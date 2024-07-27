Top news of the day: Indian shooter Manu Bhaker enters final at Olympics; Mamata walks out of NITI Aayog meeting, and more

Paris Olympics: India’s medal hope, Manu Bhaker enters final of women’s 10m air pistol event

Ace India shooter Manu Bhaker finished third in the qualification round of Women’s 10 Metre Air Pistol to qualify for the final at the ongoing Paris Olympics on July 27. While Rhythm Sangwan failed to make her place in the final after finishing in 15th place. Manu Bhaker displayed a stunning performance in the qualification round. In the first two series, Manu ended with 97 points. In the third series, the 22-year-old bagged 98 points. In the final three series, she sealed 96 points to finish in third place with a total of 580-27x.

Paris Olympics: Chinese shooters Sheng and Huang bag first gold of the event

Sharp-shooting Chinese teenagers Sheng Lihao and Huang Yuting bagged the first gold medal of the Olympic Games on July 27 in the final of the 10-metre mixed team air rifle event. Sheng, who won an individual silver medal at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics three years ago at the age of 16, and Huang, 17, kept their cool to edge past South Korea’s Keum Ji-hyeon and Park Ha-jun 16-12. Later, Chinese divers Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani added another gold to the country’s tally.

Mamata Banerjee walks out of NITI Aayog meeting

Tempers ran high at the NITI Ayog meeting in New Delhi on July 27 as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the only Opposition leader to have attended the meeting, walked out claiming she was not allowed to speak. The Trinamool Congress chief was the only CM from Opposition-ruled States to attend the meeting. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren who was earlier scheduled to attend also did not come.

Soldier killed, Captain among four injured as Army foils attack along LoC in J&K’s Kupwara

An Army jawan was killed and four others, including a captain, were injured as the Indian Army on July 27 foiled an attack by Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT) in Kamakari sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district, military sources said. A Pakistani intruder was also killed in the exchange of fire, they added. The BAT generally comprises special forces personnel of the Pakistan Army and terrorists.

Murder in Bengaluru PG: Accused caught in Bhopal

The police tracked down Abhishek, who was on the run after stabbing to death 24-year-old Kruthi Kumari in a women’ s paying guest accommodation in Koramangala area in Bengaluru on July 23. The accused had barged into the PG, attacked the victim multiple times before fleeing from the spot. The police had formed three teams and tracked him down to his hometown Bhopal.

Responding to ‘Godfather of corruption’ remark, Sharad Pawar recalls Amit Shah’s externment from Gujarat

Responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s “Godfather of corruption”, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader and Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) Sharad Pawar recalled the former’s days of externment from Gujarat.

Supreme Court to hear ED plea challenging bail to Hemant Soren in money laundering case on July 29

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on July 29 an Enforcement Directorate plea challenging the Jharkhand High Court’s order granting bail to Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam. A Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan is scheduled to hear the central agency’s plea against the June 28 order of the High Court.

India, Ukraine looking at possibility of PM Modi’s visit to Kyiv next month

India and Ukraine are looking at the possibility of a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kyiv next month amid renewed global efforts to bring peace to the eastern European nation, multiple diplomatic sources said on July 27. Mr. Modi might visit Kyiv around the Ukrainian National Day on August 24 and is expected to travel to Poland after concluding the trip to Ukraine, the sources said.

Israeli airstrike hits school in Gaza, killing at least 30

Israeli airstrikes hit a school and a hospital in central Gaza on July 27 as the country’s negotiators prepared to meet international mediators to discuss a proposed ceasefire. At least 30 people sheltering at a girls’ school in Deir Al-Balah were taken to Al Aqsa Hospital and pronounced dead after a strike that Israel’s military said targeted a Hamas command and control centre used to store weapons and plan attacks. Gaza’s Health Ministry said 11 people were killed in other strikes on July 27.

ICICI Bank Q1 profit rises 10% to ₹11,696 crore

ICICI Bank on July 27 reported 9.96% increase in June quarter consolidated net profit at ₹11,695.84 crore. The company had logged a profit of ₹10,636.12 crore in the same period of 2023-24.

Paris Olympics: Indian archers aim to end 36-year wait for the elusive medal

Bolstered by their best-ever show in the ranking rounds, Indian archers will look to end a 36-year-long wait for an Olympic medal with yet another good show in the medal rounds that will get underway with the women’s finals in Paris on July 28.

