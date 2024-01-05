Top news of the day: India’s real GDP growth for 2023-24 estimated at 7.3%; Ayodhya airport gets international airport status, and more

January 05, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST

India’s real GDP growth for 2023-24 estimated at 7.3%

India’s real GDP growth in 2023-24 is estimated at 7.3% as compared to 7.2% in 2022-23, as per the first advance estimates of national income released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on January 5. The NSO’s economic growth estimates are higher than the 7% growth for the year recently projected by the Reserve Bank of India.

Cabinet approves naming Ayodhya airport after Maharishi Valmiki; gives international airport status

According an official release, elevating the Ayodhya airport to international status is paramount for realising Ayodhya’s economic potential and its significance as a global pilgrimage site, opening doors to foreign pilgrims and tourists.

Supreme Court concurs with Madras High Court decision to ask Tamil Nadu CM to decide about Senthilbalaji’s continuation as Minister

The Supreme Court on January 5 said the Madras High Court did right to restrain itself and pass the ball to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to take a call about the continuance of V. Senthilbalaji as a Minister without portfolio. The Court also agreed with the High Court’s finding that the Governor did not have the discretionary power to unilaterally dismiss a government Minister.

Varanasi court to decide on January 6 on making ASI survey report on Gyanvapi mosque public

The court of District Judge A.K. Vishvesh on January 5 said since the order on the issue has not been typed out yet, it will be given on January 6, said Madan Mohan Yadav, the lawyer for the Hindu side. The judge could not take up the matter on January 4 as he was busy at an event, his office said, adding that the matter was then posted for January 5.

Indian Navy responds to hijack attempt of a Liberian-flagged vessel in Arabian Sea, deploys INS Chennai

Responding to a distress call of a hijacking attempt from a Liberian-flagged vessel in the Arabian Sea, the Indian Navy has diverted INS Chennai deployed in the region while a maritime patrol aircraft overflew the vessel on Janury 5 morning and established contact with the vessel, ascertaining the safety of the crew.

ISRO successfully tests Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cell on PSLV-C58’s orbital platform POEM3

The objective of the experiment was to assess Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel cell operation in space and to collect data to facilitate the design of systems for future missions.

Iran mourns those killed in Islamic State-claimed suicide blasts as death toll rises to 89

Iranian officials tried on January 5 to link Israel and the U.S. to an Islamic State group-claimed suicide bombing while speaking to a mass funeral for some of the 89 people killed in the attack, seeking to intertwine the assault with wider Middle East tensions from the Israel-Hamas war.

Pakistan Senate passes resolution seeking a delay in February 8 elections

Pakistan’s Senate on January 5 approved a resolution seeking a delay in the general election, citing cold weather and security concerns, increasing the political uncertainty ahead of the planned polls on February 8.

Tesla recalls over 1.6 million EVs exported to China to fix automatic steering, door latch glitches

China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said Tesla Motors in Beijing and Shanghai would use remote upgrades to fix the problems, so in most cases car owners would not need to visit Tesla service centres.

Kohli, Jadeja to vie for Sobers Trophy; Ashwin in race for ICC Test Cricketer of the Year

Kohli made 2048 runs in 35 matches across Tests and ODIs in 2023, including the 50th one-day hundred to go past the iconic Sachin Tendulkar during the World Cup.

ICC Test rankings | Australia topples India as world’s No. 1 Test side

Australia’s impressive effort to take an unassailable 2-0 lead over Pakistan at home in the on-going three-match series has helped them move up in the rankings.

