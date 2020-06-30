Top news of the day: Free foodgrains scheme extended till November; Imran Khan says India was behind Karachi stock exchange attack, and more

PM extends free foodgrains scheme till November
Narendra Modi made the announcement during an address to the nation via television, stating that the Indian government’s decision to start the PMGKAY within days of the nationwide lockdown had ensured that the poorest of the poor were not left hungry, with 80 crore people having benefited from the free distribution of grains. | COVID-19 vaccination must be affordable and universal, says PM
‘No doubt’ India was behind Karachi stock exchange attack, says Imran Khan
Four gunmen armed with grenades attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi on June 29, killing two guards and a policeman before security forces killed the attackers.
Ladakh face-off | Corps Commanders talks begin in Chushul
The talks between Lt. Gen. Harinder Singh, General Officer Commanding of the Leh-based 14 Corps and Maj. Gen. Liu Lin, Commander of the South Xinjiang Military District began at the Border Meeting Point at Chushul on the Indian side. The earlier round of talks were held on the Chinese side at Moldo opposite Chushul.
Sattankulam custodial deaths | Madras High Court asks CB-CID to handle case till CBI takes charge
Judges observe that there was sufficient material to book the Sattankulam police for murder.
BJP talks of ‘Make in India’ but buys from China, says Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader takes a dig at Centre a day after it banned 59 Chinese apps. | China expresses concern
Government invites TikTok to submit clarification
Hours after the Indian government banned TikTok in the country, the video sharing application has said that it has been invited to meet government authorities concerned and submit clarifications.
Infiltration foiled in Kupwara: Army
“The intruders’ group was challenged at Parkian Gali along the LoC but it fled away taking advantage of darkness,” the Army said.
Arnab Goswami gets interim relief from arrest
Court suspends 2 FIRs filed against him for alleged communal coverage of Palghar lynching case and incident of migrants outside Bandra station.
‘Nepal acted on behalf of Beijing’ argument erodes our ties: Chinese envoy in Kathmandu
In an interview to a prominent Nepalese online publication, China’s Ambassador to Nepal Hou Yanqi said Nepal’s territorial dispute with India at Kalapani should not be disturbed by “unilateral” action and those who said Nepal acted on behalf of China in fact intended to undermine China-Nepal ties.
Coronavirus | HIV drug combo found to have no benefit for hospitalised COVID-19 patients in U.K. trial
Over 11,800 patients have been enrolled from 176 NHS hospitals in the U.K. for the trial. | WHO says ‘we cannot let our guard down’ after China pigs study
Output of eight core industries contracts 23.4% in May
In May 2019, the eight core sectors expanded by 3.8%, the data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on June 30 showed.
IPL should sever ties with Chinese sponsors, if not this season, then by 2021: Ness Wadia
“We should do it (sever ties with Chinese sponsors in IPL) for the sake of the nation. Country comes first, money is secondary. And it is the Indian Premier League, not the Chinese Premier League. It should lead by example and show the way.”