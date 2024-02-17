Top news of the day: ISRO successfully launches weather satellite INSAT-3DS; Gulzar, Sanskrit scholar Rambhadracharya selected for Jnanpith Award, and more

February 17, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST

ISRO’s successfully launches INSAT-3DS meteorological satellite

A Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle carrying a third generation meteorological satellite lifted-off from the spaceport in Sriharikota on Saturday. INSAT-3DS satellite aims to augment the study of the Earth’s surface and oceanic observations.

Gulzar, Sanskrit scholar Rambhadracharya selected for Jnanpith Award

Gulzar is known for his works in Hindi cinema and is considered one of the finest Urdu poets of this era. He has earlier received Sahitya Akademi Award for Urdu in 2002, Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2013, Padma Bhushan in 2004, and at least five National Film awards for his works. Rambhadracharya, the founder and head of Tulsi Peeth in Chitrakoot, is a renowned Hindu spiritual leader, educator and writer of more than 100 books.

‘I would inform you first’: Kamal Nath on speculation over switch to BJP

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath arrived in the national capital Saturday afternoon amid speculation that he could cross over to the BJP. He said if there would be any such thing, he would inform the media first. Interestingly, Kamal Nath’s son Nakul Nath has dropped Congress from his bio on social media and his bio now identifies him only as a Member of Parliament, Chhindwara.

Winning 370 seats in LS will be true tribute to S.P. Mookerjee, PM tells party

The Prime Minister told BJP office bearers that winning 370 seats in the next Lok Sabha election, a figure he had mentioned in his speech in Parliament more than a week ago “will be a true tribute to Shyama Prasad Mookerjee”, the Jan Sangh founder who was resolutely against Article 370.

Nadda hails PM Modi’s leadership for BJP’s big rise, says party will score hat-trick of Lok Sabha wins

The Modi government will score a hat-trick and retain power for a third straight term after the Lok Sabha polls, he told nearly 11,500 party delegates who have assembled at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi for a two-day national convention of the party.

AAP being attacked as it is BJP’s biggest challenger, says Delhi CM; House passes confidence motion

The Delhi Chief Minister, who is also the AAP convenor, said his government has a majority in the House but it needed to bring the motion of confidence because the BJP was trying to poach party MLAs and topple his government. The House passed the motion of confidence through a voice vote, with 54 of the AAP’s 62 MLAs present during the voting.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher asks Centre to bring Ordinance to give legal guarantee for MSP

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Saturday demanded that the Centre should bring an ordinance on giving a legal guarantee to MSP, a key demand of farmers currently camping at the Shambhu and the Khanauri points of the Punjab-Haryana border. The demand comes a day before the fourth round of talks between farm leaders and Union ministers over their various demands. Meanwhile, the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) took out a tractor march in Haryana while the BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) held dharnas outside the residences of three senior BJP leaders in support of the protesting farmers.

‘Irregularities’ took place when RJD was sharing power, things are being investigated: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

After winning the floor test in the State Assembly on February 12, Nitish Kumar alleged that the RJD indulged in “corrupt practices” in the previous regime.

Jaishankar meets Bangladesh PM Hasina & thanks her for guidance in furthering bilateral ties

This is Mr. Jaishankar’s first meeting with Hasina after she returned to a record fifth term in January. The two leaders were meeting on the sidelines of the prestigious Munich Security Conference, in its 60th edition, which is the world’s leading forum for debate on international security.

Alexei Navalny’s team confirms death, says his mother is searching for his body

An official note handed to Navalny’s mother stated that he died at 2:17 p.m. local time on February 16, his spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said. She added that an employee of the prison colony said that Navalny’s body was taken to the nearby city of Salekhard as part of a probe into his death. She demanded that his body be handed over to his family.

Drug regulator CDSCO issues sampling guidelines to ensuring quality and efficacy of drugs, cosmetics

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, the apex drug regulator, functioning under the Union Health Ministry, said that currently most sampled drugs are from big brands and collected from urban or suburban locations only.

Ind vs Eng 3rd Test | Yashasvi rocks England with ton as India take 322-run lead on Day 3

The overall lead swelled to 322 by stumps, after Indian bowlers made a splendid comeback, getting last five England wickets for only 29 runs with visitors being bowled out for 319.