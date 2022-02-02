Top news of the day: ‘Indian intelligence service’ bought Pegasus from Israel, says New York Times reporter; China honours Galwan commander as Winter Olympics torchbearer, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The claim runs counter to the Government of India’s contention so far denying the purchase of Pegasus, which The New York Times said was signed during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Israel and cleared by the then Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, in 2017.

On February 2, a torch relay was held in Beijing with 1,200 torchbearers. Among them, the Communist Party-run Global Times reported, was Qi Fabao, regiment commander who was later honoured by the Chinese military after he sustained a head injury in the Galwan Valley clash on June 15, 2020.

At least six journalists were killed, 108 attacked and 13 media houses or newspapers targeted across the country, according to the India Press Freedom Report 2021 by the Rights and Risks Analysis Group (RRAG) said.

In a letter to the States and UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said a tailored communication strategy, focused at adolescent population and their caregivers, should also be rolled out to make them aware about the timely completion of vaccination schedule and sustain their vaccine confidence.

Citing the productivity of last year’s Budget session (93.50%), Mr. Naidu asked the members to ensure the best performance of the House this time.

The PM made these remarks during his address on ‘Aatmanirbhar Arthvyavastha’ at a BJP event.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 | Sanjay Chauhan getting impatient as ally SP delays seat allocation

The chief of the Janvadi Party (Socialist) is a key element of the backward caste matrix of SP president Akhilesh Yadav.

Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 | CM Channi contesting from two seats may be a double-edged sword for Congress prospects

The Congress is seen predominantly focusing on wooing the SC community votes, but in this exercise, the party could alienate the Jat Sikhs.

Illegal facilities in Bengaluru prison | ACB files charge sheet against Sasikala, two senior prison officers

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), Bengaluru has filed a charge sheet against six persons, including two senior prison officials of Karnataka and V.K. Sasikala, a close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, in a corruption case of illegally providing preferential facilities when Sasikala was lodged in the Central prison in Bengaluru while she was serving a sentence in a corruption case against Jayalalithaa.

Verizon Communications Inc plans to turn on around 2,000 additional towers in February in the next phase of its C-Band 5G deployment after talks with U.S. regulators, sources said.

“The vaccine will be priced at ₹265 per dose and the applicator being offered at ₹93 per dose, excluding GST,” Zydus Cadila said.

The batter opted not to take an easy single during the T20 World Cup semifinal against England as he felt he had “obstructed” the way of bowler Adil Rashid in that moment.