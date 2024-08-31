Haryana Assembly poll date revised to October 5 to accommodate Bishnoi community festival

The Election Commission of India said in a notification that the Haryana Assembly elections have now been postponed and will take place on October 5, 2024 (Saturday). Accordingly, the counting of votes for the Jammu and Kashmir and the Haryana Assembly polls will now be held on October 8 instead of October 4. The poll was earlier set to take place on October 1, 2024 (Tuesday). The poll body cited the “centuries-old festival of the Bishnoi community” for this change in date.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vinesh Phogat joins farmers protest, says government’s priority should be to resolve their problems

Vinesh Phogat on Saturday (August 31, 2024) participated in the ongoing farmers’ protest supporting their long-pending demands of including a legal guarantee for purchasing their crops at a Minimum Support Price (MSP) in Punjab’s Shambhu village. Ms. Phogat said, “I have come to extend support to my family (farmers)... the farmers of the country are in trouble, their problems should be resolved, in fact, it should be the first priority of the government to resolve their issues.”

Atrocities against women, safety of children a serious concern, says PM Modi

On Saturday (August 31, 2024) Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared concern about atrocities committed against women and children and said that matters of their safety are a serious concern in society. Speaking at the inaugural function of the National Conference of District Judiciary, the Prime Minister highlighted that the quicker the decisions in cases involving crimes against women the greater would be the assurance given to women, who form half the country’s population. His comments follow nationwide protests in the wake of the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor who was on night duty at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

IAF helicopter jettisons damaged chopper in transit for repairs over unpopulated area in Kedarnath valley

A damaged helicopter being airlifted from Kedarnath, underslung to an Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17 helicopter, crashed to the ground after it became unstable and was jettisoned mid-air. No casualty was reported in the incident. An inquiry has been ordered by the IAF. According to the IAF, a Mi-17 V5 helicopter was transporting the damaged Kestrel civil chopper in the Kedarnath Valley when the load had to be discarded for reasons of flight safety.

Uttarakhand Assembly Speaker says Uniform Civil Code is essential for gender justice

Assembly Speaker and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ritu Khanduri Bhushan termed the measure to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on November 9 as “essential for gender justice” since customary law is often discriminatory against women. In an interview with The Hindu on a range of issues, Ms. Bhushan said the requirement that live-in relationships be registered with local authorities under the UCC in Uttarakhand was a measure for the “protection of young women” who were, according to her, tossed aside when relationships soured.

Mohanlal says AMMA being made sole target after Hema Committee report, entire industry answerable

In his first interaction with the media after the release of the report on August 19 and the abrupt dissolution of the AMMA executive committee earlier this week, actor and former AMMA president Mohanlal on Saturday (August 31, 2024) claimed that the “arrows of criticism” after the publication of the Hema Committee report are being directed solely at the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA). He said “the entire industry is answerable” for the issues highlighted in the report. He also said that he “never ran away” from reacting to the issues, but was held up due to personal commitments.

ADVERTISEMENT

IMA reiterates demands for a central law on violence against doctors, hospitals

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has written to the National Task Force (NTF), which has been mandated to formulate a protocol for ensuring the safety and security of healthcare professionals, once again demanded a central law on violence against doctors and hospitals and declaring hospitals as safe zones. Stating that the Supreme Court has constituted the NTF to evolve a national consensus and to formulate protocols with due consultation of all stakeholders, IMA in its letter formulated its submission in three sections.

22 people onboard Russian Mi-8 helicopter missing in Far East

Rescuers are searching for a helicopter that went missing in Russia’s Far East on Saturday (August 31, 2024) with 22 people on board. The Mi-8 helicopter took off close to the Vachkazhets volcano in the Kamchatka region, but did not arrive at its destination as scheduled, Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency said in a statement. It said it believed that 19 passengers and three crew members were on board.

Bangladesh could ask for Sheikh Hasina’s return from India, says foreign affairs adviser

The Foreign Affairs Advisor of Bangladesh’s interim government, Mohammed Touhid Hossain, has said that his country could consider seeking the extradition of former PM Sheikh Hasina, as cases mount, but that would create an “embarrassing situation for the Indian government.” In an exclusive interview with Reuters TV in Dhaka, Mr. Hossain said that “since there are so many cases” against Hasina in Bangladesh, the country’s home and law ministries could make the request to extradite her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shaktikanta Das says UPI likely to grow further in several countries

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das, while on a five-day visit to Odisha, said he is optimistic that the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) will grow further in several countries. He said that UPI is already present in many countries through QR codes and the linkage of fast payment systems, and discussions are underway with several other nations. “We expect this to grow further at the global level and internationalise in future,” he told reporters in Bhubaneswar on Friday evening (August 30, 2024).

Rubina Francis wins bronze in Paralympics air pistol SH1 event

India’s Rubina Francis won a bronze medal in the women’s air pistol SH1 event final to continue the strong show from the country’s shooters in the Paris Paralympics on Saturday (August 31, 2024). Rubina scored a total of 211.1 to finish third in the eight-woman final. She had qualified for the final at the seventh spot in the qualification round earlier in the day. This was India’s fourth medal in shooting and fifth overall at the Paris Paralympics.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic falls out of U.S. Open, one night after Carlos Alcaraz lost

Defending champion Novak Djokovic was shocked at the U.S. Open one night after Carlos Alcaraz was, bowing out in the third round with a 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 loss to 28th-seeded Alexei Popyrin of Australia on Friday (August 30, 2024) night. The No. 2-seeded Djokovic was trying to become the first player in tennis history with 25 Grand Slam singles titles. Instead, he finishes a year without claiming at least one major championship for the first time since 2017. Before that, it hadn’t happened since 2010.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.