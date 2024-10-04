Jaishankar to visit Pakistan to attend SCO meet on October 15-16

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar will lead the Indian delegation’s visit to Pakistan to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) ‘Heads of Government’ (HoG) meeting in Islamabad on October 15-16, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Friday (October 4, 2024).

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says Iran’s allies ‘will not back down’ in war with Israel

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed in a rare address on Friday (October 4, 2024) that his allies around the region would keep fighting Israel, as he defended his country’s missile strike on his country’s arch-foe. he Iran Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had a rifle by his side as he addressed worshippers in Tehran in a rare public sermon, days after Iran’s missile attack on Israel.

Jaishankar meets President Dissanayake, assures India’s continued support in Sri Lanka’s economic rebuilding

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and discussed “ways to deepen ongoing cooperation and strengthen India-Sri Lanka ties,” and assured India’s continued support to the island nation’s economic rebuilding. Mr. Jaishankar arrived in Colombo in the morning on a day-long visit, less than a fortnight after President Dissanayake was sworn in.

Tirupati laddus row: Supreme Court substitutes SIT to include CBI

On hearing the plea of the alleged use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus, the Supreme Court has substituted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Andhra Pradesh government with two CBI officers, two Andhra Pradesh State Police officers, and a representative of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Markets turn topsy-turvy; Sensex, Nifty slump nearly 1% on FII outflows, West Asia tensions

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slumped nearly 1% in a topsy-turvy trading session on Friday (October 4, 2024), dragged by intense selling in FMCG, auto and energy stocks amid escalating tensions in West Asia and persistent foreign capital outflows. Besides, a spike in global crude prices on supply uncertainty due to geopolitical tensions dented market sentiments, traders said.

R.G. Kar case: West Bengal junior doctors likely to call off ‘total cease work’

The agitating junior doctors in West Bengal are likely to call off their “total cease work” on Friday (October 4, 2024) and resume normal duties soon after, while continuing their demonstrations. After holding a governing body meeting throughout Thursday night (October 3, 2024), the junior medics decided to hold a rally on Friday afternoon (October 4, 2024), during which they are likely to announce their decision to withdraw the “total cease work,” a source said.

Not just placement, job creation by graduates also crucial for university assessment: Delhi CM Atishi

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Friday (October 4, 2024) said universities should not be evaluated solely on the basis of their placement records but also job opportunities their graduates create. Addressing the second convocation of Netaji Subhas University of Technology in New Delhi, Ms. Atishi, who also holds the education portfolio, highlighted the importance of fostering entrepreneurial skills among the youth.

Maldives President Mohammad Muizzu to arrive in India for 1st bilateral visit from October 7

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu will travel to India on an official visit from October 6 to 10, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Friday (October 4, 2024). This is the first bilateral visit of President Muizzu to India. He will also visit Mumbai and Bengaluru. “President Dr. Muizzu will arrive on 6th evening and the State visit will start from October 7,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Private sector activity grew at 10-month low pace in September

Growth in India’s private sector activity slowed to a ten-month low this September, as per the HSBC India Composite Output Index, which slipped from 60.7 in August to 58.3 last month, as factories and services players clocked a reduction in momentum. The Composite Output Index is a combined metric based on surveys of 400 purchasing managers each in the manufacturing and services sectors, and a reading of over 50 on the index indicates an expansion.

HIL to return after 7 long years; women’s event added for first time

The much-awaited Hockey India League (HIL) will return after seven long years in a new avatar, where both the men’s and women’s teams will participate in the event beginning December 28. While the men’s competition will have eight teams, six sides will feature in women’s event which is being held for the first time.

Erythrism recorded among golden jackals in Nilgiris raises concerns about population health

Researchers have recorded the first expression of erythrism (an unusual congenital manifestation of reddish skin pigmentation) in golden jackals, Canis aureus, in the Nilgiris. The record is the first that has been made in the golden jackal’s entire distribution range. Published as a short note in the Journal of Bombay History Natural Society (BNHS), researchers Arockianathan Samson, J. Leona Princy, K. Thillairasan, Govindaraj Naveen Yadav, and forest ranger N. Mariyappan made the rare record in the Upper Nilgiris. “Coat colouration plays an important adaptive role in mammals, functioning as both camouflage and as a means of intra and interspecific communication,” the authors noted.

Modi government facilitating recruitment of Indians in war-torn West Asia: Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday (October 4, 2024) alleged that the Modi government’s skill development cooperation is facilitating the recruitment of about 15,000 Indian workers in Israel in the West Asia war. Mr. Kharge claimed that earlier youth from the country were duped by dubious agents for going to the Russia-Ukraine war and many lost their lives too. “It speaks volumes about the Joblessness induced by the anti-youth policies of the Modi Government,” he said in a post on X.

Alphabet’s Waymo to expand robotaxi fleet with Hyundai EVs

Alphabet’s Waymo will add electric vehicles from South Korea’s Hyundai Motor to its robotaxi fleet, the companies said on Friday, as Waymo expands in the United States. On-road testing for IONIQ 5 SUVs - assembled at Hyundai’s Georgia facility and equipped with Waymo’s autonomous technology - will begin by late 2025, they said. Waymo has about 700 vehicles in its fleet and is the only U.S. firm operating uncrewed robotaxis that collect fares.

Source close to Lebanon’s Hezbollah says slain leader Hassan Nasrallah temporarily buried

A source close to Hezbollah said on Friday (October 4, 2024) that the Lebanese militant group’s slain chief Hassan Nasrallah has been temporarily buried in a secret location for fear Israel would target a large funeral. “Hassan Nasrallah has been temporarily buried, until the circumstances allow for a public funeral,” the source said, after an Israeli strike killed the leader last week.

