J&K DGP Swain warns of strict action against cross-border threat

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police R.R. Swain, who visited an encounter site at Saida village in Kathua, on June 15 said that a war was being “imposed”, and the strategy in response would be to “reduce the damage and eliminate” the enemy. “We should accept a war being imposed on us from across [the border]. The enemy will try to inflict damage. Our strategy and tactics will be to reduce the damage and eliminate them. And we will kill them selectively soon,” Mr. Swain said.

G7 Summit commits to promoting India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor

The Group of Seven (G7) industrialised nations have committed to promoting concrete infrastructure initiatives such as the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) in the G7 Summit Communique issued at the end of the three-day G7 Summit, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Communique was issued on June 14 after the customary “family photo” at the luxury resort of Borgo Egnazia, where the G7 also reiterated a commitment to a “free and open Indo-Pacific” based on the rule of law.

Eight Naxalites, one security officer killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

Eight Naxalites and one security officer were killed in an encounter in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday, June 15, 2024, police said. Two other security personnel sustained injuries in the incident, they said.

Uttarakhand: 10 killed, 13 injured as tempo traveller skids off road, falls near bank of Alaknanda river

Ten people were killed and 13 injured when a tempo traveller skidded off the road and fell on the banks of Alaknanda river on Badrinath National Highway in Uttarakhand in Rudraprayag on Saturday, officials said. Rudraprayag Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said that the accident happened around 11 a.m. near Raitoli village.

Hello from the Melodi team, says Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in video with PM Modi

"Hi friends, from #Melodi", this is how Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni captioned a small selfie video showing her camaraderie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two leaders met on June 14 towards the end of Prime Minister Modi's day-long visit to Apulia, southern Italy, during which he thanked the Italian Prime Minister for the invitation to attend the G7 Summit. This was his first foreign visit after assuming charge for a historic third term as the prime minister.

Delhi HC orders Sunita Kejriwal to take down video recording of court proceedings in excise policy case

The Delhi High Court on June 15 directed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal to take down a video recording of court proceedings related to the excise policy case from social media platforms. In the video, Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, is seen addressing a trial court.

Swati Maliwal assault case: Court extends Bibhav Kumar’s judicial custody till June 22

A court, in New Delhi, on June 15 extended till June 22 the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal‘s aide Bibhav Kumar. Mr. Kumar is accused of assaulting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on May 13 at the Chief Minister’s official residence. Mr. Kumar was produced through video-conferencing before the duty metropolitan magistrate, who extended the custody and directed the Delhi Police to produce him on June 22.

Erdogan says Biden faces a test of sincerity in handling of the Gaza war

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on June 15 that U.S. President Joe Biden is undergoing “a test of sincerity” in his handling of the Gaza war. In an interview with reporters on his way back from the G7 Summit in Italy, Mr. Erdogan said Mr. Biden is expected to demonstrate that the Gaza ceasefire plan is not a calculated electoral tactic but a sincere effort to end the war.

Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy retracts statement on semiconductor unit in Gujarat a day after questioning quantum of subsidy

A day after publicly asking if the subsidy given to US-based micro chip manufacturer Micron Technology is justifiable, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy backtracked. He claimed to have been ‘misquoted’ in the media. In what is being seen as an embarrassment to the Centre, Mr. Kumaraswamy had questioned the Centre and Gujarat government’s decision to offer a subsidy of ₹3.2 crore to the US-based micro chip manufacturer for every job created in the home State of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Montenegro goalkeeper Matija Sarkic dies at 26, says Millwall

Matija Sarkic, the Montenegro goalkeeper who played for English second-tier club Millwall, has died. He was 26. Millwall announced the death of Sarkic on June 15 . No further details were disclosed. Sarkic’s most recent match for Montenegro was on June 5, a 2-0 loss at Belgium. It was his ninth international appearance, according to the Montenegro soccer federation.

Modi, Japanese PM Kishida agree to advance infrastructure, cultural ties at G7 Summit

Strong ties between India and Japan are important for a peaceful, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said as he met his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Italy where the two leaders expressed a wish to advance bilateral ties across various sectors. The Prime Minister, who was on a day-long visit to Apulia, southern Italy on June 14 to address the Outreach session on day two of the three-day G7 Summit, met Mr. Kishida after addressing the multilateral gathering on the topic of Artificial Intelligence, Energy, Africa and the Mediterranean.

T20 World Cup: Reserves Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan set to be released after India’s group league matches

Reserve opener Shubman Gill and speedster Avesh Khan are all set to be released from the Indian set-up after the team’s final T20 World Cup group league game against Ireland on June 15. It is understood that going into the Super Eights stage, the team management is pretty certain that they don’t need to carry four standbys and hence only designated finisher Rinku Singh and left-arm fast medium Khaleel Ahmed will accompany the team during the Caribbean leg of the tourney.

Iran and Sweden carry out a prisoner swap, freeing man convicted of war crimes over 1988 executions

Iran and Sweden on Saturday carried out a prisoner swap that involves the release of Hamid Nouri, convicted of war crimes by Sweden over 1988 mass executions in the Islamic Republic, in exchange for a European Union diplomat and another man held by Tehran. Iran released Johan Floderus, a Swede who had been working for the EU’s diplomatic corps, as well as a man identified as Saeed Azizi by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. They “are now on a plane home to Sweden, and will soon be reunited with their families,” Kristersson wrote on the social platform X.

T20 World Cup 2024: Once we play proper cricket, USA can beat any team in the world: Aaron Jones

With their Super Eight berth confirmed in the T20 World Cup, USA vice-captain Aaron Jones has expressed confidence in his team’s ability to trump any full member side given they play ‘proper cricket’ and up to their potential. The tournament co-hosts USA’s dream run at the T20 World Cup continued on June 14 when their Super Eight qualification was confirmed after their Group A game against Ireland was washed out, with the two sides sharing a point each.

Prime Minister Modi to visit Chennai on June 20, will flag off Chennai- Nagercoil Vande Bharat Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Chennai on Thursday, June 20, 2024. He will participate in the inauguration of railway projects and other programmes in the city. Sources in Southern Railway confirmed his arrival on Thursday afternoon. At a public function to be held at Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Chennai Central railway station, Mr. Modi will flag off the Chennai- Nagercoil Vande Bharat Express and lay the foundation stone for the train set (Vande Bharat) maintenance depot near Basin Bridge Railway Junction.

