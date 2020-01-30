Top news of the day: Jamia student shot at during protest march, Rahul Gandhi says Naredra Modi and Nathuram Godse share same ideology, and more

The accused, who has been detained by the police, brandished a pistol and shouted “kisko chahiye aazadi, mai doonga aazadi” [who wants freedom, I will give it]. He has been identified as Gopal, a resident of Jewar town in Gautam Budh Nagar.

“The ideology is same. Nathuram Godse and Narendra Modi, they believe in the same ideology,” the former Congress president after leading the “Save the Constitution” march at Kalpetta, organised to protest against the citizenship law.

“As Captain of 6E5317 BOM-LKO on 28.01.2020, I do not find the aforementioned events reportable in any way. My Kamra’s behaviour, while unsavoury, was NOT qualifying of a Level 1 unruly passenger. Indeed, we pilots can all attest to incidents similar and/or worse in nature that were not deemed unruly,” Captain Rohit Mateti wrote in a mail.

One positive case of Novel Coronavirus — of a student studying in Wuhan University — has been reported in Kerala, the Health Ministry confirmed. The patient, in isolation in a hospital, was stable and being closely monitored, said a senior Health Ministry official. | Coronavirus outbreak: China assures India of cooperation in epidemic prevention and control | Toll rises to 170, more than 1,700 new cases | Tibet reports first confirmed case of coronavirus | All about the Coronavirus

In a statement to the publishers of the book, Kalakshetra Foundation director Revathi Ramachandran said that it was an autonomous body under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. “Being a government organisation, it cannot allow any programme that may instigate political , cultural and social disharmony,” the statement read. | Book excerpt: Keeping the cow and brahmin apart

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India has noted European Commission’s clarification that the EU Parliament’s views don’t reflect the official position of the grouping.

The Election Commission of India finds statements made by them were in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

The apex court has so far rejected the curative petitions of three Nirbhaya case convicts, including Akshay’s.

Nine-judge Bench had clarified that it would not be restricted to the Sabarimala women entry case but examine “larger issues”.

The set of images show a close-up view of the Sun’s surface, revealing a gold-coloured cell-like pattern.

The return of the U.S. forces to Prince Sultan Air Base is one of the more dramatic signs of America’s decision to beef up troops in the Middle East in response to threats from Iran.

It was the 50th act of one of the greatest rivalries of the sport and the odds were heavily stacked against Federer as the Swiss had not beaten the Serb at a major since 2012 on the grass courts of Wimbledon.