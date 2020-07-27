Top news of the day: Five Rafale jets take off from France to India, Rajasthan Governor returns CM Gehlot's request for Assembly session with queries, and more

Five Rafale fighter jets took off from France on Monday morning for induction into No. 17 ‘Golden Arrows’ squadron of the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Ambala airbase upon arrival on July 29.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra has returned Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's note seeking an Assembly session to the State government with fresh queries. This is the second time the Raj Bhavan has rejected the Cabinet's advice on convening the Assembly session. The Governor had earlier raised some objections to the previous recommendation on July 24.

India’s COVID-19 fatality rate has been progressively falling and currently stands at 2.28% which is among the lowest in the world, the government said on Monday, attributing the dip to factors like aggressive testing and an effective containment strategy.

Nearly a month after banning 59 Chinese mobile applications, the Government of India has banned the use of 47 additional mobile applications in the country. Confirming the development, an IT Ministry official said the newly banned applications were mainly clones of the 59 applications banned last month.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya have both tested negative for COVID-19, and been discharged after spending ten days at Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai. Abhishek Bachchan revealed the news on Twitter, and added that he and father Amitabh Bachchan were still in the hospital.

Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi for his latest remarks on the Ladakh face-off, the BJP on July 27 said he was again insulting the bravery of 20 soldiers who sacrificed their lives in Galwan Valley, and alleged his family ceded thousands of kilometres of land to China. With his repeated utterances on the India-China face-off, Mr. Gandhi is trying to present falsehood as truth, BJP spokesperson G.V.L. Narasimha Rao said.

J. Persis, daughter of trader P. Jayaraj and sister of J.Benicks – the victims of alleged police custodial torture in Sattankulam in Thoothukudi district – has been offered a job as Junior Assistant in Revenue Department. “The government has given this job for me so that our family could come out of the grief because of the incident. The CM has regretted the incident and promised us to get punishment to those responsible for the incident,” Ms. Persis told reporters.

A few days after AR Rahman stated that there was a gang spreading rumours about him in Bollywood, sound engineer Resul Pookutty has voiced his opinion on the issue. He tweeted, “I had gone through near breakdown as nobody was giving me work in Hindi films and regional cinema held me tight after I won the Oscar. There were production houses told me at my face “we don’t need you” but I still love my industry for it.”

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday made a strong case for stepping up investments in the infrastructure sector to restart the economy reeling under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In his address to India Inc at a CII event, Das said both private and public sectors have to play an important role in developing infrastructure that requires huge investments.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday launched the ODI Super League, a qualifier for the 2023 World Cup in India that aims to add context to the 50-over format. Hosts India and the next top seven teams in the Super League will automatically qualify for the World Cup, the world body stated in a press release.