December 28, 2022 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST

Will not go ahead with local polls without OBC reservations: K.P. Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that the State government was ready to approach the Supreme Court, if required, after the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday ordered that local body elections in the State be held without reservations for Other Backward Classes (OBC).

PM Modi’s mother admitted to hospital, condition stable

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraben Modi (100) has been admitted to the U.N. Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad following health issues. The U.N. Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she has been hospitalized, said in a statement that her condition is stable.

Next 40 days crucial as India may see COVID cases surge in mid-January: Health Ministry sources

The next 40 days will be crucial as India may see a surge of COVID cases in mid of January, said Union Health Ministry sources on Wednesday. The sources said the assessment had been made after analysing the previous trends of the COVID surge the country experienced.

Mukesh Ambani completes 20 years at helm of Reliance

Mukesh Ambani, who took over the reins of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) after the sudden demise of his legendary industrialist father Dhirubhai Ambani, completes 20 years at the helm during which the company saw a 17-fold jump in revenues, 20-times surge in profit and has become a global conglomerate.

Nitish Kumar, Congress to undertake pan-Bihar yatras from January 5

Both Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the State unit of the Congress party are scheduled to embark on separate yatras across Bihar from January 5, 2023. Mr. Kumar will begin his yatra across the State from Bettiah, district headquarters of West Champaran district on January 5.

Former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh released from prison

Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh was released on bail from Mumbai’s Arthur Road prison around 5 pm on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the Bombay High Court had refused to stay its order granting him bail in a corruption case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Arshdeep Singh among nominees for ICC Emerging Cricketer of Year Award

India left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh was on Wednesday nominated for the ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year honour alongside Marco Jansen, Finn Allen and Ibrahim Zadran. Voting for the award will begin in January, said the ICC in a release. Arshdeep has made the shortlist less than six months after making his international debut.

Civil aviation sector witnessing strong V-shaped recovery; domestic passenger growth will continue: Scindia

The country's civil aviation sector is witnessing a very strong V-shaped recovery with encouraging domestic passenger numbers, and the growth will continue in the coming years, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Wednesday. After being significantly hit by the coronavirus pandemic, the sector is on the recovery path and the daily domestic air passenger traffic has been above the 4-lakh mark for the past few weeks.

ICC rankings: Ashwin moves up to joint fourth, Iyer jumps 10 spots to be 16th

Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer on Wednesday made significant gains in the ICC rankings after helping India win the second Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur. Ashwin has moved up one slot and is joint-fourth among bowlers along with teammate Jasprit Bumrah after finishing with six wickets in the match.

Hong Kong scraps vaccine pass, COVID-19 tests for travellers

Hong Kong will scrap some of its COVID-19 restrictions, including PCR tests for inbound travellers and vaccination requirements to enter certain venues, the city’s leader said on Wednesday. For most of the pandemic, Hong Kong has aligned itself with China’s “zero-COVID” strategy, requiring stringent COVID-19 tests and isolation for close contacts of infected cases as well as for incoming travellers.

Dhinakaran rules out possibility of AMMK’s merger with AIADMK

The AMMK general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, ruled out the possibility of his party merging itself with the AIADMK. “We will never make that mistake,” Mr. Dhinakaran told reporters, after holding discussions with district-level office bearers of his party.