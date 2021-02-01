Top news of the day: In Union Budget 2021, Finance Minister announces ₹64,180 crore healthcare scheme; poll-bound States to get new roads, better infrastructure, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced a new healthcare scheme PM Atma Nirbhar Swasthya Bharat Yojana, with the aim of developing primary, secondary and tertiary care in India. The scheme would be sponsored by the Centre, with a designated funding of ₹64,180 crores over six years, she added. | The Union Budget 2021 as it happened | Highlights of Union Budget 2021-22

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, presenting the Union Budget 2021-22, pledged that the Centre will award national highway projects to the tune of 8,500 km by March 2022 and complete an additional 11,000 km of National Highway Corridor. To this end, Ms. Sitharaman announced projects in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and Assam.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Budget, announced that senior citizens aged above 75 with only pension income will be exempted from filing Income Tax returns.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced a new cess on several goods including fuel and liquor to improve the agriculture infrastructure in the country.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech for 2021- 22 has proposed a vehicle scrapping policy as an initiative to tackle the burdening problem of air pollution.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced an increase in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) limit in insurance from 49% to 74%.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has termed the Union Budget for 2021-22 one which not only built the confidence of people in the unprecedented pandemic hit circumstances but also had “the farmer and India’s villages in its heart.”

Myanmar's military staged a coup on Monday, detaining de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and declaring it had taken control of the country for one year under a state of emergency.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Monday a record sum of ₹1.10 lakh crore for the Railways, out of which ₹1.07 lakh crore is for capital expenditure, and said the national transporter would monetise the dedicated freight corridors after its commissioning.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) extended the suspension of internet for two more days at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri — the three locations bordering Delhi where farmer groups continue to swell in large groups to protest against the three farm laws passed by the Parliament last September.