Top news of the day: In Kashmir, Amit Shah says he wants to talk to people of Valley, not Pakistan; RSS chief says religion-based population balance can no longer be ignored, and more

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses a public rally at the Showkat Ali Satdium in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on October 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Gupkar model gave guns, stones and Modi model peace, prosperity: Amit Shah

“They [the Gupkar alliance] want me to talk to Pakistan. I want to talk to the people of the Valley. They want me to listen to Pakistan, I want to listen to people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not accept terrorism and uproot it from Jammu & Kashmir. PM Modi has almost freed Jammu & Kashmir of terrorism,” Mr. Shah, who addressed a large gathering in north Kashmir’s Baramulla, said.

Population control, religion-based population balance can no longer be ignored: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Speaking at the programme of RSS’s foundation day celebration event on the occasion of Vijayadashmi in Reshimbaug in Nagpur, Mr. Bhagwat said, “Population imbalances lead to changes in geographical boundaries. Alongside the differences in birth rate, conversions by force, lure or greed and infiltration are also big reasons. All these factors have to be mulled over. Population control and religion-based population balance is an important subject that can no longer be ignored.”

Chemistry Nobel goes to trio for development of click chemistry and bioorthogonal chemistry

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2022 is about making difficult processes easier. Click chemistry and bioorthogonal reactions have taken chemistry into the era of functionalism, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said.

Home Ministry designates 10 individuals as terrorists

Those designated as terrorists include Habibullah Malik alias Sajid Jutt, a Pakistani national, Basit Ahmad Reshi, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla but is currently based in Pakistan, Imtiyaz Ahmad Kandoo alias Sajad, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore but now lives in Pakistan, Zafar Iqbal alias Salim, who is from Poonch but presently residing in Pakistan, and Sheikh Jameel-ur-Rehman alias Sheikh Sahab, who hails from Pulwama.

Prime Minister Modi sounds poll bugle in Himachal Pradesh

At a rally held in Bilaspour, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur presented the Prime Minister with a “Ransingha”, a trumpet-like traditional instrument. Mr. Modi played it and later said, “This marks the beginning of each future victory.”

14 rescued as search operations resume to trace mountaineers in avalanche-hit Uttarakhand peak

Principal of the Uttarkashi-based Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM) Col Amit Bisht said on Tuesday that 10 bodies were spotted out of which four had been recovered. However, police confirmed the death of four.

KCR launches his new party to foray into national politics

The Telangana Chief Minister his Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), renaming the existing Telangana Rashtra Samiti founded by him, marking his foray into national politics.

Indian Army helicopter crashes in Tawang, pilot killed

The Army Aviation currently operates around 190 Cheetah, Chetak and Cheetal helicopters, with five of them, the oldest, being over 50 years old. A bulk of the fleet, close to 130 of the 190, are between 30 to 50 years old, as reported by The Hindu earlier.

Sri Lanka anticipates ‘significantly lesser’ number of favourable votes at U.N. Human Rights Council

A resolution on Sri Lanka will be put to vote likely on Thursday, highlighting long-pending demands for truth and justice for alleged war crimes from the civil war era and the years after it ended in 2009, apart from other rights violations since.

Liz Truss’ first speech as U.K. PM at Tory meet disrupted by protest

The Prime Minister brushed off the protest as action from an “anti-growth coalition” and went ahead to reiterate her central message of a tax-cutting growth agenda.

Logistics industry to benefit from Rail Land Licensing policy says Ind-Ra

India Ratings and Research said the policy published on September 7 would provide a level playing field to private and public logistics entities, as well as encourage private participation in the development of logistics infrastructure in India.

Sreejesh, Savita voted FIH Men’s and Women’s Goalkeepers of Year

In his 16th year as a full international for India, Sreejesh once again showed his value to the team, playing in all 16 games in the FIH Hockey Pro League as India finished in the third position. Savita is now only the third athlete to win the Goalkeeper of the Year (women) for consecutive years since the inception of the award in 2014.