Top news of the day: India reports first cases of Omicron; Opposition accuses government of mishandling COVID-19 second wave, and more

Two persons — a 66-year-old South African national and another 46-year-old resident of Bommanahalli — in Bengaluru have been detected with the new variant. The Indian has no travel history.

Parliament proceedings | Opposition accuses government of mishandling COVID-19 second wave

The Opposition has hit out at the government over COVID-19 management, accusing it of mishandling the second wave and favouring BJP-ruled States in allocation of vaccines. It also dubbed the celebrations over the 100-crore vaccination doses mark as premature.

Delhi pollution | Supreme Court gives Government 24 hours to find a way or make way for court to act

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana asked the Government as a ‘layman’ the question that haunts the Capital, that is, why does pollution continue to smother Delhi despite orders from Supreme Court, action from Government and lawyers arguing so much. The court gave the Government 24 hours to find a way or make way for the Supreme Court to act.

Cyclone Jawad | Modi chairs meeting on cyclone situation

With the IMD forecast of a cyclonic storm reaching Odisha coast on December 4, the State government on December 1 had asked Collectors of 13 districts to prepare for evacuation of the people and has chalked out a disaster management strategy by requisitioning NDRF, ODRAF and fire department personnel for rescue and relief operation.

The suspension order was approved the day Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was discharged from a private hospital in Mumbai after undergoing a spine surgery on November 12.

Replying to a question by Congress MP Manish Tewari, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore said 35% of the work on the the new Parliament building had been completed at a cost of ₹340.58 crore out of the total cost of ₹971 crore. The project was estimated to be completed by October 2022.

“[The OHCHR statement] betrays a complete lack of understanding on the part of the OHCHR of the security challenges faced by India from cross-border terrorism and its impact on the most fundamental human right — ‘the Right to Life’ of our citizens including in Jammu and Kashmir,” said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, who called the U.N. agency’s concerns about the arrest of Parvez and civilian killings during the Hyderpora encounter on November 15 “baseless and unfounded allegations”.

Various aspects of deepening clean energy cooperation were discussed at a meeting of the India-EU Energy Panel on December 1.

In July 2021, China tested a hypersonic weapon capable of partially orbiting the Earth before reentering the atmosphere and gliding on a maneuverable path to its target.

The integration is a global-first for Uber, and it will make booking a ride as easy as sending a WhatsApp message, a statement said. It is being rolled out on a pilot basis in the northern part of Lucknow first and will be expanded to other Indian cities soon.

The government said the money was utilised for coaching camps, competitions and other expenses.

Ind vs NZ 2nd Test | Kohli hints at extra pacer considering overcast conditions; Southee hopes for more swing

“There is a weather change and we have to keep that into account and pick the combination accordingly,” Kohli said on the eve of the match on December 2, hinting that the three-spinner strategy could be revised for this game.