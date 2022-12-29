December 29, 2022 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST

Election Commission says ready with remote EVM which will enable migrants to vote outside their States

The Election Commission of India on Thursday said that it has developed a prototype for a Multi-Constituency Remote Electronic Voting Machine which would enable remote voting by migrant voters. Remote Electronic Voting Machines (RVM) can handle multiple constituencies from a single remote polling booth.

Cough syrup deaths | India seeks details from Uzbekistan on investigations

India is in touch with the Uzbak authorities and has sought details of their investigation into the death of 18 children after allegedly consuming cough syrup made by an Indian firm, the External Affairs Ministry said on December 29. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi also said consular assistance is being provided to some linked to the company who are facing legal action there.

No security breach during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra: CRPF after Congress raises concern

Day after the Congress wrote a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah expressing concern about security breaches during Delhi leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra, the CRPF on Thursday said that security arrangements for Rahul Gandhi were made in coordination with State police/security agencies as per guidelines. The Congress leader is a Z plus protectee of CRPF

NIA raids target PFI’s second-rung leaders in sweeping pre-dawn raids in Kerala

Plainclothes officers of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the country’s prime anti-terrorist unit, fanned out across seven districts in Kerala early on December 29 to mount surprise raids on at least 56 premises associated with second-rung leaders of the recently proscribed Popular Front of India (PFI). The sweeping pre-dawn raids primarily targeted suspected PFI operatives in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode and Malappuram.

Union Finance Minister discharged from AIIMS

Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been discharged from AIIMS today, sources said. Ms. Sitharaman was admitted to AIIMS on December 26 with symptoms of viral fever and was admitted to a private ward of the hospital for a routine check-up. ‘

Chanda, Deepak Kochhar, Venugopal Dhoot sent to judicial custody

A special court in Mumbai on Thursday remanded former managing director and chief executive officer of ICICI Bank, Chanda, her husband Deepak Kochhar, and Videocon group promoter Venugopal Dhoot to judicial custody in the ICICI bank fraud case. The couple was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on December 23 and Mr. Dhoot was arrested on December 26. Special CBI judge A.A. Sayed on Thursday sent them to judicial custody till January 10 after CBI’s counsel informed the court that their custody was no longer needed.

Not wearing seat belt claimed 16,397 lives in road accidents in 2021: MoRTH

A total of 16,397 persons were killed in road accidents in 2021 due to not wearing seat belts, of which 8,438 were drivers and the remaining 7,959 were passengers, according to a report by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH). The report titled ‘Road accidents in India – 2021’ further said a total of 46,593 persons were killed in road accidents due to not wearing helmet, of which 32,877 were drivers and 13,716 were passengers.

Mukesh Ambani sets goals for children, cites Lionel Messi to explain leadership

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani has a pan-India 5G mobile network rollout plan by 2023-end, chasing more ambitious goals in retail and making Reliance India’s greenest corporate as goals for his three children as he cited the example of Messi to explain leadership and teamwork. Speaking to company employees at his father and founder Dhirubhai’s birth anniversary, celebrated as Reliance Family Day, he said the oil-to-telecom-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd. has embarked on a journey of comprehensive self-transformation

Congress, BJP trade barbs over cough syrup-related deaths of children in Uzbekistan and Gambia

The Congress and the BJP sparred over India-made cough syrups following an incident in Uzbekistan over which the Uzbek government linked the death of 18 children to the cough syrup. The Opposition party asked the Narendra Modi government to stop boasting about India being “a pharmacy to the world” and take strict action, while the ruling party accused the Congress of deriding India in its “hate” for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

CBI conducts nationwide searches against fraudulent registration of foreign medical graduates

In a nationwide crackdown, the Central Bureau of Investigation has conducted searches at more than 90 locations in a case against 73 foreign medical graduates, besides unknown officials of 14 State medical councils and the erstwhile Medical Council of India, for alleged use of fake qualifying certificates for their registration. Among the alleged beneficiaries, 21 had taken their degrees from medical institutions in China, 14 from Russia, seven from Nepal, six from the former USSR, four from Kyrgyzstan, three each from Kazakhstan and Armenia, two from Romania and one from Nigeria.

Liverpool confirms signing of World Cup star Cody Gakpo

Liverpool completed the signing of Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven. The 23-year-old Gakpo, who scored three goals at the World Cup, will officially join the Premier League club when the transfer window opens on Sunday.

Pfizer’s haemophilia B gene therapy succeeds in late-stage study

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc said on Thursday its experimental gene therapy for the treatment of haemophilia B, a rare inherited blood disorder, met its main goal in a late-stage study. Data from the study showed that a single dose of the therapy was superior to the current standard of care in helping reduce the bleeding rate in patients with moderately severe to severe forms of haemophilia B.

‘Sembi’ movie review: Prabhu Solomon’s imperfect film has a hopeful story

Filmmaker Prabhu Solomon wastes no time pulling us into the world in Sembi. He uses a beautiful song composed by Nivas K Prasanna — whose music plays a very pivotal role — to tell us enough about the world of Sembi, a ten-year-old tribal girl living with her grandmother (Kovai Sarala, who is called ‘ammachi’ by the little one) on a mountaintop in Kodaikanal. The lyrics of that song, Aathi En Mela, written by Prabhu himself, go like this: Neeyae vaanam, neeyae bhoomi, neeyae ulagamadi (You’re my sky, my earth, and my world). Apart from the desolate forestscapes, ammachi and Sembi have only each other; watching her granddaughter achieve her dreams of becoming a doctor is the latter’s only purpose in life.