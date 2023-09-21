September 21, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST

‘There is degree of prejudice’: India on Canadian PM’s allegations against India on killing of Khalistani separatist

The Ministry of External Affairs said Canada did not share any specific information with India on the Hardeep Singh Nijjar case.

Canada ‘temporarily adjusts’ staff presence in India

Earlier, media reports had circulated that India had stopped issuing visas for Canadians but the Ministry of External Affairs has refused to say anything definitive on this so far. Meanwhile, the Canadian government has rejected a travel advisory issued by India about security risks in Canada, saying it is one of the safest countries in the world, and called for calm.

Indian visa suspension for Canadians done as per official order: BLS International

The private agency responsible for processing Indian visas for Canadian travellers has said that it has carried a notice about suspension of Indian visas for Canadians as per official requirement. The Ministry of External Affairs is yet to officially announce the suspension though sources have hinted that a formal announcement could be made in this regard.

Canada-based gangster Sukhdul Singh killed in inter-gang rivalry in Winnipeg

The killing of the Canada-based gangster, who had at least 18 cases against him including those for murder, attempt to murder and robbery, took place on September 20 night Canada time, sources said.

San Francisco Indian consulate attack case | NIA seeks info on 10 wanted pro-Khalistan accused

On September 21, the agency said it had issued three separate “Request for Identification & Information” notices against the wanted accused, seeking information that could lead to their arrest or detention.

Farmers in Karnataka protest after Supreme Court refuses to stay Cauvery authority order on releasing water to Tamil Nadu

Farmers in Mandya resorted to a flash protest and staged a demonstration in the town and other parts of the district on September 21 soon after the Supreme Court refused to intervene in the order of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) directing Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water per day to Tamil Nadu till September 27.

BJD expels two MLAs including Sambad editor Soumya Ranjan Patnaik

Soumya Ranjan Patnaik’s expulsion was expected as his relationship with BJD had soured after his editorials questioned touring of different districts by V.K. Pandian, private secretary to Odisha CM, by helicopters and addressing of public meetings which were allegedly of political nature.

India-China border dispute | Ready to discuss issue with full courage, says Rajnath Singh

While initiating a discussion on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission and other achievements in the space sector in the Lok Sabha, the Defence Minister referred to the country’s border security and the role of science in protecting the nation’s frontier.

India, U.S., China absent at U.N.’s climate summit

China, United States and India — who collectively account for about 42% of global greenhouse gas emissions and are the top three emitters in that order — were all absent from the Climate Ambition Summit that was designed, according to the U.N., to “showcase leaders who are “movers and doers”... and have credible actions, policies and plans to keep the 1.5°C degree goal of the Paris Agreement alive and deliver climate justice to those on the front lines of the climate crisis.”

Pakistan will hold parliamentary elections at the end of January, delaying a vote due in November

The announcement by the Election Commission of Pakistan has ended uncertainty about the fate of the vote. Earlier, some political parties had feared that the election could be delayed for an indefinite period.

Finance Ministry says no distress, household savings down because people are buying homes, vehicles

The Finance Ministry has dismissed “critical voices” about household savings in the country falling to a multi-decade low, arguing that households are now adding lesser financial assets than in the past because they have started taking loans to buy real assets such as homes and vehicles which is “not a sign of distress but of confidence in their future employment and income prospects”.

Rupert Murdoch, creator of Fox News, stepping down as head of News Corp and Fox Corp

Rupert Murdoch, the 92-year-old media magnate who created Fox News, is stepping down as leader of both Fox’s parent company and his News Corp. media holdings.

Chhetri strike downs Bangladesh, keeps India’s Asian Games hopes alive

The Indian football team rode on a late Sunil Chhetri strike to beat Bangladesh by a solitary goal and stay alive for a place in the knockouts of the Asian Games at Hangzhou on September 21.