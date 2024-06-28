Top news of the day: Hemant Soren walks out of jail after Jharkhand High Court grants him bail; Congress MP Phulo Devi Netam faints during Opposition protest in Rajya Sabha, and more

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren released from jail after High Court grants bail

Jharkhand High Court on June granted bail to Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in an alleged land scam case. Justice Rongon Mukhopadhyay ’s court granted him regular bail.

Congress MP Phulo Devi Netam faints in Rajya Sabha

The Congress member fainted in the well of the Rajya Sabha, while protesting against the Chair’s decision of not allowing a discussion on NEET paper leaks. She was then taken to RML Hospital in an ambulance. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who visited Ms. Netam in the hospital said a CT-SCAN will be done on her and more medical investigations will be carried out in the next few days. The House was discussing Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address and BJP member Kavita Patidar was seconding the motion moved by BJP’s Sudanshu Trivedi.

Parliament should discuss NEET issue first, says Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha adjourns amid uproar

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on June 28 urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold “respectful” and good discussion in Parliament on the issue of alleged irregularities in the conduct of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam as it concerns the country’s youth.

T.N. Assembly, in unanimous resolution, urges Centre to pass NEET exemption Bill and scrap test at national level

With widespread irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) that have come to the fore recently giving spotlight to Tamil Nadu’s sustained opposition to the medical entrance exam, the State Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution urging the Union government to “immediately approve of T.N.’s NEET exemption bill” and “make necessary amendments to the National Medical Commission Act” in order to abolish NEET at the national level.

Centre’s panel on exam reforms seeks suggestions from stakeholders till July 7

“The Centre’s high-level panel on examination reforms has sought suggestions and feedback from stakeholders, including students and parents, till July 7,” Ministry of Education officials said on June 28.

Delhi airport Terminal 1 halts operation after roof collapse, one dead

A cab driver died and six people were injured after a portion of a canopy at Delhi airport’s Terminal-1 collapsed on cars amid heavy rain early on June 28, leading to suspension of flight departures, according to officials.

Deputy NSA Vikram Misri named next Foreign Secretary

Mr. Misri, a 1989 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, has been appointed to the post with effect from July 15. He will succeed Vinay Mohan Kwatra, who was given a six-month extension in March.

India achieves an ‘outstanding outcome’ in FATF mutual evaluation 2023-24

India has achieved an outstanding outcome in the Mutual Evaluation conducted during 2023-24 by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), said the government on June 28. The Mutual Evaluation Report of India, which was adopted in the FATF plenary held in Singapore from June 26 and June 28, places India in the “regular follow-up” category, a distinction shared by only four other G-20 countries.

FATF adds Monaco, Venezuela to money laundering ‘grey list’

The action comes despite Monaco having already taken a series of actions after being singled out by the Council of Europe’s anti-money laundering body following a series of unverified claims against figures close to Prince Albert II. The FATF also removed Jamaica and Türkiye from the grey list after they eliminated the identified deficiencies in their efforts to prevent money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

Sixty Indian nationals arrested in Sri Lanka for cyber crime operations

They were arrested on June 27 from the Colombo suburbs of Madiwela and Battaramulla and from the western coastal town of Negombo. The crackdown follows a complaint from a victim who was lured into a WhatsApp group promising cash for social media interactions.

Mobile phone bills to go up 15-25% as telcos revise tariff

Mobile phone bills for subscribers in India may go up by 15% to 25% on their existing plans as telcos eye a revenue raise through tariff revision. With the increase in revenue, mobile operators seek to expand 5G stations and enhance network load capacity to cater to the increase in consumption and creation of video content.

Jasprit Bumrah becomes second-highest wicket-taker for India in single edition of T20 WC

He achieved the milestone after picking up two wickets against England in the semi-final match of the T20 World Cup 2024. He has taken 13 wickets for Team India in the tournament so far.

