Top news of the day: Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi dies aged 84; IMD warns of ‘severe cyclonic storm’ approaching Tamil Nadu, and more

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi died here on Monday while undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications, State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Apparently stung by widespread criticism, the Kerala government on Monday shied away from enacting a controversial ordinance that sought to empower the police to prosecute persons who disseminated information that the law enforcement deemed defamatory.

Tarun Gogoi, who served as Chief Minister of Assam three times, passed away on Monday aged 84 in Guwahati while undergoing treatment for post-COVID-19 complications. Mr Gogoi was the MLA from the Titabor assembly constituency since 2001. He was also a six-time parliamentarian and a Union minister twice. Political leaders condoled his death. Here are the reactions.

A developing cyclonic disturbance in the Bay of Bengal is expected to become a 'severe cyclonic storm' by November 24 evening, the cyclone warning division of the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

The Supreme Court on Monday said the daily hike in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Assam looks ‘grim’ and they should ‘take time to introspect’ and ‘prepare for December’.

Interim data analysis of Phase-3 trial of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 candidate vaccine (ChAdOx1 nCoV-2019) offers higher efficacy in preventing COVID-19 disease, according to an Oxford university press release. No serious safety events related to the vaccine were found.

G20 leaders announced on Sunday that India will host the summit of the high-profile grouping in 2023 — a year later than what was decided earlier.

Antony Blinken is the leading contender to become President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee for secretary of state, according to multiple people familiar with the Biden team’s planning.

The legal and procedural crisis in the trial of the actor rape case has deepened with Special Public Prosecutor A. Sureshan stepping down from the post.

West Indies great Brian Lara feels that a batsman of Suryakumar Yadav’s calibre should have been in the Indian white-ball squad for the tour of Australia.

An FIR was registered in Madhya Pradesh on Monday against two executives of OTT platform Netflix for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through its web series “A Suitable Boy” which showed kissing scenes purportedly on the campus of a temple, an official said.