Top news of the day: India, U.S. commit to linking economies; experts say big third COVID-19 wave unlikely, and more

‘Hybrid’ immunity, vaccination behind low COVID-19 cases, big third wave unlikely, say experts
COVID cases may rise, perhaps across late December-February, but the impact will be milder than what India experienced in the second wave when thousands died and many thousands more were hospitalised.
India and U.S. resolve to fix trade tangles, take economic ties to ‘next level’
The United States and India committed to integrating their economies across sectors to harness the untapped potential of the bilateral relationship, at the Trade Policy Forum convened after a gap of four years on November 23. Co-chaired by Commerce and Industry, Textiles, Consumer Affairs and Food & Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal and U.S. Trade Representative, Ambassador Katherine Tai, the Forum resolved to take economic ties between the two countries to the ‘next high level’ and exchanged views on ‘potential targeted tariff reductions’.
Central Vista | Supreme Court dismisses plea challenging proposed change in land use
A Bench led by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar said the change was a policy decision recommended as a part of the holistic development of the entire area. The court said the proposal was entirely a policy call and could not be said to be impermissible in law.
Kerala adoption row | DNA tests confirm Anupama, Ajith are biological parents of the baby given in adoption
Ending the months-long uncertainty over the biological parenthood of the baby, who was given in adoption, the genetic identification tests carried out at the Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology, Thiruvananthapuram, confirmed that Anupama S. Chandran and B. Ajith Kumar were the biological parents of the baby boy.
Jayalalithaa death, treatment must be probed in eminent public interest: Tamil Nadu
The Tamil Nadu government in the Supreme Court on November 23 described former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa as “undoubtedly one of the tallest leaders” of the State whose 75-day treatment, and finally death, at the Apollo Hospitals in Chennai need to be inquired into in “eminent public interest”.
We didn't want to repeat the mistakes made by the Congress in 1984, says BJP leader
BJP national general secretary in charge of Punjab, Dushyant Gautam, speaks to The Hindu on the repeal of farm laws, Punjab polls and the state of preparedness of the BJP.
Galwan clash | Colonel B.S. Babu posthumously awarded Mahavir Chakra
Four other soldiers, Naib Subedar Nuduram Soren, Havildar (Gunner) K. Palani, Naik Deepak Singh and Sepoy Gurtej Singh, who also laid down their lives valiantly fighting the Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley clash on June 15, 2020, have been conferred the Vir Chakra posthumously.
Award for Abhinandan Varthaman for imaginary feats of gallantry: Pakistan
A day after Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman was conferred the Vir Chakra for shooting down a Pakistani F-16 fighter on February 27, 2019, Pakistan on November 23 “categorically” rejected “baseless Indian claims” terming them as a “classic case of Indian fabrications” and “pure fantasy to appease domestic audience and hide the embarrassment”.
German soldiers face vaccine mandate as COVID-19 cases rise
The measure still needs to be formally added to military regulations, the German Defence Ministry said in a statement.
India to release 5 millon barrels of crude oil from strategic reserves
India has been the most forceful about flexing its muscles as a major oil consumer, cutting shipments from Saudi Arabia by about a quarter after OPEC+ extended production cuts.
India’s GDP growth to rise to 9.1% in 2022: Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs predicts the continuation of government capital spending and sees nascent signs of the private corporate capital expenditure recovery, including a revival in housing investment.
Vodafone Idea raises tariff by upto 25%
The new plans will be available starting November 25 the company said. This announcement comes a day after Bharti Airtel raises its tariff by upto 25%.
Ind vs NZ Test series | K.L. Rahul ruled out of first Test, Suryakumar Yadav added to squad
The nature and extent of Rahul’s injury could not be confirmed.
Women ICC ODI rankings | Mithali Raj retains third spot among batters, Jhulan second among bowlers
Another India batter Smriti Mandhana also remained on sixth spot with 710 points.