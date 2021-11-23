Top news of the day: India, U.S. commit to linking economies; experts say big third COVID-19 wave unlikely, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

COVID cases may rise, perhaps across late December-February, but the impact will be milder than what India experienced in the second wave when thousands died and many thousands more were hospitalised.

The United States and India committed to integrating their economies across sectors to harness the untapped potential of the bilateral relationship, at the Trade Policy Forum convened after a gap of four years on November 23. Co-chaired by Commerce and Industry, Textiles, Consumer Affairs and Food & Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal and U.S. Trade Representative, Ambassador Katherine Tai, the Forum resolved to take economic ties between the two countries to the ‘next high level’ and exchanged views on ‘potential targeted tariff reductions’.

Central Vista | Supreme Court dismisses plea challenging proposed change in land use

A Bench led by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar said the change was a policy decision recommended as a part of the holistic development of the entire area. The court said the proposal was entirely a policy call and could not be said to be impermissible in law.

Kerala adoption row | DNA tests confirm Anupama, Ajith are biological parents of the baby given in adoption

Ending the months-long uncertainty over the biological parenthood of the baby, who was given in adoption, the genetic identification tests carried out at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, Thiruvananthapuram, confirmed that Anupama S. Chandran and B. Ajith Kumar were the biological parents of the baby boy.

The Tamil Nadu government in the Supreme Court on November 23 described former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa as “undoubtedly one of the tallest leaders” of the State whose 75-day treatment, and finally death, at the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai need to be inquired into in “eminent public interest”.

BJP national general secretary in charge of Punjab, Dushyant Gautam, speaks to The Hindu on the repeal of farm laws, Punjab polls and the state of preparedness of the BJP.

Galwan clash | Colonel B.S. Babu posthumously awarded Mahavir Chakra

Four other soldiers, Naib Subedar Nuduram Soren, Havildar (Gunner) K. Palani, Naik Deepak Singh and Sepoy Gurtej Singh, who also laid down their lives valiantly fighting the Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley clash on June 15, 2020, have been conferred the Vir Chakra posthumously.

A day after Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman was conferred the Vir Chakra for shooting down a Pakistani F-16 fighter on February 27, 2019, Pakistan on November 23 “categorically” rejected “baseless Indian claims” terming them as a “classic case of Indian fabrications” and “pure fantasy to appease domestic audience and hide the embarrassment”.

The measure still needs to be formally added to military regulations, the German Defence Ministry said in a statement.

India has been the most forceful about flexing its muscles as a major oil consumer, cutting shipments from Saudi Arabia by about a quarter after OPEC+ extended production cuts.

Goldman Sachs predicts the continuation of government capital spending and sees nascent signs of the private corporate capital expenditure recovery, including a revival in housing investment.

The new plans will be available starting November 25 the company said. This announcement comes a day after Bharti Airtel raises its tariff by upto 25%.

Ind vs NZ Test series | K.L. Rahul ruled out of first Test, Suryakumar Yadav added to squad

The nature and extent of Rahul’s injury could not be confirmed.

Women ICC ODI rankings | Mithali Raj retains third spot among batters, Jhulan second among bowlers

Another India batter Smriti Mandhana also remained on sixth spot with 710 points.