Top news of the day: India’s GDP grew 13.5% in first qurater of 2022; India lodged 86 rapes daily, 49 offences against women per hour in 2021, says NCRB data, and more

India’s GDP grows at 13.5% in April-June quarter

India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew 13.5% in the first quarter of 2022-23, with the Gross Value Added (GVA) in the economy rising 12.7%, as per National Statistical Office estimates. The corresponding quarter of last year recorded GDP growth of 20.1% and an 18.1% uptick in GVA, thanks to the base effects from the initial COVID-19 lockdowns.

Core sector output slows down to 4.5% in July

Overall output levels were 2.3% lower than June 2022.

India lodged 86 rapes daily, 49 offences against women per hour in 2021: NCRB data

Among states, Rajasthan (6,337) was on top of the list followed by Madhya Pradesh (2,947), Maharashtra (2,496) and Uttar Pradesh (2,845), while Delhi recorded 1,250 rape cases in 2021, according to the NCRB. The rate of crime (per lakh population) for rape was highest in Rajasthan (16.4) followed by Chandigarh (13.3), Delhi (12.9), Haryana (12.3) and Arunachal Pradesh (11.1). The all-India average rate stood at 4.8, the data showed.

82 murders a day, 11 kidnappings, abductions every hour in India in 2021: NCRB data

The rate of murder per one lakh population was highest in Jharkhand, while that of kidnapping and abduction in Delhi, NCRB’s ‘Crime in India 2021’ report showed.

Assam bulldozes another madrasa linked to al-Qaeda

The demolition followed the arrest of Mufti Hafizur Rahman, who had been teaching at the Markazul Ma-Arif Quariayana Madarsa since 2018. He was arrested by the police of Goalpara district from the Jogighopa area. The madrasa is in Bongaigaon district’s Kabaitary Part-IV village.

Chandrashekhar Rao meets Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav in Patna

At an event, Mr. Rao also pledged financial assistance to the family members of five Galwan valley martyrs and 12 migrant workers who were killed in a fire accident in Hyderabad on March 23 this year.

Gyanvapi case | Allahabad High Court finds affidavits by Uttar Pradesh government, ASI ‘very sketchy’

Terming the issue a “matter of national importance”, the court also directed the Director General of Archeological Survey of India (DG-ASI), Delhi, to file his personal affidavit in the matter within the same period.

Rishi Sunak pledges to work ‘night and day’ for vision as U.K. PM race enters finale

The election campaign to take over from Boris Johnson as the Conservative Party leader and the new British Prime Minister entered its final stage on Wednesday.

Saudi woman gets 45 years in prison for social media use

The sentence for Nourah bint Saeed al-Qahtani follows international outcry over a similar 34-year prison sentence handed to Salma al-Shehab, a Saudi doctoral student at Leeds University in England.

Fiscal deficit touches 20.5% of annual target in April-July: official data

In actual terms, the fiscal deficit — the difference between expenditure and revenue — was ₹3,40,831 crore during the April-July period this financial year.

U.S. Open | Naomi Osaka loses to American Danielle Collins

Naomi Osaka walked off the court, headed toward the locker room and layed down, draping a towel over her face. Out-hit in Arthur Ashe Stadium by another big hitter, Danielle Collins, two-time U.S. Open champion Osaka was left to contemplate a second consecutive first-round loss at a Grand Slam tournament.