Top news of the day: Google announces $10 billion India Digitization Fund, CBSE Class 12 pass percentage up 5% in COVID-interrupted exam, and more

Technology giant Google on Monday announced a India Digitization Fund, via which the company will invest $10 billion (about ₹75,000 crore) over the next five-seven years. "We’ll do this through a mix of equity investments, partnerships and operational, infrastructure and ecosystem investments. This is a reflection of our confidence in the future of India and its digital economy,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai said during a virtual event.

In a year when the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)examinations were interrupted due to COVID-19, the pass percentage of Class 12 students was 5% higher than the previous year, with 88.8% of students passing the exam in comparison to 83.4% in 2019.

A major dispute has arisen between the ruling Congress and the Opposition BJP in Rajasthan, with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot once again accusing the latter of trying to topple his government in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Follow updates here.

Andhra Pradesh reports record single day high of 37 COVID-19 deaths, taking the toll to 365. Coronavirus tally touches 31,103 with the addition of 1,935 more cases, also a new high, says State government. Follow the day's updates.

In a victory for the erstwhile Travancore royal family, the Supreme Court on Monday held that its members’ shebaitship (right to manage the deity’s property) at the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple survived on the death of the ruler as per custom.

In a major development capable of helping in drug formulations for COVID-19, the Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) in Bhubaneswar has successfully established in vitro cultures of the novel coronavirus from the patient samples using vero cells, a top ILS official said on July 13.

The open revolt by Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, barely four months after Jyotiraditya Scindia quit, has once again brought into focus the Congress’s leadership battles across multiple States. From Punjab to Haryana, Himachal Pradesh to Chhattisgarh, there is simmering discontent among leaders who are ready to challenge the State leadership, threatening to split wide open.

An Army officer has challenged in the Delhi High Court the recent directive banning the usage of social networking platforms, including Facebook and Instagram, in all ranks. Lt. Col. PK Choudhary said in his petition that the policy issued on June 6, 2020, which banned the usage of 89 applications and websites violated various fundamental rights under the Constitution, including the right to freedom of speech and expression and right to privacy.

Manchester City’s two-year suspension from European football was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday, allowing the club to compete in next season’s elite Champions League competition.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Google CEO Sundar Pichai on July 13 held discussions on a wide range of issues such as data security and concerns around privacy, use of technology to transform lives of farmers and ways to expand the scope of online education, the Prime Minister’s Office said.