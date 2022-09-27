Top news of the day: In first livestreamed decisions, Supreme Court refuses to stay EC proceedings on Shinde’s claim over Sena, reserves verdict on pleas challenging 10% quota

The major news headlines of the day and more.

A Constitution Bench led by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud hears the Shiv Sena case in the Supreme Court’s Court No. 2 on September 27, 2022. Photo: YouTube/NIC Webcast

‘Real’ Shiv Sena tussle | Supreme Court refuses to stay Election Commission proceedings on Eknath Shinde camp’s claim over party

A Bench led by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud dismissed the Uddhav Thackeray camp’s plea to stay the Election Commission of India proceedings under the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order of 1968.

Supreme Court reserves verdict on pleas challenging Centre’s 10% EWS quota

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit reserved the verdict on the legal question of whether the EWS quota violated the basic structure of the Constitution after hearing a battery of senior lawyers including Attorney General K.K. Venugopal and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in the marathon hearing that lasted for six-and-a-half days.

Supreme Court livestreams Constitution Bench proceedings

Proceedings of three Constitution Benches in the Supreme Court were beamed live through YouTube on September 27, 2022. The separate Benches were led by Chief Justice U.U. Lalit, Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Sanjay Kishan Kaul, respectively.

LAC standoff | Army deploys entire range of medium range artillery and long range rockets as part of reorientation

The Army is now in the process of procuring 100 more K9-Vajra howitzers which has already been approved by the Defence Ministry.

Bhagwant Mann tables confidence motion in Punjab Assembly

Noisy scenes were witnessed in the Assembly as Congress MLAs shouted slogans when the Chief Minister was to bring confidence motion. The House was adjourned multiple times.

Up to Sachin Pilot to decide his future, says Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia

“We are very clear, we will wait for 2023 polls. We have a year left and are in preparation for polls”, says Mr. Poonia.

Online game case | ED freezes ₹68.53-crore assets linked to Coda Payments India

The ED investigation is based on multiple cases registered against the company and one “Garena Free Fire” mobile game.

Over 90 alleged PFI activists held in searches across six States

As police teams fanned out across their respective States on Tuesday, seemingly synchronised, the action was swift. While 25 people were arrested in Assam, four were arrested in Maharashtra and 30 were detained in Delhi, officials said. The count of those detained in Madhya Pradesh was 21, followed by 10 in Gujarat. Besides, several people were also arrested in Karnataka.

Shinzo Abe was ‘phenomenal’, believed in India-Japan friendship: PM Modi pays tribute

Representatives from over 100 countries, including more than 20 heads of state and governments, attended Abe’s funeral.

Holiday in Montenegro becomes an escape from call-up for Russians

Tens of thousands of people, many of them males, have choked border crossings between Russia and neighbouring ex-Soviet republics such as Georgia, Kazakhstan, or Tajikistan. Others hastily purchased overpriced air tickets to Western European countries, Montenegro, Turkey or Israel.

Several feared dead, trucks destroyed in Burkina Faso convoy attack

Insecurity has risen across West Africa’s Sahel region, which includes Bukina Faso, over the past decade as an Islamist insurgency that took root in Mali has gained ground. Thousands of people have been killed and more than two million displaced despite the presence of foreign troops and United Nations peacekeepers.

India has fairly large forex reserve to deal with current situation: Economic Affairs Secretary

Foreign exchange reserves were down for a seventh continuous week, dropping to $545.65 billion on September 16.

Adani to invest $100 billion across new energy, data centres

As much as 70% of this investment will be in the energy transition space, Gautam Adani, the world’s second-richest person, said as he continued to reveal bit by bit the group’s new energy plans.