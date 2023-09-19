September 19, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST

Women’s reservation bill | Govt. introduces ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam’ in Lok Sabha

The government on September 19 introduced a constitutional amendment bill to reserve one-third of seats in Lok Sabha and State Assemblies for women, reviving a bill pending for 27 years for want of consensus among parties. Making it the first bill to be introduced in the new Parliament building, the government said it will enable greater participation of women in policy-making at the state and national levels and help achieve the goal of making India a developed country by 2047.

India rejects Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s allegations on killing of pro-Khalistan activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, expels diplomat

India on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, rejected the Canadian allegation that a prominent pro-Khalistan activist was murdered by agents of India “on Canadian soil”. In a tough statement, Ministry of External Affairs said such allegations as made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau divert attention from the activities of the Khalistan operatives living in Canada and called for effective action against them. In a tit for tat move India also expelled a senior Canadian diplomat after Canada expelled a diplomat from the Indian High Commission in Ottawa.

Day 7 of J&K operation | Two militants, including ‘commander’ Uzair Khan, killed in Anantnag operation: ADGP Vijay Kumar

Two militants, including a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) ‘commander’, and a soldier were found dead at the Anantnag encounter site, taking the toll to six, the J&K Police said on September 19. The combing operation of the Gadool hill in Anantnag’s Kokernag continued for the seventh day on September 19 as the area is being sanitised.

WHO releases its first-ever report on global impact of high BP, states approximately four in every five not treated adequately

Approximately four out of every five people with hypertension are not adequately treated, but if countries can scale up coverage, 76 million deaths could be averted between 2023 and 2050, noted the World Health Organization (WHO) in its first-ever report on the global impact of high blood pressure on September 19. Hypertension is the most important risk factor for death and disability in India, according to a paper in The Lancet, regional health (South-east Asia), published late last year. It adds that less than one-fourth of hypertensive patients in India had their blood pressure under control during 2016–2020, though this rate has improved compared to previous years, substantial differences exist across regions.

2023 Telangana Assembly Election | ECI to visit State on October 3 to assess poll preparedness ahead schedule announcement

A team of Election Commission of India officials is scheduled to visit Telangana for three days from October 3. The team comprising senior officials will engage with various stakeholders and assess the poll preparedness of Telangana besides interacting with the local community during the visit. Though the visit is seen as a routine one, indications are that the ECI team is coming to make a thorough assessment of Telangana’s poll preparedness ahead of announcement of the schedule for the ensuing Assembly elections.

Atlantic nations commit to environmental, economic cooperation on sidelines of UN meeting

“More than 30 Atlantic countries on four continents committed, on September 18, to bolster coordination on economic development, environmental protection, maritime issues and more,” the White House said. The adoption of the Declaration on Atlantic Cooperation was completed on Monday evening at a meeting hosted by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken ahead of the start of the annual UN General Assembly meeting.

CUET-UG to be conducted from May 15-31; CUET-PG from March 11-28

The University Grants Commission on September 19 announced the schedule for three key entrance exams — CUET-UG, CUET-PG, and NET for 2024-25 academic session. Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG for admission to undergraduate courses will be conducted from May 15 to 31, 2024.

MPs turn up in myriad colours for farewell pic at old Parliament building

Dressed in colourful attire, members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on September 19 got their group photograph clicked in the old Parliament building, hours before legislative proceedings shift to the new Parliament House. Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, flanked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on either side, was seated on the inner courtyard of the old Parliament building.

Teen daughter of prominent actor, music composer found dead in Chennai

The teenage daughter of a prominent actor and music composer in the Tamil film industry was found dead at their house in Alwarpet in the early hours of September 19, 2023. Police said it was a case of suicide. Police sources said the 16-year-old victim was studying in class XII at a private school in Chennai. She went to bed after dinner on Monday night. At around 3 am, the family found her dead in her bedroom.

TTF Vasan, popular YouTuber and bike racer, arrested for rash driving

Popular vlogger and motorbike racer TTF Vasan was arrested by Baluchetty Chatram Police in Kancheepuram district on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 for rash and negligent driving. Vasan has a huge fan following on social media for his videos showing motorbike stunts, racing, wheeling and speeding on public roads.

I’m entitled to not return ₹1 crore advance received for Corona Kumar, T.R. Silambarasan tells Madras High Court

Tamil actor T.R. Silambarasan on September 19 claimed he was entitled to not return an advance of ₹1 crore paid to him by Vels Film International since the movie Corona Kumar was not shot within one year from July 16, 2021 when the artist agreement was signed by him to play the protagonist. The actor has filed a counter-affidavit to a case filed against him by the production company before the Madras High Court and urged the court to vacate an ex-parte interim order passed by it on August 29, 2023 directing him to furnish security for a sum of ₹1 crore or end up suffering further orders.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury flags ‘stark disparities’, bats for job creation to emerge as developed nation

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on September 19 flagged the “stark disparity” within the country in the form of wealth creation and said bridging it will be the crucial challenge in achieving a ‘developed nation’ status. Addressing a function in the Central Hall of the old Parliament building, Mr. Chowdhury said India ranked 131st among 189 countries on the Human Development Index.

U.K. says India trade talks ‘continue as before’ amid Canada allegations

The U.K. government said on September 19 that the “serious allegations” over the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada will not impact its own ongoing trade negotiations with India. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesperson at 10 Downing Street was asked about the impact the issue may have on India-U.K. relations after a government spokesperson said the U.K. remains in “close touch” with the Canadian authorities. It follows Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s statement in Parliament on Monday that it is pursuing “credible allegations” of “potential” Indian links to the killing of Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the Chief of Khalistan Tiger Force and a designated terrorist. Canada also expelled an Indian diplomat.

China’s Huawei set to re-enter mid-range 5G phone market: Report

Huawei may launch a mid-range 5G phone as soon as October, China’s IT Times reported on Tuesday, in what would be another sign the technology giant has overcome U.S. sanctions. From 2019, the U.S. has restricted Huawei’s access to chipmaking tools essential for producing the most advanced handset models, with the company only able to launch limited batches of 5G models using stockpiled chips.

Americans detained for years in Iran arrive home after release and tearfully embrace loved ones

Americans detained for years in Iran arrived home on September 19 after being freed as part of a politically risky deal that saw President Joe Biden agree to the release of nearly $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets. The prisoners landed at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, with clapping and cheers heard in the predawn hours. Siamak Namazi, the first off the jet, paused for a moment, closed his eyes and took a deep breath before leaving the plane. Loved ones, some holding small American flags, tearfully enveloped them in hugs and exchanged greetings in English and Farsi, the main language of Iran.

News Analysis | Is JSP chief Pawan Kalyan in a hurry over alliance with Telugu Desam Party?

The Jana Sena Party (JSP) founder president Pawan Kalyan, on September 14, announced that the Telugu Desam Party-JSP combine will contest the elections in 2024. It appears that Mr. Kalyan did not make any off-the-cuff statement immediately after meeting the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, who is lodged at Rajahmundry Central Prison on his 14-day remand for his alleged role in Skill Development scam. The actor-turned-politician, Mr. Kalyan, seems to make good of the “weak position” of the TDP and its leader Mr. Naidu for his electoral battle, and also wants to claim a bigger pie.

Nuh violence | Congress MLA Mamman Khan sent to 14-day judicial remand

A court on September 19 sent Congress MLA Mamman Khan, who has been arrested in connection with the July 31 communal violence in Haryana’s Nuh district, to judicial custody for 14 days. On September 17, the court extended his police remand by two more days in connection with the FIR registered at the Nagina police station.

Breakthrough Prizes 2024 winners include innovative cancer treatment

When Michel Sadelain began his decades-long quest to genetically modify immune cells to fight cancer, his peers dismissed his ideas as absurd and even his mother grew concerned for his career. On Thursday, the French and Canadian scientist was announced as a winner of the prestigious Breakthrough Prize for his pioneering work in CAR T-cell therapy, a new form of treatment that has shown exceptional efficacy against blood cancers.

