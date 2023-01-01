January 01, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST

India’s unemployment rate rises to 8.30% in December, highest in 16 months: Report

India’s unemployment rate rose to 8.30% in December, the highest in 16 months, from 8.00% in the previous month, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy showed on January 1. The urban unemployment rate rose to 10.09% in December from 8.96% in the previous month, while the rural unemployment rate slipped to 7.44% from 7.55%, the data showed.

Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh, accused of sexual harassment, gives up sports portfolio

Haryana Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Sandeep Singh, facing allegations of sexual harassment of a junior athletics coach, has given up his portfolio after a case was registered against him by the Chandigarh Police. Mr. Singh, said he was handing over the Sports and Youth Affairs Department to the Chief Minister on the “moral grounds” and expected him to take the next decision on the matter after the investigation into the matter was completed. He said an atmosphere was being created to spoil his image and sought an impartial probe into the “false allegations” by the junior coach of the sports department.

One killed, 14 injured in fire after blast in Nashik chemical firm

One person was killed and 14 others injured in a fire which broke out after a blast in a boiler at a chemical company in Maharashtra’s Nashik district on January 1, officials said. The blast was so strong that it was heard in nearby villages. The fire and smoke could be seen from a distance. “Out of the three people trapped, one was rescued and two were yet to be rescued,” Chief Minister Eknath Shinde told reporters at a programme in Aurangabad district. “The Air Force Station at Deolali [in Nashik district] will make a helicopter available for the rescue operation,” he said.

Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on pleas against demonetisation on January 2

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its judgment on January 2 on a batch of pleas challenging the government’s 2016 decision to demonetise currency notes of ₹1,000 and ₹500 denominations. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice S A Nazeer, who will retire on January 4, is likely to pronounce its verdict on the matter on January 2, when the top court will reopen after its winter break. According to Monday’s cause list of the top court, there will be two separate judgements in the matter, which will be pronounced by Justices B R Gavai and B V Nagarathna.

2023 to witness series of Assembly polls, being seen as semifinals to Lok Sabha elections

A series of assembly polls this year are being considered as semi-finals to the Lok Sabha election slated to be held in the summer of 2024. Key states of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Telangana would go for polls this year, besides States from the North-East. The northeastern States of Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya will be the first to have assembly polls, most likely in February-March. The terms of their respective legislative assemblies is ending on different dates in March.

Government lines up millet-centric activities as International Year of Millets kicks in

The Central ministries, State governments and Indian embassies have been allocated a focused month in 2023 to carry out various activities for the promotion of International Year or Millets and increase awareness about benefits of millets, the Union Agriculture Ministry said. The Ministry also urged international organisations, academia, hotel industry, media, Indian Diaspora, start-up communities, civil society, and all others in the millets value-chain to come forward and join hands to revive the forgotten glory of ‘Miracle Millets’ through the grand celebration of IYM.

Pakistan, India exchange list of nuclear installations, facilities

Pakistan and India on January 1 exchanged a list of their nuclear installations that cannot be attacked in case of an escalation in hostilities, a Foreign Office statement said in Islamabad. The lists of nuclear installation and facilities were exchanged as per the provisions of the Article-II of the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities, signed on December 31, 1988 and ratified on 27 January 1991. According to this agreement, both countries have to inform each other of the nuclear facilities. This practice of exchanging lists has continued since January 1, 1992.

Defiant Ukrainians cheer New Year as drones blasted from skies

Ukrainians cheered from their balconies while their air defences blasted Russian missiles and drones out of the sky in the first hours of 2023, as Moscow saw in the new year by attacking civilian targets across Ukraine. Ukraine’s Air Force command said it had destroyed 45 Iranian-made Shahed drones overnight—32 of them on January 1 after midnight and 13 late on Saturday. That was on top of 31 missile attacks and 12 air strikes across the country in the past 24 hours.

Several killed, wounded in blast near Kabul military airfield

An explosion at the entrance to a military airfield in the Afghan capital killed and wounded several people on January 1, an official said. The cause of the blast at the gate of the facility next to Kabul’s international airport was unclear, interior ministry spokesman Abdul Nafy Takor said. “A number of our compatriots have been martyred and wounded in the blast,” Takor said, adding that authorities were investigating the incident.

Chinese state media seek to reassure public over COVID-19

Thousands of Chinese took to the streets to mark the New Year as authorities and state media sought to reassure the public that the COVID-19 outbreak sweeping across the country was under control and nearing its peak. Though many people in major cities have continued to isolate as the virus spreads through the population, New Year revelries appeared to be mostly unaffected as people celebrated the end of 2022 and the turn into 2023.

GST revenues rise 15% in December 2022: Finance Ministry

India’s Goods and Services Tax revenues rose to nearly ₹1.5 lakh crore in December 2022, 2.5% over November’s collections and 15% higher than December 2021. Revenues from import of goods were 8% higher while revenues from domestic transaction (including import of services) were 18% higher than the revenues from these sources during December 2021. This is the tenth month in a row that GST collections have crossed the ₹1.4 lakh crore mark. The gross GST revenue collected during December 2022 is ₹1,49,507 crore, of which CGST is ₹26,711 crore, SGST is ₹33,357 crore, IGST is ₹78,434 crore (including ₹40,263 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess is ₹11,005 crore (including ₹850 crore collected on import of goods), the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

BCCI review | Yo-Yo test returns, Dexa also added to selection criteria for Indian team

The Yo-Yo fitness test was on January 1, 2023 reintroduced in the eligibility criteria for selection in the Indian cricket team following the high-profile review meeting of the BCCI. The meeting, which was pending since India’s semifinal exit from the T20 World Cup in November, finally took place in the presence of BCCI secretary Jay Shah, president Roger Binny, captain Rohit Sharma, coach Rahul Dravid, NCA chief VVS Laxman and selector Chetan Sharma. Besides Yo-Yo test, Dexa (bone scan test) has also been made part of the selection criteria. It was also decided that emerging players, who tend to prioritise white-ball cricket for IPL riches over red ball cricket, will be required to play a “substantial domestic season” to be eligible for national selection.