Indian, Chinese troops begin coordinated patrolling in Demchok in Eastern Ladakh

The coordinated patrolling by the armies of India and China has started in Demchok, Army sources said on Friday (November 1, 2024). Patrolling in Depsang will also commence soon, the source confirmed. The development comes after the completion of disengagement in both areas in Eastern Ladakh on Wednesday. It marked the completion of disengagement from all the friction points of the stand-off that began in May 2020.

Bibek Debroy, chairman of PM’s Economic Advisory Council, no more

Noted author and economist Bibek Debroy, who has been the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council chairman since 2017, has passed away on Friday (November 1, 2024) at the age of 69. Mr. Debroy was also a member of the Niti Aayog, which had replaced the erstwhile Planning Commission, till mid-2019, and had wide-ranging interests beyond economics. He was also a Sanskrit scholar who had translated the Bhagavad Gita, the Vedas, Puranas and Upanishads into English.

Congress badly exposed in front of people: PM Modi on Kharge’s comments on poll promises

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (November 1, 2024) lashed out at the Congress party and said that the grand old party is realising the hard way that making unreal promises is easy but implementing them properly is tough or impossible. Earlier, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge pulled up Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar over his statement that the State government would review the ‘Shakti’ guarantee.

Jharkhand Assembly election: Battleground ready for direct contest between JMM and BJP

Ground is all set for the battle of Assembly election in Jharkhand when people will cast their vote for the first phase on November 13. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) led INDIA bloc and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are trying their level best to attract the voters. All the political parties have announced their candidates, filing of nomination has ended and campaigning is underway in the tribal dominated state where each political party is raising the issues which can benefit it the most.

Karnataka facing injustice in tax devolution because it is a progressive State: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Highlighting the need for justice in the devolution of taxes yet again, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday (November 1, 2024) said that Kannadigas should be aware of the fact that although the State is contributing more than ₹4,00,000 crore through taxes, it is only getting ₹55,000 crore to ₹60,000 crore from the Centre. “We are only getting 14 paise to 15 paise of every one rupee of our contribution,” he said.

Israel pounds Lebanon, Gaza after U.S. truce push

Israel bombarded the Gaza Strip and Beirut’s southern suburbs on Friday (November 1, 2024) a day after U.S. envoys made a renewed but so far fruitless diplomatic push to end more than a year of fighting between Israel and Iran-backed groups Hamas and Hezbollah. Overnight, 47 Palestinians were killed and dozens more injured in Israeli strikes on the city of Deir Al-Balah, the Nuseirat camp and the town of Al-Zawayda in the central Gaza Strip, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Referring to Muslim leaders, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma alleges Hemant Soren of giving green card to a particular community

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday (November 1, 2024) lashed out at Jharkhand Chief Minister Hement Soren for being engaged in selective hospitality. He challenged Mr. Soren to push back Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Jharkhand Congress in-charge from the State then he would also leave. His statement has come amid the political debate over the entries of many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Jharkhand. Even Mr. Soren has raised this issue several times calling them outsiders during the public meetings stressing that thousands of BJP leaders and Chief Minister of BJP ruled State are roaming in Jharkhand.

Row over Arvind Sawant’s derogatory remarks on Shaina, FIR lodged

Amid the ongoing row over Arvind Sawant’s derogatory remarks, the Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde leader Shaina NC on Friday (November 1, 2024) filed an FIR against him. An FIR was registered in Mumbai under sections 79, 356(2) of BNS against Shiv Sena UBT MP Arvind Sawant after Shaina NC complained saying he had used derogatory language against her.

North Korea says will stand by Russia until ‘victory’ in Ukraine

North Korea will stand by Russia until its “victory” in Ukraine, Pyongyang’s Foreign Minister said in Moscow amid growing fears the reclusive country will enter the Ukraine conflict. North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui made the statement after talks with her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.

Ind vs NZ 3rd Test: India hand New Zealand control after batting flop show on Day 1

India’s batters lost the plot in a matter of 20 minutes, leaving the side at a jittery 86/4 after Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar gave the hosts the early bragging rights by dismissing New Zealand for 235 on an eventful day one of the third and final Test here on Friday, November 1, 2024.

If goal is to strip itself of neutrality, it is doing remarkable job: Congress slams Election Commission

The Congress on Friday (November 1, 2024) hit out at the Election Commission (EC) after it rejected allegations over irregularities in the Haryana assembly polls, saying if the poll panel's goal is to "strip itself of the last vestiges of neutrality", then it is doing a "remarkable job" at creating that impression. The Opposition party claimed that the EC's reply was written in a tone that is condescending and warned that if the poll panel persists with such language then it would have no choice but to seek legal recourse to expunge such remarks.

‘Singham Again’ movie review: Ajay Devgn returns in deathly dull franchise

There was a time, not long ago, when Hindi blockbuster cinema could stand on its own — distinguishable, say, from mythological soap operas and tacky non-fiction programming on satellite TV. But the laziness and opportunism of the last few years have all but vaporized that distinction. It leaves the theatre-going audience in two minds. Adipurush (2023) was laughably inept yet insistently pious and grim. The same applies to Singham Again, ostensibly an action potboiler and an Avengers-like ‘team-up’ movie but playing like an ad for the tourism ministry’s Ramayana trail.

GST collection grows 9% to ₹1.87 lakh crore in October

Gross GST collection grew 9% to over ₹1.87 lakh crore in October on higher revenues from domestic transactions. India’s Gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections surpassed ₹1.87 lakh crore in October, marking the second highest monthly collections on record, with growth rebounding to 8.9% in October from a 40-month low of 6.5% in September.

I will prove my that my retention was right decision: Shashank

Uncapped Shashank Singh, one of the two players retained by Punjab Kings, on Friday (November 1, 2024), said he will prove the team owners’ decision to keep him for the 2025 season right by putting up a stellar show in the next edition when they restart their quest for that elusive title.

BJP seeks Kharge, Rahul Gandhi’s apology over Congress chief’s remarks on poll promises

The BJP Friday (November 1, 2024) demanded Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge’s apology following the Congress president’s advise that his party’s State units should make only those promises that are fiscally doable, a statement seen by many as an acknowledgment of financial constraints that some of its guarantees face in States. BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad asked mockingly if Mr. Kharge has given his first “gyan“ to Mr. Gandhi, noting the former Congress president often boasts of “khata khat“ (immediate) transfer of money to different population segments during state and national elections in the case of his party coming to power.

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh unveils NTR statue in Atlanta; wraps up U.S. visit

Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) IT Minister Nara Lokesh wrapped up his week-long visit to the U.S. by unveiling a statue of his grandfather and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder N.T. Rama Rao (NTR) at Atlanta on Thursday (October 31, 2024.) On the occasion, he said NTR was the pride of every Telugu person and that all efforts were being made to realise his ideals under the stewardship of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. He observed that the brand image of Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) was assiduously built by Mr. Naidu over the years and it was attracting the attention of prospective entrepreneurs around the world.