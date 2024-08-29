Top news of the day: High Court rejects CBI plea to continue probe against Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar; two YSR Congress Rajya Sabha MPs resign, six more likely to follow suit, and more

High Court rejects CBI plea to continue probe against Karnataka Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar

The High Court of Karnataka said on Thursday (August 29, 2024) that the Central Bureau of Investigation will have to approach the Supreme Court to challenge withdrawal of consent to carry put a probe. The Court on held as “non-maintainable” a petition filed by the CBI challenging the Congress government’s decision to withdraw consent to it for investigating a disproportionate assets case against Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

Two YSRCP MPs of Rajya Sabha resign, party set to lose ground in Upper House

YSR Congress Party Rajya Sabha members Mopidevi Venkataramana and Beeda Mastan Rao have submitted their resignations to Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar at New Delhi on Thursday (August 29, 2024). The resignations were handed in despite both members not being due for retirement from the House any time soon. Mr. Venkataramana is due for retirement on June 21, 2026, while Mr. Rao is set to retire on June 21, 2028. Mr. Venkataramana is likely to join the Telugu Desam Party. Mr. Mastan Rao is yet to announce his future plans. According to sources, six more Rajya Sabha members of the party are likely to resign shortly. The YSRCP has 11 members in the Upper House, including the two who resigned.

Bill passed to make Muslim marriage registration compulsory in Assam

The Assam Assembly on Thursday (August 29, 2024) passed a bill to make the registration of Muslim marriages and divorces with the government compulsory. The Assam Compulsory Registration of Muslim Marriages and Divorces Bill, 2024 will replace the British-era Assam Moslem Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, 1935.

Mamata Banerjee debunks allegations of ‘threat’ to agitating doctors

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday (August 29, 2024) asserted that she did not threaten junior doctors at state-run hospitals, who have been continuing ceasework for 21 days now to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman medic. Ms. Banerjee said that some people accused her of threatening the agitating junior doctors, which is “completely false”.

Rain fury subsides in Gujarat but flood-like situation persists in parts

The situation in rain-battered Gujarat improved slightly on Thursday (August 29, 2024) as the rainfall activity subsided, but Vadodara and some other parts of the State are still reeling under a flood-like situation due to overflowing rivers while the authorities continue the rescue and relief operations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to State Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for the second consecutive day and took stock of the situation.

Kangana Ranaut meets BJP chief Nadda days after her remarks on farmers protest

Days after she was reprimanded for her controversial remarks on the farmers protest, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut met party president J.P. Nadda at his residence in New Delhi on Thursday (August 29, 2024.) This is the second time that Ms. Ranaut has met the BJP president since she stirred a controversy earlier this week with her disparaging remarks on the farmers agitation against the now repealed three farm laws.

Bharat Dojo Yatra coming soon: Rahul Gandhi shares video of martial arts sessions during Nyay Yatra

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday (August 29, 2024) shared a video on martial arts sessions held at campsites of his east-to-west Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra earlier this year and said a “Bharat Dojo Yatra” is coming soon. Dojo broadly refers to a training hall or school for martial arts.

UAE in contact with French authorities over Telegram CEO Durov

A United Arab Emirates official said on Thursday (August 29, 2024) the government was in contact with French authorities and representatives of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov, who is a UAE citizen.

Chinese leader Xi meets with U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan in a bid to improve ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Thursday (August 29, 2024) in Beijing, on a visit with the stated aim of keeping communications open between the two powers, as the relationship between China and the United States has become increasingly tense in recent years.

Gautam Adani surpasses Mukesh Ambani to become richest Indian according to 2024 Hurun India Rich List

Recouping the dent caused by the Hindenburg Research report, Gautam Adani’s networth shot up 95% to ₹11.6 lakh crore, which helped him replace Mukesh Ambani to become the richest Indian, a report said on Thursday (August 29, 2024). Mr. Ambani’s overall networth increased by 25% to ₹10.14 lakh crore, as per the 2024 Hurun India Rich List.

Reliance Industries to consider 1:1 bonus in its board meeting: Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries announced that its Board of Directors will be meeting on September 5, 2024, to consider a 1:1 bonus issue for its equity shareholder, the company informed the exchange in a filing on Thursday (August 29, 2024).

Nitesh-Thulasimathi duo makes winning start in Paralympics

India’s Nitesh Kumar and Thulasimathi Murugesan had little difficulty overcoming country-mates Suhas Yathiraj and Palak Kohli in the opening group stage match of badminton mixed doubles (SL3-SU5) at the Paralympic Games on Thursday (August 29, 2024).