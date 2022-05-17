The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Govt. eases restrictions on wheat export

The Centre has relaxed its wheat export ban order of May 13 to allow export consignments that were registered in the Customs Department’s systems and handed over to for examination on or prior to May 13, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said on May 17.

SC Collegium recommends elevation of five judges as Chief Justices

The Supreme Court Collegium on May 17 recommended the elevation of five judges of various high courts as Chief Justices. It also recomended transfer of a Chief Justice. The collegium recommended the elevation of Delhi High Court judge Justice Vipin Sanghi as Chief Justice of Uttarakhand. It also recommended elevation of two judges from Bombay High Court — Justices Amjad A. Sayed and S.S. Shinde — as Himachal Pradesh Chief Justice, and Rajasthan Chief Justice respectively.

It is primary objective of Navy to keep Indo-Pacific open, safe and secure: Rajnath

The Indo-Pacific region is important for the economy of the whole world and India being a responsible maritime stakeholder in the region, it is the primary objective of our Navy to keep the Indo-Pacific open, safe and secure, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday while noting that global security, border disputes and maritime dominance have led nations around the world to modernise their militaries.

Wholesale price rise hits record high of 15.1% in April

Inflation in wholesale prices hit 15.1% in April, the highest in the current data series, from 14.5% in March, driven largely by a spike in fuel prices and food items, especially perishables like fruits, vegetables and milk. The previous high inflation rate recorded in the current series of the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) with a base year of 2011-12, was 14.9% in November 2021. There was no base effect at work as wholesale price inflation last April stood at 10.74%.

The Congress’s inexplicable lethargy over the presidential poll

At the Congress party’s brainstorming session in Udaipur over the weekend, Rahul Gandhi created a flutter by suggesting that regional parties do not have the ideological clarity to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The Janata Dal (Secular) in Karnataka has already reacted in strong words to Mr. Gandhi’s statement. But it is not as if India’s grand old party has shown any initiative in illustrating his remarks by action even though the perfect opportunity is already here: the five-yearly presidential election.

Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates | May 17, 2022

More than 260 Ukrainian fighters, including some who are badly wounded, were evacuated Monday from a steel plant in the ruined city of Mariupol and taken to areas under Russia’s control, the Ukrainian military said. The western Ukrainian city of Lviv has been rocked by number of very loud explosions. Russian President Vladimir Putin says Russia “does not have a problem” with Sweden or Finland as they apply for NATO membership but that it will react to any military expansion in the countries.

Bharti Airtel Q4 net profit zooms to ₹2,008 crore

India’s second largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Tuesday posted over two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹2,008 crore for the March quarter. The net profit stood at ₹759 crore in the year-ago period.

CBI books Karti Chidambaram in visa scam, searches on in multiple locations

Special teams of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) launched simultaneous searches on the premises of Congress MP Karti P. Chidambaram, and his associates at multiple locations across the country early on Tuesday in connection with a visa scam that allegedly took place some years ago The CBI registered a case against five accused, including Mr. Karti Chidambaram, private companies based at Mumbai, Punjab’s Mansa and so on, and unknown public servants and private persons.

Also read: CBI raids wrong, party stands behind Chidambaram: Congress

Devasahayam Pillai: An anti-caste crusader who was canonised

For Devasahayam Pillai, recently canonised by Pope Francis, the enemy was caste. And finally, with the canonisation, he will be known as Martyr Saint Devasahayam and not by his caste honorific Pillai. For a man who served food for all communities together in a common dining room, this is conceivably a dream realised.

Hezbollah and allies lose majority in Lebanese parliament, final results show

Iran-backed Hezbollah and its allies have lost their majority in Lebanon’s parliament in a general election, a Reuters tally of final results showed on Tuesday, a major blow to the heavily armed group that reflects anger with Lebanon’s ruling elite. The Shi’ite Muslim movement and factions that support its possession of arms won around 62 of parliament’s 128 seats in Sunday’s election, a reversal of the 2018 result when they secured a majority of 71.

‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ movie review: Ranveer Singh holds afloat this spirited, well-meaning tale

Sandwiching a serious issue between loafs of laughter is not new in Hindi cinema. In Jayeshbhai Jordaar, director Divyang Thakkar explores the Hirani-esque space and comes up with a jolly good ride around the theme of female foeticide. The ride has its share of hiccups, but the director doesn’t throw away the intrinsic logic out of the window.

Sri Lanka’s Parliament elects Ajith Rajapakse as Deputy Speaker

Sri Lanka’s Parliament on May 17 elected ruling party lawmaker Ajith Rajapakse as its Deputy Speaker following a heated exchange between parliamentarians over his election. He was elected by a secret ballot conducted in Parliament, where lawmakers met for the first time since the resignation of the former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and the swearing in of new Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Places of Worship Act does not apply to Gyanvapi, says VHP

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has claimed that The Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act,1991, which mandates that the character of all religious places of worship should be maintained as it was on August 15, 1947, does not apply to the Gyanvapi Mosque dispute in Varanasi.

Hangzhou Asian Para Games postponed due to COVID-19 concerns in China

The Asian Para Games, which were scheduled to take place from October 9 to 15 in Hangzhou, China have been postponed due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisers officially announced on May 17. “The Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games organising committee (HAPGOC) and the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) today announced the postponement of the 2022 Asian Para Games, originally scheduled to take place from 9-15 October 2022,” the Asian Paralympic Committee said in a statement

KKR’s Ajinkya Rahane ruled of rest of the 2022 IPL season due to hamstring injury

Kolkata Knight Riders batter Ajinkya Rahane has been ruled out of the remainder of the IPL, owing to a hamstring injury, the franchise said on Tuesday. In an official announcement posted on its Twitter handle, KKR said, “Ajinkya Rahane is going to miss the remaining games of #IPL2022 due to a hamstring injury. Wish you a speedy recovery @ajinkyarahane88. The knights camp will miss you.” Rahane had undergone scans, which revealed that he had torn his tendon..

MPs’ delegation from T.N. to meet Union Ministers over rising cotton prices

A delegation of MPs from western districts of Tamil Nadu to be led by DMK MP Kanimozhi (Thoothukudi constituency) would call on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal in Delhi on Wednesday to take up the issue of rising price of cotton and yarn.

Maruti Suzuki to set up new car manufacturing facility in Haryana at an estimated cost of ₹18,000 crore

The Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) would be setting up its third plant in Haryana for its estimated ₹18,000 crore proposed new car manufacturing project, for this the MSIL has purchased an additional 800 acres of land in the State.