

Israel to pull some troops from Gaza, to add forces near Lebanon border as war enters new phase

Israel is withdrawing some forces from Gaza to shift to more targeted operations against Hamas, and is partially returning reservists to civilian life to help the economy as the war looks set to last well into the new year, an Israeli official said. The official said toppling Hamas remained an objective of the offensive in the Palestinian enclave, and that some of the five withdrawn brigades will prepare for a possible flare-up of a second front against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

North Korea’s Kim orders military to ‘thoroughly annihilate’ U.S., South Korea if provoked

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered his military to “thoroughly annihilate” the United States and South Korea if provoked, State media reported on January 1, after he vowed to boost national defence to cope with what he called an unprecedented U.S.-led confrontation. Mr. Kim is expected to ramp up weapons tests in 2024 ahead of the U.S. presidential election in November. Many experts say he likely believes his expanded nuclear arsenal would allow him to wrest U.S. concessions if former President Donald Trump is reelected.

GST revenues near ₹1.65 lakh crore in December

India’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenues crossed ₹1,64,800 crore in December 2023, with year-on-year growth slowing to a three-month low of 10.3% from a 15.1% rise in the previous month. December’s GST kitty, for transactions undertaken in November 2023, is about 1.8% lower than the nearly ₹1.68 lakh crore collected a month earlier, which marked the third highest monthly receipts from the tax that was launched in July 2017.

ATF price cut by 4%; commercial LPG rates slashed marginally

The price of Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) was cut by 4% on January 1 and commercial cooking gas (LPG) rates were marginally lowered by ₹1.50 per 19-kg cylinder in line with international benchmarks. However, the price of domestic LPG — used in household kitchens for cooking purposes, — remained unchanged at ₹903 per 14.2-kg cylinder. ATF price was cut by ₹4,162.5, or 3.9%, in the national capital to ₹1,01,993.17 per kl, according to price notifications of state-owned fuel retailers. This is the third straight monthly reduction in jet fuel prices. ATF price was cut by almost 6% (₹6,854.25 per kl) in November and by ₹5,189.25, or 4.6%, in December. These reductions have wiped away almost 45% of the Rs 29,391.08 per kl increase in rates effected in four monthly tranches starting July 1.

David Warner retires from one-day cricket ahead of Test farewell

David Warner on Monday called time on one-day international cricket ahead of his farewell Test against Pakistan in Sydney, but kept the door open to play the 2025 Champions Trophy if needed. The 37-year-old will pad up in his 112th and final Test this week, having plundered 8,695 runs at an average of 44.58, with 26 centuries and 36 half-centuries. At a press conference at the Sydney Cricket Ground, he also announced his retirement from ODIs. “I’ve got to give back to the family and also on the back of that I’m definitely retiring from one-day cricket as well,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.